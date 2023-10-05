I think after his success at Rangers he genuinely thought he stood a chance of the Liverpool job after Klopp, no coincidence he took a Villa contract (to prove himself in the PL which he had to do) with an expiry that coincided with the end of Jurgen's contract.





That obviously all went pear shaped because he was shite at Villa, so, given he had no future with Liverpool, he burned all his bridges and took the money.





He goes down with all the Liverpool greats as a player, some of whom (Like Keegan) did not look back too much but he's very much in the past now, a player who provided some great memories but one (unlike Callaghan, Alonso, Hypia, Hansen etc) whose association with the club is firmly in the past (like Henderson)





Shame really but he's not bothered so why should we be too concerned. I am glad he took Henderson as he did us a favour, as for Jonathan Robinson, who knows, but I doubt it.