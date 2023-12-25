« previous next »
Stevie G and Saudi Arabia

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
December 25, 2023, 09:32:26 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 22, 2023, 06:23:27 pm
I mean we should have seen him flopping as a manager a mile away. Was always a big fan of Hodgson and seemed to take more from him than from Benitez. Wasn't he also one of the players who bemoaned there being too many foreign players because the wives can't chat around the dinner table.

He apparently wanted Gareth Barry as a replacement for Alonso because he was best mates with him, absolutely loved Joe Cole, and wanted to sign Zamora.

It was Robbie Keane he wanted and they were good mates. Rafa wanted Barry as a priority and Parry went out and got Keane in first which blew the budget. When Keane flopped and Rafa fucked him off, that was a further wedge between him and Gerrard/Carragher. Joe Cole was also his mate and he lobbied hard to get him.  As if he'd ever be someone Hodgson wanted.

Gerrard also wanted Hodgson and never really took to Rafa's methods. Fowler was mentioned earlier, he never took to Houllier either because he was happy to lark about under Evans and didn't like the professional approach. Houllier was more the making of Gerrard, but both were always a bit immature.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
December 28, 2023, 04:15:24 pm
Quote from: markmywords on December 23, 2023, 01:12:53 pm
I still maintain Klopp's job at dortmund, inheriting a side that finished 12th the yr before and doing what he did, was a better job than fergie's at aberdeen

Klopp and Ferguson are similar in a lot of ways, Ive always thought. Through sheer force of personality and charisma alone they can transform teams - could see either being a billionaire CEO commanding a large company. Had he been Fergusons successor, utds dominance would be continuing now.

Its very rare among managers and you cant see it in Stevie.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 06:11:20 am
These havent won a game for ages. Has he lost the dressing room?

Actually just seen they take a break now for the Asia Cup. Im sure hell prefer watching us for 6 weeks  ;D


Worse record than Gary Neville at Valencia which I thought was the low point for famous ex-players
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 09:10:15 am
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 06:11:20 am

Edit.
Worse record than Gary Neville at Valencia which I thought was the low point for famous ex-players

Valencia is a real club in a real league with real stakes, so proportionately,  Neville's record is still far worse for me. Comparing the two is like comparing a child toppling over in his peddle car to a guy wrapping his Mercedes around a lamppost. ;D
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 10:14:52 am
Drew at home to bottom of the league. Poor Stevie.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 11:50:44 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:14:52 am
Drew at home to bottom of the league. Poor Stevie.
the gift that keeps giving. he's hilariously awful at managing. hopefully they do an open training camp again and we get some new memes of him gawking at his team while he gets pissed off at them
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Today at 01:20:31 am
We all know that Steve's approach to playing was along the lines of

"well these lot won't do it so I'll have to do it on my own"
Does not work well in management, you can't will players into good results


Maybe they should not have spent £121m on an ageing midfielder
