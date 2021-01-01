« previous next »
Author Topic: 3-0 down or 3-0 up  (Read 113 times)

Online Barrow Shaun

3-0 down or 3-0 up
« on: Today at 01:29:08 pm »
Was just thinking about this recently and wondered if anyone had any other examples....

Obviously Istanbul comes to mind, but I also think back to that 3-3 v Man United in the early PL years. Then, on the other side of the coin, last year's home Spurs match was similar to the second 4-3 v Newcastle those years ago.

The only other one that springs to mind right now was when (90s I think) we drew 3-3 at Southampton, having led 3-0.

Anyway, good or bad, glorious or sickening - can anyone think of any others? Cheers.

edit: Just remembered (I think) in Europe at home v Salzburg (??) and another 4-3 recently??
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:30:41 pm »
We were 3-0 up away at Sevilla in the Champions League group stages and drew 3-3. Ultimately didnt matter too much.

We came back from 3-0 down at Basel in 2002 to draw 3-3 but wasnt enough as we needed to win to progress.
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:31:32 pm »
3 up v Bournemouth and lost 4-3 Klopps first year i think
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Today at 01:30:41 pm
We were 3-0 up away at Sevilla in the Champions League group stages and drew 3-3. Ultimately didnt matter too much.

We came back from 3-0 down at Basel in 2002 to draw 3-3 but wasnt enough as we needed to win to progress.

Yep, cheers, that one slipped my mind. edit - sorry, both of those actually
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:33:11 pm »
What was the Southampton away game when Mane was playing for them?
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:33:13 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 01:31:32 pm
3 up v Bournemouth and lost 4-3 Klopps first year i think

was that not 3-1 up??
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:33:11 pm
What was the Southampton away game when Mane was playing for them?

Think we were 2 up and lost 3-2
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 01:33:51 pm
Think we were 2 up and lost 3-2

Oh ok  :(
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm »
Palace in the Suarez season
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:36:09 pm
Palace in the Suarez season

Aaaaargh, yes. But then it was Chelsea that had already done for us by then.
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 01:33:13 pm
was that not 3-1 up??
yep you're right
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:42:31 pm »
Just thought of maybe another not but 100%.

There was a game in one of the cups v Chesterfield and we drew 4-4 (Souness years I suspect) and I think we were either 0-3 or 1-4 down at one point. But like I say, not sure.
Re: 3-0 down or 3-0 up
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:44:03 pm »
