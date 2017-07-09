« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia  (Read 33355 times)

Offline grinchgriffin73

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #640 on: December 18, 2023, 01:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on December 18, 2023, 01:12:21 pm
Not won a game since October, beaten again at home 2-0.

Now he wants Bobby Firmino on loan (according to the Echo,) who's not scored since his hat trick on the opening day.

He's not gonna save you Stevie  :P

*Insert Klopp What a Pity gif here*
Offline Dench57

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #641 on: December 18, 2023, 01:30:56 pm »
Wonder if Villa fans would take him back
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #642 on: December 18, 2023, 01:39:58 pm »
Thing is, once a contract is signed you are made, you get to keep the money and finish early and pick up another job somewhere else (albeit not in England probably, USA I'd guess)
Offline Red Beret

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #643 on: December 20, 2023, 01:46:43 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 16, 2023, 11:07:12 pm
Shit doesn't burn that well.

I couldn't find a flaming poop gif. 🙁

At the end of the day he's turned himself into a laughing stock. You would think no club outside of non league football would take a chance on him now.
Online newterp

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #644 on: December 20, 2023, 02:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 20, 2023, 01:46:43 pm
I couldn't find a flaming poop gif. 🙁

At the end of the day he's turned himself into a laughing stock. You would think no club outside of non league football would take a chance on him now.

An unbelievably rich laughing stock - seems like that's all he cared about.

As if he didn't already have multi-generational wealth. Just wanted even more.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #645 on: December 20, 2023, 02:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 20, 2023, 01:46:43 pm
I couldn't find a flaming poop gif. 🙁

At the end of the day he's turned himself into a laughing stock. You would think no club outside of non league football would take a chance on him now.

A Championship team will take him.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #646 on: December 20, 2023, 03:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on December 20, 2023, 02:31:46 pm
A Championship team will take him.

Well maybe if they're aspiring to League One they will.

Quote from: newterp on December 20, 2023, 02:19:09 pm
An unbelievably rich laughing stock - seems like that's all he cared about.

As if he didn't already have multi-generational wealth. Just wanted even more.

Well it seems he pretty much gave up on managing after being found out. Cry baby.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #647 on: December 20, 2023, 03:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 20, 2023, 03:33:53 pm
Well maybe if they're aspiring to League One they will.

Well it seems he pretty much gave up on managing after being found out. Cry baby.

Course he will, he will get a job on his name alone.
Offline Hestoic

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #648 on: December 20, 2023, 04:00:38 pm »
Frank Lampard got sacked by Chelsea then re-hired by Chelsea. Gerrard will be a journeyman of a manager by the end of his career no doubt.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #649 on: December 20, 2023, 08:03:17 pm »
Some mid-table Championship club will definitely take a punt on him based on his name alone. Look at Rooney at Birmingham.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #650 on: December 20, 2023, 10:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on December 20, 2023, 04:00:38 pm
Frank Lampard got sacked by Chelsea then re-hired by Chelsea. Gerrard will be a journeyman of a manager by the end of his career no doubt.

Chelsea are a complete basket case though. They had three managers last year.  ;D
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #651 on: December 21, 2023, 06:16:40 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on December 20, 2023, 08:03:17 pm
Some mid-table Championship club will definitely take a punt on him based on his name alone. Look at Rooney at Birmingham.

He'll end up down here in Australia looking after an A League team. Nice little summer holiday type gig for him and the fam.
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #652 on: December 21, 2023, 10:10:41 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 21, 2023, 06:16:40 am
He'll end up down here in Australia looking after an A League team. Nice little summer holiday type gig for him and the fam.

Following the Robbie Fowler management path to oblivion.
Offline classycarra

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #653 on: December 21, 2023, 10:38:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 21, 2023, 06:16:40 am
He'll end up down here in Australia looking after an A League team. Nice little summer holiday type gig for him and the fam.
Will he recreate the 'it's actually really hot here' insight of his early interviews from Saudi?
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #654 on: December 21, 2023, 01:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on December 21, 2023, 10:10:41 am
Following the Robbie Fowler management path to oblivion.


Those of us never in the limelight live a permanent life of oblivion, I suppose once you have £100m in the bank you can happily leave the limelight behind (especially footballers who are not always about being 'attention seeking stars' anyway)


He does not give a shit, he has his money, he has his cronies, he can live comfortably without us now. He does not need to remember where he came from and all those who supported him when he came through. Him, Jordan and Robbie will all buy big houses with big walls, send their kids to expensive private schools and see out their days playing golf around the world.
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #655 on: December 21, 2023, 02:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 21, 2023, 01:23:53 pm

Those of us never in the limelight live a permanent life of oblivion, I suppose once you have £100m in the bank you can happily leave the limelight behind (especially footballers who are not always about being 'attention seeking stars' anyway)


He does not give a shit, he has his money, he has his cronies, he can live comfortably without us now. He does not need to remember where he came from and all those who supported him when he came through. Him, Jordan and Robbie will all buy big houses with big walls, send their kids to expensive private schools and see out their days playing golf around the world.

They all had us off basically.

They discovered to their vast discomfiture that their idol had feet of clay, after placing him upon a pedestal" (James Joyce).

Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #656 on: December 21, 2023, 03:48:03 pm »
They all had us off basically.

They discovered to their vast discomfiture that their idol had feet of clay, after placing him upon a pedestal" (James Joyce).
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #657 on: December 21, 2023, 10:18:21 pm »
What's really rubbed salt in the wound is how well Unai Emery is doing at Aston Villa with the same core group of players.
Offline Elliemental

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 09:53:36 am »
It blows my mind that SG went unbeaten in the Scottish Prem and has, completely and unequivocally, failed everywhere else. Even Saudi Arabia.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 06:12:35 pm »
Lost 3-1 today unfortunately. Stevie will be happy though because the GOAT, as he calls him, scored against them.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 06:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on December  7, 2023, 08:55:35 pm
Stevie apparently tried to convince Bobby Zamora to join us around the Hodgson times.

Fucking hell, we really were in the depths of hell back then.

Forever thankful that Stevie took the Aston Villa job. We found out he wasnt up to snuff on another Premier League clubs payroll.

I mean we should have seen him flopping as a manager a mile away. Was always a big fan of Hodgson and seemed to take more from him than from Benitez. Wasn't he also one of the players who bemoaned there being too many foreign players because the wives can't chat around the dinner table.

He apparently wanted Gareth Barry as a replacement for Alonso because he was best mates with him, absolutely loved Joe Cole, and wanted to sign Zamora.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 06:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 09:53:36 am
It blows my mind that SG went unbeaten in the Scottish Prem and has, completely and unequivocally, failed everywhere else. Even Saudi Arabia.
That was because he had Michael Beale to organise the tactics and help out with the coaching. In his defence, Barry and Cole were both first choice midfielders in title-winning teams. The best I can say about Zamora is he probably would have been better than Jovanovic.
Offline tubby

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #662 on: Yesterday at 06:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 06:23:27 pm
He apparently wanted Gareth Barry as a replacement for Alonso.

That was Rafa.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #663 on: Yesterday at 07:55:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:43:14 pm
That was Rafa.

I always heard (and admittedly I was still mostly a child at the time) that Gerrard was really pushing it with Rafa because he was so close to Barry on international duty
Online Coolie High

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #664 on: Yesterday at 09:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:55:48 pm
I always heard (and admittedly I was still mostly a child at the time) that Gerrard was really pushing it with Rafa because he was so close to Barry on international duty

Heard from who?
Online Coolie High

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #665 on: Yesterday at 09:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 06:23:27 pm
I mean we should have seen him flopping as a manager a mile away. Was always a big fan of Hodgson and seemed to take more from him than from Benitez. Wasn't he also one of the players who bemoaned there being too many foreign players because the wives can't chat around the dinner table.

He apparently wanted Gareth Barry as a replacement for Alonso because he was best mates with him, absolutely loved Joe Cole, and wanted to sign Zamora.

I dont think any of this is true, apart from him loving Joe Cole and maybe wanting to sign Zamora(who was a decent player at the time).
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #666 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm »
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #667 on: Today at 12:13:33 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:02:22 pm
I dont think any of this is true, apart from him loving Joe Cole and maybe wanting to sign Zamora(who was a decent player at the time).
You'll have to convince me that Zamora was ever a good enough player for Liverpool
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #668 on: Today at 12:19:19 am »
It's funny, I always remember Carragher digging out Arbeloa that time (a particularly gobshite move against a player he disliked personally) and the usually softly spoken Alonso stepping in to put the Bootle Baresi in his place and calming the troops, whilst Gerrard was seemingly stuck in quicksand somewhere, struck by cramp and lost in thought about the concept of misplaced loyalty.

Looking back, I'm not surprised his managerial career has been written off now. I think he realised himself he wasn't up to it very quickly at Villa and so has cashed in his chips (and morals, if he ever had any), quite literally. At his current rate of dismal abject failure, I doubt he'll survive long enough to text Toni Kroos again.
