I mean we should have seen him flopping as a manager a mile away. Was always a big fan of Hodgson and seemed to take more from him than from Benitez. Wasn't he also one of the players who bemoaned there being too many foreign players because the wives can't chat around the dinner table.



He apparently wanted Gareth Barry as a replacement for Alonso because he was best mates with him, absolutely loved Joe Cole, and wanted to sign Zamora.



It was Robbie Keane he wanted and they were good mates. Rafa wanted Barry as a priority and Parry went out and got Keane in first which blew the budget. When Keane flopped and Rafa fucked him off, that was a further wedge between him and Gerrard/Carragher. Joe Cole was also his mate and he lobbied hard to get him. As if he'd ever be someone Hodgson wanted.Gerrard also wanted Hodgson and never really took to Rafa's methods. Fowler was mentioned earlier, he never took to Houllier either because he was happy to lark about under Evans and didn't like the professional approach. Houllier was more the making of Gerrard, but both were always a bit immature.