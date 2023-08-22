Still a twat though, sadly.
Yep, and also sad to see a few on here constantly put others down - other LFC players, managers, and fans - in some sort of attempt at a whataboutery defence to any criticism that comes Gerrard's way.
It seems like an almost MAGA / Trumpian-style defence of "Stevie". As other have said, it is like they support "Stevie FC" over Liverpool.
Gerrard going to be the one of posters boys for the latest sportswashing project of a brutal, oppressive, human rights abusing, journalist dismembering, women and child torturing, regime... whose patrols maim, execute, rape, and abuse others at the border... is utterly indefensible.
What a way to fuck up his reputation and legacy. When I see old footage of him playing, I still think 'what a player'... but now it is always followed by 'what a shame... what a cnut'.