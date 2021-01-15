« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia  (Read 23237 times)

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #560 on: Today at 06:26:42 pm »
Biggest disappointment since that one night in the back of my VW Polo.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #561 on: Today at 06:43:10 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 04:22:13 pm


Yeah, fuck off ya shill

How many slaves are they importing the build the stadiums? Will they be on £700k a week?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #562 on: Today at 07:04:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:43:10 pm
Yeah, fuck off ya shill

How many slaves are they importing the build the stadiums? Will they be on £700k a week?

'I've spoken to the people that built the stadiums and they bloody loved doing it'.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #563 on: Today at 07:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 06:20:20 pm
If Gerrard is coaching these youth players then they will never make that world cup.

It SA are the hosts theyll stand a very good chance of getting @ game.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #564 on: Today at 08:51:04 pm »
I am one of his biggest fans out there but Good God, he's been such a disappointment since he took that job.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #565 on: Today at 09:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:26:42 pm
Biggest disappointment since that one night in the back of my VW Polo.
sorry about that
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #566 on: Today at 10:34:32 pm »
Imagine believing your rich and you've made it, but then someone flashes a few more million in front of you and you will do anything, i mean anything. Very sad.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #567 on: Today at 10:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:26:42 pm
Biggest disappointment since that one night in the back of my VW Polo.

I think theres a hole joke to be made here but Im not that poster.
