Stevie G and Saudi Arabia

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #720 on: January 16, 2024, 07:03:55 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on January 16, 2024, 06:23:20 pm
Legend who showed immense loyalty to this club when we really needed it.

And was paid handsomely.

Now he's a no moral having rat.
rscanderlech

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #721 on: January 16, 2024, 07:42:38 pm
You can dislike his subsequent decisions, but there is no denying that he forewent obvious titles and a higher salary at Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, AC Milan and elsewhere, only out of loyalty to his local club. He did both those things despite clearly being a very ambitious personality. I have been watching football since 2001 and the only other truly top player I can think of who did this is Totti. Hence, I think it warrants a degree of acknowledgement in this thread.

The world isn't black-and-white: people are full of contradictions, and you can disagree strongly with one aspect/decision of a person while still appreciating others.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #722 on: January 16, 2024, 07:56:21 pm
Fuck him, I'd have done the same right up until he decided that learning from the Boss wasn't for him, downhill in every aspect from there.
rscanderlech

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #723 on: January 16, 2024, 08:11:32 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 16, 2024, 07:56:21 pm
Fuck him, I'd have done the same right up until he decided that learning from the Boss wasn't for him, downhill in every aspect from there.
In practice, I think the only other actual player at that level to do that since 2001 is Totti. So it's clearly very rare.
Red Beret

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #724 on: January 16, 2024, 09:01:55 pm
I'm sure plenty of good - even legendary - players of the club have been complete dickheads off the pitch. Gerrard is just the latest to taint his legacy. And he'll have zero regrets for it.

Will be interesting to see if he becomes a pundit after this and shits all over the club like so many others are only too happy to do.
Kashinoda

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 10:07:18 am
One slight defense I'd give for Gerrard, Hendo and the like is that they live in a completely different bubble to us.

It's a bit like Robertson flogging NFTs, I doubt he knows anything about them and how they're used.
Pistolero

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 12:05:59 pm
Scouse Legend.
Fromola

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 12:17:14 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on January 16, 2024, 07:42:38 pm
You can dislike his subsequent decisions, but there is no denying that he forewent obvious titles and a higher salary at Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, AC Milan and elsewhere, only out of loyalty to his local club. He did both those things despite clearly being a very ambitious personality. I have been watching football since 2001 and the only other truly top player I can think of who did this is Totti. Hence, I think it warrants a degree of acknowledgement in this thread.

The world isn't black-and-white: people are full of contradictions, and you can disagree strongly with one aspect/decision of a person while still appreciating others.

He'd all but gone to Chelsea in 2004 and had to be massively talked out of it and reluctantly gave us another year. The club really dug in over that as he'd been tapped up to go there. He'd have gone in 2005 had we not won the CL and still nearly left that summer.

He'd also threatened to leave in 2010 had he not got his own way (Rafa sacked, Hodgson coming in). He then fucked off the minute he was told his minutes were getting managed when his legs had gone about 3 years before.

The bottom line is he stayed, and he's a club legend, but I wouldn't hold him as the bastion of one-club loyalty.
rscanderlech

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 07:43:19 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:17:14 pm
He'd all but gone to Chelsea in 2004 and had to be massively talked out of it and reluctantly gave us another year. The club really dug in over that as he'd been tapped up to go there. He'd have gone in 2005 had we not won the CL and still nearly left that summer.

He'd also threatened to leave in 2010 had he not got his own way (Rafa sacked, Hodgson coming in). He then fucked off the minute he was told his minutes were getting managed when his legs had gone about 3 years before.

The bottom line is he stayed, and he's a club legend, but I wouldn't hold him as the bastion of one-club loyalty.
The bottom line is, all of those times you mention where you feel his conduct was questionable or he nearly left, he stayed. He didn't go anywhre. When he finally left, it was when he was washed up, and it's completely normal for a player to leave at that point. It frankly helps with respect to wages and new leadership in the team etc. He gave us his best years and took painkilling injections to perform for Liverpool.

I'm not suggesting Gerrard is an angel (or a demon for that matter). I'm one of the ones trying to add nuance in the thread and remember the world isn't black and white. Show me how many generational talents of the last 20 years stayed at their club even despite never winning a league title, winning less overall than their talent warranted, and taking an effective career-long paycut, relative to their peers at Europe's other elite clubs. Overall, irrespective of individual low moments in his relationship with the club, his loyalty is the one thing that is clearly hard to deny.

Memories are so short.
Fromola

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 08:32:43 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 07:43:19 pm
The bottom line is, all of those times you mention where you feel his conduct was questionable or he nearly left, he stayed. He didn't go anywhre. When he finally left, it was when he was washed up, and it's completely normal for a player to leave at that point. It frankly helps with respect to wages and new leadership in the team etc. He gave us his best years and took painkilling injections to perform for Liverpool.

I'm not suggesting Gerrard is an angel (or a demon for that matter). I'm one of the ones trying to add nuance in the thread and remember the world isn't black and white. Show me how many generational talents of the last 20 years stayed at their club even despite never winning a league title, winning less overall than their talent warranted, and taking an effective career-long paycut, relative to their peers at Europe's other elite clubs. Overall, irrespective of individual low moments in his relationship with the club, his loyalty is the one thing that is clearly hard to deny.

Memories are so short.

He was unfortunate not to win more but between 2005 and 2009 he was playing for one of the best teams in Europe under a manager who knew how to get the best out of him (none of his internationals managers did). Should have won at least one more CL and a league title just in that period. It's not like he was Le Tissier at Southampton or Shearer at Newcastle and never going to win anything.

Always thought for his own sake he should have gone in 2010 when Real were interested, the Hicks and Gllett era had caught up with us by then and Hodgson was only taking us backwards, but he had a hand in getting him here.
Red Beret

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #730 on: Today at 09:02:47 am
Wonder how he'll manage with his mate Hendo heading for the exit? He's not exactly covered himself in glory in this farmers league.
paulrazor

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #731 on: Today at 11:14:42 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:02:47 am
Wonder how he'll manage with his mate Hendo heading for the exit? He's not exactly covered himself in glory in this farmers league.
well we will find out because he has seemingly agreed a two year extension
classycarra

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #732 on: Today at 11:22:04 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:02:47 am
Wonder how he'll manage with his mate Hendo heading for the exit? He's not exactly covered himself in glory in this farmers league.
he's just been given a contract extension. maybe a reward for helping rid them of Henderson ;D
