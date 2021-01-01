The owner of Ettifaq is a self confessed Liverpool fan.
I can't argue with it to be honest ... I just try and temper my feelings out of respect for some of the great moments he gave us on the field.
Hes not a shit manager. He led Rangers to a title and was competent in the Villa job. Most definitely not up to snuff for a top job, but lets not sway from a truthful analysis.His big name makes him valuable in countries that need to raise their profile.And I think when the Al ettifaq gig is up, hed still be considered for lower half prem jobs and championship jobs. Hes well spoken, well presented and still commands respect in the game. Dont take this to mean Id want him near the Liverpool job ever.
I dont think anyone should temper their feelings about this. Im outraged that a state can have a journalist murdered and imprison people spuriously for dissent or their sexuality. Im further outraged by anyone that will shill for said country. Fuck him.
Stevie G's time in management will always have the title with Rangers to his name as proof of success. He should have stayed with Rangers when you consider they reached a European final. I can see why he took the Villa job but when you put the job Emery is doing it puts Stevie's time there in perspective. Whilst he was handsomely rewarded for his time at Liverpool he was in effect a one club man if you discount his time in the US. I have great admiration for his time as a player. He is a legend. I wouldn't hammer him for going to Saudi. Henderson blotted his copybook in light of his LGBTQ support whilst a Liverpool player.
He's such a sellout. Al Ettifaq basically needed some good English-related PR after Henderson bailed on them and Gerrard was more than happy to oblige. Bet he thought he was getting the chop when the call came though given their form.
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
In a statement Gerrard, who is reported to be one of the best-paid managers in the world on a salary of about £15m, said: "This is very pleasing for myself and my family and feels like recognition for a lot of hard work and commitment."We had to put in place new infrastructure, like building a new training ground in phases and building a new stadium. But a lot has been achieved."
He isn't being paid to manage a football team, he's being paid to con idiots into attending the WC.
Gerrard's there because hes a Liverpool legend, thats what interests them, and hell be after another Liverpool player in the summer.
