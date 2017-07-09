« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia  (Read 32221 times)

Online grinchgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,150
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #640 on: December 18, 2023, 01:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on December 18, 2023, 01:12:21 pm
Not won a game since October, beaten again at home 2-0.

Now he wants Bobby Firmino on loan (according to the Echo,) who's not scored since his hat trick on the opening day.

He's not gonna save you Stevie  :P

*Insert Klopp What a Pity gif here*
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,681
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #641 on: December 18, 2023, 01:30:56 pm »
Wonder if Villa fans would take him back
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,003
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #642 on: December 18, 2023, 01:39:58 pm »
Thing is, once a contract is signed you are made, you get to keep the money and finish early and pick up another job somewhere else (albeit not in England probably, USA I'd guess)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,421
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #643 on: Today at 01:46:43 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 16, 2023, 11:07:12 pm
Shit doesn't burn that well.

I couldn't find a flaming poop gif. 🙁

At the end of the day he's turned himself into a laughing stock. You would think no club outside of non league football would take a chance on him now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,079
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #644 on: Today at 02:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:46:43 pm
I couldn't find a flaming poop gif. 🙁

At the end of the day he's turned himself into a laughing stock. You would think no club outside of non league football would take a chance on him now.

An unbelievably rich laughing stock - seems like that's all he cared about.

As if he didn't already have multi-generational wealth. Just wanted even more.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,477
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #645 on: Today at 02:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:46:43 pm
I couldn't find a flaming poop gif. 🙁

At the end of the day he's turned himself into a laughing stock. You would think no club outside of non league football would take a chance on him now.

A Championship team will take him.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,421
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #646 on: Today at 03:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:31:46 pm
A Championship team will take him.

Well maybe if they're aspiring to League One they will.

Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:19:09 pm
An unbelievably rich laughing stock - seems like that's all he cared about.

As if he didn't already have multi-generational wealth. Just wanted even more.

Well it seems he pretty much gave up on managing after being found out. Cry baby.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,477
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #647 on: Today at 03:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:33:53 pm
Well maybe if they're aspiring to League One they will.

Well it seems he pretty much gave up on managing after being found out. Cry baby.

Course he will, he will get a job on his name alone.
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #648 on: Today at 04:00:38 pm »
Frank Lampard got sacked by Chelsea then re-hired by Chelsea. Gerrard will be a journeyman of a manager by the end of his career no doubt.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 