« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 3-0 down or 3-0 up  (Read 760 times)

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
3-0 down or 3-0 up
« on: Today at 01:29:08 pm »
Was just thinking about this recently and wondered if anyone had any other examples....

Obviously Istanbul comes to mind, but I also think back to that 3-3 v Man United in the early PL years. Then, on the other side of the coin, last year's home Spurs match was similar to the second 4-3 v Newcastle those years ago.

The only other one that springs to mind right now was when (90s I think) we drew 3-3 at Southampton, having led 3-0.

Anyway, good or bad, glorious or sickening - can anyone think of any others? Cheers.

edit: Just remembered (I think) in Europe at home v Salzburg (??) and another 4-3 recently??
« Last Edit: Today at 01:30:52 pm by Barrow Shaun »
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Blundellsands Clink

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,223
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:30:41 pm »
We were 3-0 up away at Sevilla in the Champions League group stages and drew 3-3. Ultimately didnt matter too much.

We came back from 3-0 down at Basel in 2002 to draw 3-3 but wasnt enough as we needed to win to progress.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,621
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:31:32 pm »
3 up v Bournemouth and lost 4-3 Klopps first year i think
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 01:30:41 pm
We were 3-0 up away at Sevilla in the Champions League group stages and drew 3-3. Ultimately didnt matter too much.

We came back from 3-0 down at Basel in 2002 to draw 3-3 but wasnt enough as we needed to win to progress.

Yep, cheers, that one slipped my mind. edit - sorry, both of those actually
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:33:11 pm »
What was the Southampton away game when Mane was playing for them?
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:33:13 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:31:32 pm
3 up v Bournemouth and lost 4-3 Klopps first year i think

was that not 3-1 up??
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:33:11 pm
What was the Southampton away game when Mane was playing for them?

Think we were 2 up and lost 3-2
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 01:33:51 pm
Think we were 2 up and lost 3-2

Oh ok  :(
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm »
Palace in the Suarez season
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:36:09 pm
Palace in the Suarez season

Aaaaargh, yes. But then it was Chelsea that had already done for us by then.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,621
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 01:33:13 pm
was that not 3-1 up??
yep you're right
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:42:31 pm »
Just thought of maybe another not but 100%.

There was a game in one of the cups v Chesterfield and we drew 4-4 (Souness years I suspect) and I think we were either 0-3 or 1-4 down at one point. But like I say, not sure.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:44:03 pm »
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:49:31 pm »
Actually, even though only 2 down (1-3) we could probably count that Dortmund game because we needed 3 in half an hour or were out.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Blundellsands Clink

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,223
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 01:42:31 pm
Just thought of maybe another not but 100%.

There was a game in one of the cups v Chesterfield and we drew 4-4 (Souness years I suspect) and I think we were either 0-3 or 1-4 down at one point. But like I say, not sure.

Is thought if that one. We were 4-1 down at home! We had a very young side out I think. Vaguely remember Don Hutchison and Jamie Redknapp scoring. We then won the away leg 4-1.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • ***JFT97***
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:33:11 pm
What was the Southampton away game when Mane was playing for them?
0-2 up, Mane comes on, rips us to shreds, misses a pen and bags a double and they win 3-2.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 01:50:03 pm
Is thought if that one. We were 4-1 down at home! We had a very young side out I think. Vaguely remember Don Hutchison and Jamie Redknapp scoring. We then won the away leg 4-1.

I thought that we'd lost 1-0 at their place but I guess that was Peterborough or someone.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Blundellsands Clink

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,223
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 01:54:14 pm
I thought that we'd lost 1-0 at their place but I guess that was Peterborough or someone.

Yeah think that was the season before (91/92). Not long after wed had the comeback against Auxerre and thought things might be on the up.

Chesterfield was 92/93. Same year Bolton did us in the FA Cup at Anfield. Think we ended up losing to Crystal Palace in the League Cup after a replay. If not them, then to Wimbledon on penalties. Think that was 2 seasons in a row we went out at Selhurst Park.
Logged

Online Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 01:57:20 pm
If not them, then to Wimbledon on penalties. Think that was 2 seasons in a row we went out at Selhurst Park.

That Wimbledon game was the first penalty shoot out we ever lost I think
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:42:54 pm »
Famously needed 3 v Olympiakos.

Mad that we did that twice in that CL season.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:49:52 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 02:42:54 pm
Famously needed 3 v Olympiakos.

Mad that we did that twice in that CL season.

Ah, of course. Good shout.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 02:49:52 pm
Ah, of course. Good shout.
So does Auxerre count?
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:42:19 pm
So does Auxerre count?

Why not....but I suppose that could've been just 2 and pens.
What I mean is, v Olympiakos and Dortmund we HAD TO get 3.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:37:29 pm
Why not....but I suppose that could've been just 2 and pens.
What I mean is, v Olympiakos and Dortmund we HAD TO get 3.

ok mate, Ill have a think for more.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:44:03 pm
ok mate, Ill have a think for more.

I'd like to think there's at least another but I reckon (since the early 80s anyway) they're pretty much covered above.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:59:26 pm »
On a slightly different note (and leaving aside Istanbul and Dortmund) I wonder what people's other best/worst equaliser was.

Mine probably was Ruddock v United in that 3-3, and either dickhead for Spurs last season or Newcastle's slow motion toe poke through David James' legs in that second 4-3. (Barton I think)
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline seenitall

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • Liverpool FC has the most knowledgeable supporters
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:01:03 pm »
Surprised nobody has mentioned the game against Crystal  Palace in May 14. 3-0 up and pulled back to 3-3 which was the final nail in our title challenge!!
Logged

Offline seenitall

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • Liverpool FC has the most knowledgeable supporters
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:03:28 pm »
Sorry Kenny, just noticed your reference to the Palace  game!
Logged

Offline Blundellsands Clink

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,223
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:05:14 pm »
Slightly different genre but always loved the 2-0 down, 3-2 up kind of win. We had one in the Derby in the 70s. And a few in the 90s - Forest in New Years Day with Fowelr and Collymore and a couple against Newcastle and Spurs in 98/99.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 05:05:14 pm
Slightly different genre but always loved the 2-0 down, 3-2 up kind of win. We had one in the Derby in the 70s. And a few in the 90s - Forest in New Years Day with Fowelr and Collymore and a couple against Newcastle and Spurs in 98/99.

My favourite one of those was at City, surrounded by City fans. They were 2 up and all smiles around the concourse at HT, then Torres 2 and Dirk Kuyt in the last minute to pop their smug little bubbles. Lovely.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 04:59:26 pm
On a slightly different note (and leaving aside Istanbul and Dortmund) I wonder what people's other best/worst equaliser was.

Mine probably was Ruddock v United in that 3-3, and either dickhead for Spurs last season or Newcastle's slow motion toe poke through David James' legs in that second 4-3. (Barton I think)

Ohh I like this one Shaun, ill have a think.  My worst equaliser was Riise o.g Chelsea , but that wont count
Logged

Offline Blundellsands Clink

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,223
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 05:09:52 pm
My favourite one of those was at City, surrounded by City fans. They were 2 up and all smiles around the concourse at HT, then Torres 2 and Dirk Kuyt in the last minute to pop their smug little bubbles. Lovely.

Good one. Early in 08/09 wasnt it? Skrtel got a bad injury.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 05:09:52 pm
My favourite one of those was at City, surrounded by City fans. They were 2 up and all smiles around the concourse at HT, then Torres 2 and Dirk Kuyt in the last minute to pop their smug little bubbles. Lovely.

I was at that game also in with the City fans  :)
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,471
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:24:16 pm »
Game at home to spurs last season?
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:50:17 pm »
Either I'm blind, or no one in this thread has mentioned us being 3-0 down to a little team called Barcelona.
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,990
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:50:17 pm
Either I'm blind, or no one in this thread has mentioned us being 3-0 down to a little team called Barcelona.

Over two legs so not what the OP was looking for I suspect.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:47:14 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 07:00:35 pm
Over two legs so not what the OP was looking for I suspect.

Well I saw Dortmund and Olympiakos mentioned, so I figured 3 goals deficits of any kind were all on the table.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 