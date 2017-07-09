Not won a game since October, beaten again at home 2-0.Now he wants Bobby Firmino on loan (according to the Echo,) who's not scored since his hat trick on the opening day.He's not gonna save you Stevie
Shit doesn't burn that well.
I couldn't find a flaming poop gif. 🙁At the end of the day he's turned himself into a laughing stock. You would think no club outside of non league football would take a chance on him now.
A Championship team will take him.
An unbelievably rich laughing stock - seems like that's all he cared about.As if he didn't already have multi-generational wealth. Just wanted even more.
Well maybe if they're aspiring to League One they will. Well it seems he pretty much gave up on managing after being found out. Cry baby.
