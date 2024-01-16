He'd all but gone to Chelsea in 2004 and had to be massively talked out of it and reluctantly gave us another year. The club really dug in over that as he'd been tapped up to go there. He'd have gone in 2005 had we not won the CL and still nearly left that summer.



He'd also threatened to leave in 2010 had he not got his own way (Rafa sacked, Hodgson coming in). He then fucked off the minute he was told his minutes were getting managed when his legs had gone about 3 years before.



The bottom line is he stayed, and he's a club legend, but I wouldn't hold him as the bastion of one-club loyalty.



The bottom line is, all of those times you mention where you feel his conduct was questionable or he nearly left, he stayed. He didn't go anywhre. When he finally left, it was when he was washed up, and it's completely normal for a player to leave at that point. It frankly helps with respect to wages and new leadership in the team etc. He gave us his best years and took painkilling injections to perform for Liverpool.I'm not suggesting Gerrard is an angel (or a demon for that matter). I'm one of the ones trying to add nuance in the thread and remember the world isn't black and white. Show me how many generational talents of the last 20 years stayed at their club even despite never winning a league title, winning less overall than their talent warranted, and taking an effective career-long paycut, relative to their peers at Europe's other elite clubs. Overall, irrespective of individual low moments in his relationship with the club, his loyalty is the one thing that is clearly hard to deny.Memories are so short.