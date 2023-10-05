Not sure why anyone is surprised. When LFC was on the brink of administration, as club captain he was conspicuously and shamefully silent.



On the contrary, I'd have been surprised if he didn't bend over for the Saudis.





It will almost certainly be a requirement in his contract - same for all the European players and coaches who go over there. They will agree to put their names to certain communiques sent by the Saudi regime and release them as personalised tweets. They will also agree not to criticise anything to do with Saudi Arabia and its allies or show solidarity with any of its enemies. They are agreeing to be lapdogs in other words. I know Henderson said no such contract exists and he is free to express what he thinks, but he is surely lying.