« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia  (Read 17486 times)

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #320 on: August 22, 2023, 09:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 14, 2023, 10:25:26 pm

Can you stop sharing this shit and legitimising it please mate
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,210
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #321 on: August 25, 2023, 05:56:36 pm »
Now using lies written in the s*n to have a pop at Stevie. Some folk here really do have an axe to grind with him.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,737
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #322 on: August 25, 2023, 08:48:59 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on August 25, 2023, 05:56:36 pm
Now using lies written in the s*n to have a pop at Stevie. Some folk here really do have an axe to grind with him.
Sharing S*n links is deplorable, but "Stevie" is no angel in all this.
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #323 on: August 27, 2023, 06:51:24 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on August 25, 2023, 05:56:36 pm
Now using lies written in the s*n to have a pop at Stevie. Some folk here really do have an axe to grind with him.
I have. My city and club are being used by KSA and it fuckin stinks. And that's because of c*nts like Gerrard.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 12:49:36 am »
It's hard to think of a Liverpool legend who's tried so hard to make themselves irrelevant to Liverpool fans so quickly.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline whiteboots

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:20:14 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 12:49:36 am
It's hard to think of a Liverpool legend who's tried so hard to make themselves irrelevant to Liverpool fans so quickly.
Michael Owen?  Souness?

As fans we can have a distorted view of what our footballing heroes should be. A few years back i met an old school friend who had married a pro footballer who had a decent and well paid career in the second and third tiers. She reported that he did not like football, never watched it at home on the TV or followed the international touraments and when he came home after a game she could never tell what the result had been, he didnt say. On retiring he would never even stop to watch a park amateur game in progress. He had earned his money, job done.

I loved Stevie the footballer in an LFC shirt, probably my all time favourite. But although he grew up as a Whiston boy, he also had a trial for Man utd. He came first, and rightly so. His celebrity fame and fortune rapidly took him away from being one of us until he became more at home in Park Lane, London than the Walton breck rd. In Saudi he will be surrounded by people of similar, and greater wealth.

I m always wary of moralising judgements on others, an suspicious that few can  bear  similar personal scrutiny.

Good luck to him and his family, he will be back.


Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,667
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 11:49:17 am »
Quote from: whiteboots on Yesterday at 10:20:14 am
Michael Owen?  Souness?
Henderson?

Honestly, all the trials and tribulations of playing with 10 men in 2/3 of our games so far - plus desire from the club and its supporters to sign a midfielder - and not once has anyone thought 'what if we still had henderson' or 'if henderson was around, we'd have..'

instant transition away from him, even as just a backup player. other succesful long-term midfielders (eg wijnadum, milner, even fabinho whose form dropped off a cliff) all had people wondering at times 'would it have been helpful to still have him around?'
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:51:24 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,699
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 01:34:24 pm »
Possibly Henderson yeh. Not sure about Owen given our desire at one stage to re-sign him and the stick he got after that.  Wouldn't even put Souness in the same league given what he did and the response to it - the sheer anger alone was (rightly) more than the "meh" Gerrard (fuck "Stevie") generates. Crap manager who has retired from top level management. An irrelevance.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,210
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:34:24 pm
Possibly Henderson yeh. Not sure about Owen given our desire at one stage to re-sign him and the stick he got after that.  Wouldn't even put Souness in the same league given what he did and the response to it - the sheer anger alone was (rightly) more than the "meh" Gerrard (fuck "Stevie") generates. Crap manager who has retired from top level management. An irrelevance.
You're living in a complete fantasy land if you think Gerrard is an irrelevance to Liverpool FC. That may be the case for about 5 people on RAWK but out in the real world he'll always be recognised, and idolised, as one of our absolute greatest ever. Bloody hell ;D
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 10:46:35 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm
You're living in a complete fantasy land if you think Gerrard is an irrelevance to Liverpool FC. That may be the case for about 5 people on RAWK but out in the real world he'll always be recognised, and idolised, as one of our absolute greatest ever. Bloody hell ;D


Still a twat though, sadly.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,210
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 11:04:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:46:35 pm

Still a twat though, sadly.
Perhaps. I wouldn't know.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,737
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 11:46:46 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 10:45:21 pm
You're living in a complete fantasy land if you think Gerrard is an irrelevance to Liverpool FC. That may be the case for about 5 people on RAWK but out in the real world he'll always be recognised, and idolised, as one of our absolute greatest ever. Bloody hell ;D
Tarnished by his choices to go there though.
Fantastic player for us.
Did well with at Rangers as a manager in the SPL Sunday League.
Got found out at Villa, and now retired on a massive pension in a horrible blood money Despot league. 
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,254
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 11:59:18 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:46:35 pm

Still a twat though, sadly.

Yep, and also sad to see a few on here constantly put others down - other LFC players, managers, and fans - in some sort of attempt at a whataboutery defence to any criticism that comes Gerrard's way.

It seems like an almost MAGA / Trumpian-style defence of "Stevie". As other have said, it is like they support "Stevie FC" over Liverpool.





Gerrard going to be the one of posters boys for the latest sportswashing project of a brutal, oppressive, human rights abusing, journalist dismembering, women and child torturing, regime... whose patrols maim, execute, rape, and abuse others at the border... is utterly indefensible.

What a way to fuck up his reputation and legacy. When I see old footage of him playing, I still think 'what a player'... but now it is always followed by 'what a shame... what a cnut'.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:10 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,330
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #333 on: Today at 12:41:03 am »
that alonsoisared is right - the majority will continue to hold him in high esteem, but that isnt anything to laugh about and put others down because they dont share that view of him now.

Its fucking sad is what it is, that these people are so greedy they dont give a shit about the world outside their pampered protected bubble, and they certainly dont give a shit about fans who will still idolise them.

 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 