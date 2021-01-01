« previous next »
Stevie G and Saudi Arabia

Hoenheim

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #480 on: Today at 12:08:23 pm
Sometimes in life there are moments when it's better to shut up, this was one of them.
Embarrassing from all points of view
paulrazor

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #481 on: Today at 12:09:03 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:40:28 am
100%

'No I'm not motivated by money at all. Not now, not ever.'
Moments later...
'No I'm not paid £700k a week haha I wish!'
I think he is just laughing off the rumour, context is needed

It is hard to believe anyone isnt going there for the money

So I always take quotes about them wanting to make changes with a large pinch of salt

In truth, the likes of Gini, Mane, Fabinho, Firmino and Gerrard are no better

I would actually respect these people more if they just admitted "yeah the money was too good"
Topwings!

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #482 on: Today at 12:12:11 pm
I've never called anyone an idiot in a public forum but this fella really takes the cake.  Surely he is rich enough to hire a PR-type person to advise him to keep his dumb thoughts to himself?  Didn't he learn the first time? 
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #483 on: Today at 12:12:18 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:18:52 am
What a dumb c*nt Hendo is. Yeah, I went to North Korea once... this local expert met me at the airport and showed me all over the place... all I saw was shiny clean streets and happy smiling children... didn't see any of the starvation or oppression the mainstream media feeds us... it's actually paradise if you go and see it for yourself. I am very smart and I know what I'm talking about.

Exactly, he knows fuck well that the workers at the WC weren't paid & that some of them have been jailed for complaining about not being paid.

killer-heels

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #484 on: Today at 12:13:19 pm
Im not outraged by this. He is still part of our history and really footballers shouldnt be put on some sort of pedestal unless they do something that is truly special. Kenny for example.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #485 on: Today at 12:14:05 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:30:18 am
That's a hugely generalised thing to say though isn't it? There are players who have intellect. Footballers like everyone else including us mere mortals are a mixed bunch the whole human race is.

Players like Joel.
