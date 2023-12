He'll never manage us, be lucky to get a coaching role now. Shame because it would've been great for him to carry on his legacy here but doesn't exactly work out that way. I'm sure Lampard wanted to be a managerial legend at Chelsea, or Rooney wanted to manager Everton.



I don't think FSG would have ever appointed Gerrard as they don't seem the sentimental type. It was always an incredible long shot that Gerrard would prove himself once of the best 5-10 managers in world football. It wouldn't have stopped loads of people arguing for him to get the job every time we hit a bad patch though!Legend of a player, the best I've ever seen play for us. He's tried to do what's best for himself post-playing and seemingly not given any consideration to LFC. I've no problem with that - he doesn't owe us anything - but he shouldn't be surprised if he's lost a bit of his sparkle with our fanbase. Rangers, Villa and Saudi Arabian league