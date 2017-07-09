It's funny, I always remember Carragher digging out Arbeloa that time (a particularly gobshite move against a player he disliked personally) and the usually softly spoken Alonso stepping in to put the Bootle Baresi in his place and calming the troops, whilst Gerrard was seemingly stuck in quicksand somewhere, struck by cramp and lost in thought about the concept of misplaced loyalty.
Looking back, I'm not surprised his managerial career has been written off now. I think he realised himself he wasn't up to it very quickly at Villa and so has cashed in his chips (and morals, if he ever had any), quite literally. At his current rate of dismal abject failure, I doubt he'll survive long enough to text Toni Kroos again.