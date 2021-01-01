« previous next »
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
He isn't being paid to manage a football team, he's being paid to con idiots into attending the WC.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
The owner of Ettifaq is a self confessed Liverpool fan. 



He genuinely looks like a gaming avatar rather than an actual human.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
I can't argue with it to be honest ... I just try and temper my feelings out of respect for some of the great moments he gave us on the field.

I dont think anyone should temper their feelings about this. Im outraged that a state can have a journalist murdered and imprison people spuriously for dissent or their sexuality. Im further outraged by anyone that will shill for said country. Fuck him.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
He's such a sellout.

Al Ettifaq basically needed some good English-related PR after Henderson bailed on them and Gerrard was more than happy to oblige. Bet he thought he was getting the chop when the call came though given their form.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Stevie G's time in management will always have the title with Rangers to his name as proof of success. He should have stayed with Rangers when you consider they reached a European final. I can see why he took the Villa job but when you put the job Emery is doing it puts Stevie's time there in perspective.

Whilst he was handsomely rewarded for his time at Liverpool he was in effect a one club man if you discount his time in the US. I have great admiration for his time as a player. He is a legend. I wouldn't hammer him for going to Saudi. Henderson blotted his copybook in light of his LGBTQ support whilst a Liverpool player.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Hes not a shit manager. He led Rangers to a title and was competent in the Villa job. Most definitely not up to snuff for a top job, but lets not sway from a truthful analysis.

His big name makes him valuable in countries that need to raise their profile.

And I think when the Al ettifaq gig is up, hed still be considered for lower half prem jobs and championship jobs. Hes well spoken, well presented and still commands respect in the game. Dont take this to mean Id want him near the Liverpool job ever.

Haha what? Gerrard at Villa was one of the most embarrassing tenures I have seen from a manager.

Emery has made him look like a complete prick.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
I dont think anyone should temper their feelings about this. Im outraged that a state can have a journalist murdered and imprison people spuriously for dissent or their sexuality. Im further outraged by anyone that will shill for said country. Fuck him.

Fair enough mate. He is a complete sell out, it can't be denied.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Stevie G's time in management will always have the title with Rangers to his name as proof of success. He should have stayed with Rangers when you consider they reached a European final. I can see why he took the Villa job but when you put the job Emery is doing it puts Stevie's time there in perspective.

Whilst he was handsomely rewarded for his time at Liverpool he was in effect a one club man if you discount his time in the US. I have great admiration for his time as a player. He is a legend. I wouldn't hammer him for going to Saudi. Henderson blotted his copybook in light of his LGBTQ support whilst a Liverpool player.

So because he was a one man team once, it excuses going to Saudi does it? Wow, just wow.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
He's such a sellout.

Al Ettifaq basically needed some good English-related PR after Henderson bailed on them and Gerrard was more than happy to oblige. Bet he thought he was getting the chop when the call came though given their form.

Agree 100%
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
He's such a sellout.

Al Ettifaq basically needed some good English-related PR after Henderson bailed on them and Gerrard was more than happy to oblige. Bet he thought he was getting the chop when the call came though given their form.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
He's such a sellout.

Al Ettifaq basically needed some good English-related PR after Henderson bailed on them and Gerrard was more than happy to oblige. Bet he thought he was getting the chop when the call came though given their form.

The thought occurred when I heard he'd got the extension that he'd manipulated the Henderson situation and threatened to quit as well and they've come back with a new deal because it'd be a double blow to the Saudi brand. Chances are though they've just offered him the deal for their own PR and he's happy to oblige as it adds another zero to an inevitable pay out when he's sacked (although if I were him I wouldn't hold my breath on getting the full money off them if and when he is sacked).

I don't buy that he's got any intention of staying there another few years. He couldn't even get out of LA quick enough.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
In a statement Gerrard, who is reported to be one of the best-paid managers in the world on a salary of about £15m, said: "This is very pleasing for myself and my family and feels like recognition for a lot of hard work and commitment.

"We had to put in place new infrastructure, like building a new training ground in phases and building a new stadium. But a lot has been achieved."
'kin hell, what a div.  Here was me thinking he'd been hired to manage the football team but he's actually paid £15m/year to project manage infrastructure upgrades.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
new stadium infrastructure - fucking hell what a shill, have some self respect you weird loser Stevie, that's worse than doing PR for 'the GOAT (Ronaldo) as we call him'. New stadium so that they can double the empty seats to 30,000 per game!
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
He isn't being paid to manage a football team, he's being paid to con idiots into attending the WC.

Gerrard's there because hes a Liverpool legend, thats what interests them, and hell be after another Liverpool player in the summer. 
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Gerrard's there because hes a Liverpool legend, thats what interests them, and hell be after another Liverpool player in the summer. 

I sniff a Nat Philips bid for £8m on a £100k per week contract. This sort of annoying bullshit seems in line with Al Ettifaqs approach so far. No money spinning profits from them for us. Drab bids only.
