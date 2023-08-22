It's hard to think of a Liverpool legend who's tried so hard to make themselves irrelevant to Liverpool fans so quickly.



Michael Owen? Souness?As fans we can have a distorted view of what our footballing heroes should be. A few years back i met an old school friend who had married a pro footballer who had a decent and well paid career in the second and third tiers. She reported that he did not like football, never watched it at home on the TV or followed the international touraments and when he came home after a game she could never tell what the result had been, he didnt say. On retiring he would never even stop to watch a park amateur game in progress. He had earned his money, job done.I loved Stevie the footballer in an LFC shirt, probably my all time favourite. But although he grew up as a Whiston boy, he also had a trial for Man utd. He came first, and rightly so. His celebrity fame and fortune rapidly took him away from being one of us until he became more at home in Park Lane, London than the Walton breck rd. In Saudi he will be surrounded by people of similar, and greater wealth.I m always wary of moralising judgements on others, an suspicious that few can bear similar personal scrutiny.Good luck to him and his family, he will be back.