100%
'No I'm not motivated by money at all. Not now, not ever.'
Moments later...
'No I'm not paid £700k a week haha I wish!'
I think he is just laughing off the rumour, context is needed
It is hard to believe anyone isnt going there for the money
So I always take quotes about them wanting to make changes with a large pinch of salt
In truth, the likes of Gini, Mane, Fabinho, Firmino and Gerrard are no better
I would actually respect these people more if they just admitted "yeah the money was too good"