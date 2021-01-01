Was just thinking about this recently and wondered if anyone had any other examples....



Obviously Istanbul comes to mind, but I also think back to that 3-3 v Man United in the early PL years. Then, on the other side of the coin, last year's home Spurs match was similar to the second 4-3 v Newcastle those years ago.



The only other one that springs to mind right now was when (90s I think) we drew 3-3 at Southampton, having led 3-0.



Anyway, good or bad, glorious or sickening - can anyone think of any others? Cheers.



edit: Just remembered (I think) in Europe at home v Salzburg (??) and another 4-3 recently??

