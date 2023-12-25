« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia  (Read 36968 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,386
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #680 on: December 25, 2023, 09:32:26 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 22, 2023, 06:23:27 pm
I mean we should have seen him flopping as a manager a mile away. Was always a big fan of Hodgson and seemed to take more from him than from Benitez. Wasn't he also one of the players who bemoaned there being too many foreign players because the wives can't chat around the dinner table.

He apparently wanted Gareth Barry as a replacement for Alonso because he was best mates with him, absolutely loved Joe Cole, and wanted to sign Zamora.

It was Robbie Keane he wanted and they were good mates. Rafa wanted Barry as a priority and Parry went out and got Keane in first which blew the budget. When Keane flopped and Rafa fucked him off, that was a further wedge between him and Gerrard/Carragher. Joe Cole was also his mate and he lobbied hard to get him.  As if he'd ever be someone Hodgson wanted.

Gerrard also wanted Hodgson and never really took to Rafa's methods. Fowler was mentioned earlier, he never took to Houllier either because he was happy to lark about under Evans and didn't like the professional approach. Houllier was more the making of Gerrard, but both were always a bit immature.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,108
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #681 on: December 28, 2023, 04:15:24 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on December 23, 2023, 01:12:53 pm
I still maintain Klopp's job at dortmund, inheriting a side that finished 12th the yr before and doing what he did, was a better job than fergie's at aberdeen

Klopp and Ferguson are similar in a lot of ways, Ive always thought. Through sheer force of personality and charisma alone they can transform teams - could see either being a billionaire CEO commanding a large company. Had he been Fergusons successor, utds dominance would be continuing now.

Its very rare among managers and you cant see it in Stevie.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #682 on: December 29, 2023, 06:11:20 am »
These havent won a game for ages. Has he lost the dressing room?

Actually just seen they take a break now for the Asia Cup. Im sure hell prefer watching us for 6 weeks  ;D


Edit.
Worse record than Gary Neville at Valencia which I thought was the low point for famous ex-players
« Last Edit: December 29, 2023, 06:23:08 am by kavah »
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,775
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #683 on: December 29, 2023, 09:10:15 am »
Quote from: kavah on December 29, 2023, 06:11:20 am

Edit.
Worse record than Gary Neville at Valencia which I thought was the low point for famous ex-players

Valencia is a real club in a real league with real stakes, so proportionately,  Neville's record is still far worse for me. Comparing the two is like comparing a child toppling over in his peddle car to a guy wrapping his Mercedes around a lamppost. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #684 on: December 29, 2023, 10:14:52 am »
Drew at home to bottom of the league. Poor Stevie.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,649
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #685 on: December 29, 2023, 11:50:44 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 29, 2023, 10:14:52 am
Drew at home to bottom of the league. Poor Stevie.
the gift that keeps giving. he's hilariously awful at managing. hopefully they do an open training camp again and we get some new memes of him gawking at his team while he gets pissed off at them
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,106
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #686 on: December 30, 2023, 01:20:31 am »
We all know that Steve's approach to playing was along the lines of

"well these lot won't do it so I'll have to do it on my own"
Does not work well in management, you can't will players into good results


Maybe they should not have spent £121m on an ageing midfielder
« Last Edit: December 30, 2023, 01:22:54 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,349
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #687 on: December 30, 2023, 01:49:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 29, 2023, 11:50:44 am
the gift that keeps giving. he's hilariously awful at managing. hopefully they do an open training camp again and we get some new memes of him gawking at his team while he gets pissed off at them

See the thing is he was doing well at Rangers, had a decent squad and I believe was well liked among the fans. He should have stuck it out there for another couple of seasons at least - I mean, he broke the dominance of Celtic for starters, that gets you a free pint for life in any pub in the blue side of Glasgow. It's the Villa job that broke him, he should never have gone near it. Now he can't even catch a break in a horrendous league, and as a result he'll never get near the dugout at LFC. Once Ettifaq have disposed of him a career in punditry beckons, because I doubt any team will go near him for a managerial role again.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,962
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #688 on: December 30, 2023, 01:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on December 30, 2023, 01:49:55 pm
See the thing is he was doing well at Rangers, had a decent squad and I believe was well liked among the fans. He should have stuck it out there for another couple of seasons at least - I mean, he broke the dominance of Celtic for starters, that gets you a free pint for life in any pub in the blue side of Glasgow. It's the Villa job that broke him, he should never have gone near it. Now he can't even catch a break in a horrendous league, and as a result he'll never get near the dugout at LFC. Once Ettifaq have disposed of him a career in punditry beckons, because I doubt any team will go near him for a managerial role again.

Even if he was doing well in the  Saudi league, i'd not want Gerrard near any liverpool team in the future.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,775
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #689 on: December 30, 2023, 01:53:27 pm »
After being in the Saudi league I'd be fine with him never even setting foot inside Anfield again. Alas, unlikely.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,108
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #690 on: December 30, 2023, 11:45:14 pm »
Didnt need to see him tank it in KSA to know hell never be good enough to manage us.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,445
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #691 on: December 31, 2023, 12:18:28 am »
How lucky are we that Stevie and Jordan made sure the deal went through?

If anyone remembers - there was a bit of a hangup and the deal almost fell through!!!
Logged

Offline dmorgan

  • Started well, turned out a bit meh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • Going, Going....gone.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #692 on: December 31, 2023, 12:01:31 pm »
To think this guy was a childhood idol of mine and of thousands of other LFC fans no doubt. Just shows that one should never get attached to any player too much, the club is all that matters. Having said that, if Klopp moves to Saudi in the future, I'll ge genuinely depressed for a while
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #693 on: December 31, 2023, 12:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on December 30, 2023, 01:49:55 pm
See the thing is he was doing well at Rangers, had a decent squad and I believe was well liked among the fans. He should have stuck it out there for another couple of seasons at least - I mean, he broke the dominance of Celtic for starters, that gets you a free pint for life in any pub in the blue side of Glasgow. It's the Villa job that broke him, he should never have gone near it. Now he can't even catch a break in a horrendous league, and as a result he'll never get near the dugout at LFC. Once Ettifaq have disposed of him a career in punditry beckons, because I doubt any team will go near him for a managerial role again.

Going to Villa was so dumb, and the excuse of being nearer to home was bollocks. Look where he is now!
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,977
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #694 on: December 31, 2023, 12:09:44 pm »
He's a disgrace. Will never manage our club and would stop watching us if he ever did.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,403
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #695 on: December 31, 2023, 12:25:59 pm »
Quote from: dmorgan on December 31, 2023, 12:01:31 pm
To think this guy was a childhood idol of mine and of thousands of other LFC fans no doubt. Just shows that one should never get attached to any player too much, the club is all that matters. Having said that, if Klopp moves to Saudi in the future, I'll ge genuinely depressed for a while

Luckily Jurgen and his family values people over money.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,668
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #696 on: December 31, 2023, 06:17:56 pm »
Quote from: kavah on December 29, 2023, 06:11:20 am
These havent won a game for ages. Has he lost the dressing room?
Lost the dressing room? Stevie's biggest worry is that he loses his head!!!!!!!!!
Logged

Offline GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,028
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #697 on: January 2, 2024, 12:31:17 pm »
should have stayed in scotland but thought he was the child of Pep and Shankly. 

Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #698 on: January 4, 2024, 12:56:16 pm »
I'm glad the ''Stevie should replace Jurgen'' talk has died down. He's not good enough to manage us.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,283
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #699 on: January 4, 2024, 01:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 23, 2023, 02:46:29 pm
Was after Rafa already left and Hodge was on his way in.

TBF the other noise coming out if not Zamora was Carlton Cole
Luke Young was another linked

Who was the bang average striker we were linked with and the rumour was we offered Lucas+babel and cash

was it Cole?
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,283
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #700 on: January 4, 2024, 02:14:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  4, 2024, 12:56:16 pm
I'm glad the ''Stevie should replace Jurgen'' talk has died down. He's not good enough to manage us.
sure look at Villa since he left

In hindsight he made some good buys there but Emery has taken them to a level that Gerrard cant even dream of

As far as his relationship with Benitez, I think he found it difficult to work with him personally but not professionally, Houllier was a real father figure who went nuts and hugged players at every goal.

Benitez didnt lick Gerrard's arse at every opportunity too, plus it did take getting used to managers not celebrating goals.

Rafa brought out the best in Gerrard even if some didnt see that, including Gerrard himself.

Can remember in books Gerrard saying it was an aim of his to even get ONE compliment off Rafa

Plus that he would never forgive him for subbing him in a derby (A derby we only won ironically because Gerrard was subbed, the one Dirk scored two penalties).
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,106
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #701 on: January 4, 2024, 03:34:29 pm »
Benitez also made staff changes at the club that involved people Stevie had loyalty to
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #702 on: January 5, 2024, 10:10:05 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 29, 2023, 09:10:15 am
Valencia is a real club in a real league with real stakes, so proportionately,  Neville's record is still far worse for me. Comparing the two is like comparing a child toppling over in his peddle car to a guy wrapping his Mercedes around a lamppost. ;D
Don't you mean the opposite?
i.e. it's easier to fail in a stronger league as a weak manager.
So Stevie's failure in KSA is worse/more embarrassing?
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,788
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #703 on: January 5, 2024, 11:44:17 am »
Guardian yesterday, mostly repeated in the Mirror today.

Steven Gerrard shielded by status but Al-Ettifaq job in the balance

As a big-name appointment, the former Liverpool midfielder has been given more time than most  but patience is limited

After a fine start in Saudi Arabia, Steven Gerrard is in trouble at Al-Ettifaq. The former Liverpool captain hit the ground running in the east of the country with five wins from the first seven games in the Saudi Pro League, but the Dammam club have not won in the last eight and, amid a six-week Asian Cup-induced break, the pressure is on.

Normally in Saudi Arabia, it would already be over. There have been 13 coaching changes in the 18-team league this season. Clubs can be, and usually are, brutal, with the glow of success lasting about as long as a Saudi winter. Nuno Espírito Santo was dismissed in November, just five months after leading Al-Ittihad to an impressive first title since 2009, while two of Gerrards former Liverpool teammates have fared even worse  Igor Biscan took the Al-Shabab job in mid-October and is now home while Robbie Fowler was fired in October after four months at Al-Qadsiah despite not losing a game.

Ettifaq have gone through more than 30 changes this century alone. History is, therefore, against Gerrard, and ultimately what has saved him is his status as a legendary former player. Even in the region itself few of the many coaching comings and goings generate many column inches, but Gerrards presence ensures international attention and, as such, a little more patience.

The question is how much? The good start was helped by the goals of Moussa Dembélé and the attacking play of Swedens Robin Quaison. Both were on the scoresheet in the famous 2-1 win over Cristiano Ronaldos Al-Nassr in the opening game. Jordan Henderson, Ettifaqs marquee signing, may have visibly struggled in the heat of those early season furnaces but the England international quickly established an understanding with Dembélé and it was all looking rather good. There was a lack of creativity but the introduction of another ex-Red in Georginio Wijnaldum helped in that regard.

Quaisons goals dried up in September and while Dembélés didnt, injury sidelined the French forward for a couple of months. He was badly missed. Only six teams have scored fewer goals than Ettifaq. The issues were evident in the final game of 2023; Ettifaq should have sealed the three points at home to bottom club Al-Hazm long before the visitors got an injury-time penalty to seal a 1-1 draw.

A few days prior, Gerrard met with club officials and called for more signings. We need to be aggressive, we need to be ruthless, and we need to make a lot of changes to make this team more competitive, he said.

We need to show in this window, and also the summer window, that we mean business and we want to be competitive at the top of the league, and not where we are at the moment. Its a collective thing  the players here and now need to give more, and people need to step up, and, at the right time, we will hopefully be able to make significant changes to the team and the squad. Hopefully, at the back end of January, you will see a different, stronger and more competitive squad.

Such a public demand for transfer activity is not something that many foreign coaches do in Saudi Arabia. Perhaps that is because, in the past, they would sweep in from South America or the Balkans for a season at most before leaving with barely a mark on their résumé, either positive and negative. With Gerrard it seems different. After failure at Aston Villa, Saudi success may not restore his coaching reputation but another setback would be taken as further evidence that the former England midfielder does not have what it takes to be a manager. Certainly the Liverpool job, which appeared to be Gerrards destiny, looks a long way away.

Nobody was expecting Ettifaq, slightly lucky to finish seventh last season, to challenge the top two of Al-Hilal, 18-time champions, and Al-Nassr, or the Jeddah giants, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, the other members of the Big Four who were taken over last summer by the countrys Public Investment Fund and showered with cash and big-name stars. There is less of an excuse when it comes to other teams, however. Unfashionable Al-Taawoun, expertly led by the supremely well-travelled Péricles Chamusca, are in fourth. Damac and Al-Fateh are also teams that have made more from less investment.

Fans are starting to complain. Gerrards stature in the game has helped him survive this long, and almost certainly will for some time yet, but its hard to say for how much longer.



https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/04/steven-gerrard-shielded-by-status-but-al-ettifaq-job-in-the-balance
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,571
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #704 on: January 5, 2024, 09:20:56 pm »
His assistant has bailed to become the new Plymouth manager.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67886504
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,775
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #705 on: January 5, 2024, 10:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on January  5, 2024, 10:10:05 am
Don't you mean the opposite?
i.e. it's easier to fail in a stronger league as a weak manager.
So Stevie's failure in KSA is worse/more embarrassing?

I get what you're saying. You may be right. I think they're opposite sides of the same coin. But Gerrard at least won something in Scotland, so he wasn't a complete divvie - albeit he had good staff with him there. Arguably a stronger league than Saudi. Neville should never have been anywhere near Valencia.

Either way, Hodgson has a better record than either of them - that is embarrassing. :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,668
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #706 on: January 5, 2024, 10:30:58 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on January  5, 2024, 09:20:56 pm
His assistant has bailed to become the new Plymouth manager.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67886504
Ian could be a football rather than a money man. Stevie might not miss him, he has his own couple of mates over there with him for the time he has left anyway.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,106
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #707 on: January 6, 2024, 01:02:58 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on January  5, 2024, 11:44:17 am

Fans are starting to complain. Gerrards stature in the game has helped him survive this long, and almost certainly will for some time yet, but its hard to say for how much longer.

What, to each other?

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,823
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #708 on: January 6, 2024, 08:48:42 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on January  5, 2024, 11:44:17 am
Robbie Fowler was fired in October after four months at Al-Qadsiah despite not losing a game.
I had no idea about this - because why the hell would I - but fucken' LOL
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,775
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #709 on: January 6, 2024, 11:23:48 am »
I wonder how well Stevie will attract backroom staff after this? When he's inevitably moved on from this dumpsterfire of a career move, will he just "retire"? For people who want to be involved in actual football, and not some weird real life form of subbuteo, will they see attaching themselves to Gerrard's name as a step up, or a kiss of death?

Note, I'm talking about people like coaches, physios, youth team - guys who love the game. Not people after a big club pay day like you see with the managers' revolving door. Plenty of managers have their entourage, even those on the merry go round. I'm just wondering if Gerrard will be able to attract competent people to him after this. I'm guessing... probably? Maybe?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,500
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #710 on: Yesterday at 01:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  6, 2024, 11:23:48 am
I wonder how well Stevie will attract backroom staff after this? When he's inevitably moved on from this dumpsterfire of a career move, will he just "retire"? For people who want to be involved in actual football, and not some weird real life form of subbuteo, will they see attaching themselves to Gerrard's name as a step up, or a kiss of death?

Note, I'm talking about people like coaches, physios, youth team - guys who love the game. Not people after a big club pay day like you see with the managers' revolving door. Plenty of managers have their entourage, even those on the merry go round. I'm just wondering if Gerrard will be able to attract competent people to him after this. I'm guessing... probably? Maybe?

I doubt he will struggle. Once he's sacked he will probably take a break then go manage in the Championship or something.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,106
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #711 on: Yesterday at 02:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 01:36:19 pm
I doubt he will struggle. Once he's sacked he will probably take a break then go manage in the Championship or something.


USA
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,628
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #712 on: Today at 06:49:58 am »
He may try to spend time shadowing some managers to gain some insight. Didn't Eddie Howe spend time shadowing Klopp, Emery and Simeone once he'd gotten the boot from Bournemouth?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 