Author Topic: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia  (Read 27141 times)

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #560 on: October 5, 2023, 06:26:42 pm »
Biggest disappointment since that one night in the back of my VW Polo.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #561 on: October 5, 2023, 06:43:10 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on October  5, 2023, 04:22:13 pm


Yeah, fuck off ya shill

How many slaves are they importing the build the stadiums? Will they be on £700k a week?
Fuck the Tories

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #562 on: October 5, 2023, 07:04:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  5, 2023, 06:43:10 pm
Yeah, fuck off ya shill

How many slaves are they importing the build the stadiums? Will they be on £700k a week?

'I've spoken to the people that built the stadiums and they bloody loved doing it'.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #563 on: October 5, 2023, 07:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on October  5, 2023, 06:20:20 pm
If Gerrard is coaching these youth players then they will never make that world cup.

It SA are the hosts theyll stand a very good chance of getting @ game.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #564 on: October 5, 2023, 08:51:04 pm »
I am one of his biggest fans out there but Good God, he's been such a disappointment since he took that job.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #565 on: October 5, 2023, 09:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on October  5, 2023, 06:26:42 pm
Biggest disappointment since that one night in the back of my VW Polo.
sorry about that
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #566 on: October 5, 2023, 10:34:32 pm »
Imagine believing your rich and you've made it, but then someone flashes a few more million in front of you and you will do anything, i mean anything. Very sad.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #567 on: October 5, 2023, 10:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on October  5, 2023, 06:26:42 pm
Biggest disappointment since that one night in the back of my VW Polo.

I think theres a hole joke to be made here but Im not that poster.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #568 on: October 6, 2023, 01:33:45 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on October  5, 2023, 04:22:13 pm


Nice rendering of The Eye of Sauron Stadium.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #569 on: October 6, 2023, 04:59:18 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on October  5, 2023, 04:23:55 pm
When he says hard work, is he referring to his work shilling for the regime? Cos it's not hard work what he's doing coaching in that retirement league

He's talking about all the migrant forced labour, going into building the stadiums!
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #570 on: October 6, 2023, 10:35:25 pm »
Shameless greedy c*nt. Hope his plastic fucking wife melts out there.

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #571 on: October 6, 2023, 10:41:22 pm »
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #572 on: October 9, 2023, 10:34:06 pm »
Not sure why anyone is surprised. When LFC was on the brink of administration, as club captain he was conspicuously and shamefully silent.

On the contrary, I'd have been surprised if he didn't bend over for the Saudis.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #573 on: October 11, 2023, 10:11:53 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on October  9, 2023, 10:34:06 pm
Not sure why anyone is surprised. When LFC was on the brink of administration, as club captain he was conspicuously and shamefully silent.

On the contrary, I'd have been surprised if he didn't bend over for the Saudis.


It will almost certainly be a requirement in his contract - same for all the European players and coaches who go over there. They will agree to put their names to certain communiques sent by the Saudi regime and release them as personalised tweets. They will also agree not to criticise anything to do with Saudi Arabia and its allies or show solidarity with any of its enemies. They are agreeing to be lapdogs in other words. I know Henderson said no such contract exists and he is free to express what he thinks, but he is surely lying.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #574 on: October 11, 2023, 03:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 11, 2023, 10:11:53 am
It will almost certainly be a requirement in his contract - same for all the European players and coaches who go over there. They will agree to put their names to certain communiques sent by the Saudi regime and release them as personalised tweets. They will also agree not to criticise anything to do with Saudi Arabia and its allies or show solidarity with any of its enemies. They are agreeing to be lapdogs in other words. I know Henderson said no such contract exists and he is free to express what he thinks, but he is surely lying.
Naturally so. They are being handsomely paid for sportswashing purposes. Part of the deal is doing exactly what you stated there.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #575 on: October 12, 2023, 12:53:39 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 11, 2023, 10:11:53 am
It will almost certainly be a requirement in his contract - same for all the European players and coaches who go over there. They will agree to put their names to certain communiques sent by the Saudi regime and release them as personalised tweets. They will also agree not to criticise anything to do with Saudi Arabia and its allies or show solidarity with any of its enemies. They are agreeing to be lapdogs in other words. I know Henderson said no such contract exists and he is free to express what he thinks, but he is surely lying.

100%.

Theyre all the same. I have morals but if you pay me enough I have these other morals I can wheel out.

c*nts.

Hendersons the worst but they are all reprehensible greedy amoral shills.

We should have a Kop banner like the six manager one, only with c*nts like Gerard, Henderson and fowler on, with a big fucking cross through their faces.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #576 on: October 12, 2023, 01:12:22 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 11, 2023, 03:57:43 pm
Naturally so. They are being handsomely paid for sportswashing purposes. Part of the deal is doing exactly what you stated there.
Jordan and Stevie are doing fine



Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #577 on: October 19, 2023, 11:11:14 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on October  9, 2023, 10:34:06 pm
Not sure why anyone is surprised. When LFC was on the brink of administration, as club captain he was conspicuously and shamefully silent.

On the contrary, I'd have been surprised if he didn't bend over for the Saudis.

Nonsense. He was quietly and diligently working behind the scenes to oust Rafa and bring in Roy Hodgson to steady the ship.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #578 on: October 19, 2023, 01:32:38 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on October 19, 2023, 11:11:14 am
Nonsense. He was quietly and diligently working behind the scenes to oust Rafa and bring in Roy Hodgson to steady the ship.


Indeed he was
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #579 on: October 23, 2023, 04:37:22 pm »
According to the Echo, Gerrard and Henderson hit a new low at the weekend. As Liverpool beat the Bitters in a sold out Merseyside Derby, they endured a 1-0 defeat in front of a crowd of just 696.

Well, at least they are out there changing the culture.  ::)
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #580 on: October 23, 2023, 04:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 23, 2023, 04:37:22 pm
According to the Echo, Gerrard and Henderson hit a new low at the weekend. As Liverpool beat the Bitters in a sold out Merseyside Derby, they endured a 1-0 defeat in front of a crowd of just 696.

Well, at least they are out there changing the culture.  ::)

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #581 on: October 23, 2023, 06:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 23, 2023, 04:37:22 pm
According to the Echo, Gerrard and Henderson hit a new low at the weekend. As Liverpool beat the Bitters in a sold out Merseyside Derby, they endured a 1-0 defeat in front of a crowd of just 696.

Well, at least they are out there changing the culture.  ::)

Per the Daily Mirror:

'In contrast, there were more fans (702) in the eighth tier of English football at Clitheroe on Saturday
 
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #582 on: November 3, 2023, 10:01:16 am »
I think Gerrard is a tit but man how I miss watching him play every week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvOQZbSoPPI
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #583 on: November 3, 2023, 10:24:44 am »
Times long gone.
He has managed to sully his reputation for me and I don't see him the same way as before.
Sure, his managerial escapades have nothing to do with his playing days, but still.
It just feels different now.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #584 on: November 3, 2023, 11:10:18 am »
Will he still captain the legends team when they next play?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #585 on: November 3, 2023, 11:30:03 am »
Quote from: reddebs on November  3, 2023, 11:10:18 am
Will he still captain the legends team when they next play?

Will be interesting what reception he gets.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #586 on: November 3, 2023, 11:32:41 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  3, 2023, 11:30:03 am
Will be interesting what reception he gets.

That's what I'm thinking too.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #587 on: November 14, 2023, 06:00:38 am »
Stevie raiding us to help give him a boost in his stalled season

Quote
Liverpool coach Jonathan Robinson has departed the club after nine years - and moved to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

Robinson arrived at the Reds from Swansea City in 2014. He was recently under-16s head coach and assistant to under-21s chief Barry Lewtas while he had a spell as analyst for Jurgen Klopp's first team.

But Robinson has been poached by Al-Ettifaq, with Gerrard yet again raiding his former club after ex-captain Jordan Henderson joined the Saudi Arabia outfit in the summer transfer window. An Al-Ettifaq post on X said: "A new addition to the #Ettifaq family. We welcome Performance Analyst Jonathan Robinson."

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/sport/football/liverpool/saudi-arabia-club-confirm-poaching-of-liverpool-coach-as-man-city-braces-for-double-blow-4408541
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #588 on: November 14, 2023, 10:00:02 am »
Fuck off.

I guess that reflected Liverpool glow was wearing off. But how poor of a manager are you that your club can "stall" in the Saudi league??
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #589 on: November 14, 2023, 03:53:12 pm »
I think after his success at Rangers he genuinely thought he stood a chance of the Liverpool job after Klopp, no coincidence he took a Villa contract (to prove himself in the PL which he had to do) with an expiry that coincided with the end of Jurgen's contract.


That obviously all went pear shaped because he was shite at Villa, so, given he had no future with Liverpool, he burned all his bridges and took the money.


He goes down with all the Liverpool greats as a player, some of whom (Like Keegan) did not look back too much but he's very much in the past now, a player who provided some great memories but one (unlike Callaghan, Alonso, Hypia, Hansen etc) whose association with the club is firmly in the past (like Henderson)


Shame really but he's not bothered so why should we be too concerned. I am glad he took Henderson as he did us a favour, as for Jonathan Robinson, who knows, but I doubt it.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #590 on: November 14, 2023, 05:48:23 pm »
This Robinson feller had better have negotiated a decent sacking compo because Gerrard's not going to be there much longer  8)
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #591 on: November 15, 2023, 01:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on November 14, 2023, 05:48:23 pm
This Robinson feller had better have negotiated a decent sacking compo because Gerrard's not going to be there much longer  8)

This. Seems like a ridiculously short-sighted career move from someone who obviously won't have the millions that footballers and coaches have that have gone there.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #592 on: November 15, 2023, 01:47:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 15, 2023, 01:37:08 pm
This. Seems like a ridiculously short-sighted career move from someone who obviously won't have the millions that footballers and coaches have that have gone there.

I'm sure he is being well compensated regardless
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #593 on: Yesterday at 10:41:16 pm »
State of this from Gerrard :lmao

Sorry for linking a sodding Ronaldo twitter.....
https://x.com/CristianoXtra_/status/1725970778360070587?s=20

I think when the GOAT, as we call him, arrived in January, it was a huge deal, and he still has a lot to offer in football. After the arrival of Cristiano the popularity of the league increased & more big players moved to Saudi.

(And theres even more cringe in the clip).

Hes just a puppet, doing interviews with scripts for his paymasters.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #594 on: Yesterday at 10:48:03 pm »
The absolute state.  :puke2
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #595 on: Yesterday at 10:49:44 pm »
He named his son Lio Gerrard after Messi the daft c*nt.   ;D
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #596 on: Yesterday at 10:51:08 pm »
He's done some badly cringy things but actually using the word 'GOAT' in speech is by far the worst

"The GOAT as we call him" - Who calls him that? Nonces maybe, not sure who else does
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #597 on: Today at 12:11:45 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:49:44 pm
He named his son Lio Gerrard after Messi the daft c*nt.   ;D

He didn't.
