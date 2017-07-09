Following the Robbie Fowler management path to oblivion.



Those of us never in the limelight live a permanent life of oblivion, I suppose once you have £100m in the bank you can happily leave the limelight behind (especially footballers who are not always about being 'attention seeking stars' anyway)He does not give a shit, he has his money, he has his cronies, he can live comfortably without us now. He does not need to remember where he came from and all those who supported him when he came through. Him, Jordan and Robbie will all buy big houses with big walls, send their kids to expensive private schools and see out their days playing golf around the world.