He's such a sellout.



Al Ettifaq basically needed some good English-related PR after Henderson bailed on them and Gerrard was more than happy to oblige. Bet he thought he was getting the chop when the call came though given their form.



The thought occurred when I heard he'd got the extension that he'd manipulated the Henderson situation and threatened to quit as well and they've come back with a new deal because it'd be a double blow to the Saudi brand. Chances are though they've just offered him the deal for their own PR and he's happy to oblige as it adds another zero to an inevitable pay out when he's sacked (although if I were him I wouldn't hold my breath on getting the full money off them if and when he is sacked).I don't buy that he's got any intention of staying there another few years. He couldn't even get out of LA quick enough.