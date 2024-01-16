You can dislike his subsequent decisions, but there is no denying that he forewent obvious titles and a higher salary at Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, AC Milan and elsewhere, only out of loyalty to his local club. He did both those things despite clearly being a very ambitious personality. I have been watching football since 2001 and the only other truly top player I can think of who did this is Totti. Hence, I think it warrants a degree of acknowledgement in this thread.
The world isn't black-and-white: people are full of contradictions, and you can disagree strongly with one aspect/decision of a person while still appreciating others.