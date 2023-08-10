« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,131
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
August 10, 2023, 01:57:09 pm

A short video of the Gerrard interview being asked about signing Salah...

www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-transfer-news/hysterical-steven-gerrard-delivers-emphatic-30654307 (1 minute video)


"No, no  the answer is no. Because Mohamed Salah is my favourite player, I love Liverpool Football Club, so Mohamed can stay where he is."

followed by this in answer to another question...

"When he wins more leagues and more Champions Leagues with Liverpool, well maybe consider it.

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
August 10, 2023, 06:39:36 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on August 10, 2023, 12:26:04 pm
It is a real quote and it was obviously a joke

First time for everything right?
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,381
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 03:43:19 pm
Since Michael Emenalo is doing the recruiting for Gerrard (and all 18 saudi teams), I guess this is the thread:

Quote
I think he[Henderson] remains pro gay rights, I dont think it changes anything. Im pro having a little bit of fun every once in a while but Im also much more pro respecting the cultures of every country, because I have done that everywhere that I have lived and have never seen one country with the same culture as the other.

Theres always something different. In some countries, you can drink publicly but it (the bottle or can) has to be in a brown paper bag; and in others you can do this inside your home or not at all.

It is what it is. It doesnt change the views of Jordan Henderson. Jordan Henderson was a professional in the open market and is looking to do the best for him. And in fact, being here is an opportunity for him to see, just like me, that this is a place where you can live with your family and have fun and have a certain level of growth and pursue your career and do the things that you love and do it every day without any concerns.

I think people will come around and I think Jordan Henderson will be one of the reasons that people look back and say, Well, this is not bad after all.

Snippet from a full interview in the athletic here
https://theathletic.com/4772554/2023/08/13/jordan-henderson-saudi-lgbt-2/


Not the strongest arguments in favour of institutionalised homophobic abuse, but at least tacitly confirms Henderson was targeted purely to launder the image of the 'project' to sportswash saudi as a place to live and visit
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,189
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 03:53:46 pm
The old respect the culture argument.

Discrimination isnt culture, its discrimination.

CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 04:28:58 pm
Does that mean Hendo is free to invite journalists to Saudi embassies then because they spoke disparagingly of him?
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,548
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 04:54:53 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:43:19 pm
Since Michael Emenalo is doing the recruiting for Gerrard (and all 18 saudi teams), I guess this is the thread:

Snippet from a full interview in the athletic here
https://theathletic.com/4772554/2023/08/13/jordan-henderson-saudi-lgbt-2/


Not the strongest arguments in favour of institutionalised homophobic abuse, but at least tacitly confirms Henderson was targeted purely to launder the image of the 'project' to sportswash saudi as a place to live and visit

How nice that Jordan will be able to live freely with his family and have fun and "do the things that he loves every day without any concerns." Shame not everyone gets to have that same right.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,553
  • The first five yards........
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 09:45:57 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:43:19 pm
Since Michael Emenalo is doing the recruiting for Gerrard (and all 18 saudi teams), I guess this is the thread:

Snippet from a full interview in the athletic here
https://theathletic.com/4772554/2023/08/13/jordan-henderson-saudi-lgbt-2/


Not the strongest arguments in favour of institutionalised homophobic abuse, but at least tacitly confirms Henderson was targeted purely to launder the image of the 'project' to sportswash saudi as a place to live and visit

Pampered guests in despotic countries never make reliable witnesses.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,201
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 09:49:10 pm
Stevie's team won their first game of the season. 2-1 against Sadio's team.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,201
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 10:25:26 pm
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,440
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 10:31:27 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:43:19 pm
Since Michael Emenalo is doing the recruiting for Gerrard (and all 18 saudi teams), I guess this is the thread:

Snippet from a full interview in the athletic here
https://theathletic.com/4772554/2023/08/13/jordan-henderson-saudi-lgbt-2/


Not the strongest arguments in favour of institutionalised homophobic abuse, but at least tacitly confirms Henderson was targeted purely to launder the image of the 'project' to sportswash saudi as a place to live and visit

Fucking hell. He really compared being murdered for being gay to having a beer in the street.

Yet still people are OK with our ex legends going there  :wanker  :butt
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,016
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 10:35:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:49:10 pm
Stevie's team won their first game of the season. 2-1 against Sadio's team.

Partridge shrug.
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,381
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 10:36:02 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:31:27 pm
Fucking hell. He really compared being murdered for being gay to having a beer in the street.

Yet still people are OK with our ex legends going there  :wanker  :butt
If Emanolo is right that he "thinks [Henderson] remains pro gay rights", I'm sure Henderson will act quickly to disagree and disassociate from Emanolo making the comparison between 'having a little fun but not having a beer openly outdoors' to being persecuted for being gay... right?

Surely he won't want a saudi mouthpiece speaking for him, and can use his social media accounts to immediately correct him? Hello...?Jordan...?
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,721
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 10:59:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:49:10 pm
Stevie's team won their first game of the season. 2-1 against Sadio's team.

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,131
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Today at 09:02:46 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:25:26 pm


sportswashing team A beats sportswashing team B in sportswashing league, for sportswashing project of brutal oppressive regime.

More executions to follow. Unfair trials - confessions through coercion and made-up charges. Likely torture. Chance of dismemberment. Definite human rights abuse.


Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,553
  • The first five yards........
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Today at 09:09:30 am
The stadium was less than half full according to the Guardian. And the majority of locals were supporting the away team because Ronaldo plays for them.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,381
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Today at 09:19:18 am
In (a nausea-inducing puff piece for) the guardian, Gerrard shared an amazing insight. It's quite hot there.

He had heard of the concept of hot before, from Sky News, but now he knows.

More insights to follow



Quote
When Im sitting in my house, and I have Sky News on, you see the weather in different countries around the world come up, but you dont really appreciate that type of heat until you actually come and work in these conditions, Gerrard said after the match. The climate has definitely been tough and challenging. So Im going to have to adapt, and so are some of the signings weve made from Europe. We dont want to leave our energy on the training pitch. There are things we have to change and ... Im facing the challenges, accepting them. I know what Ive signed up for.
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,548
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Today at 11:59:49 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:19:18 am
In (a nausea-inducing puff piece for) the guardian, Gerrard shared an amazing insight. It's quite hot there.

He had heard of the concept of hot before, from Sky News, but now he knows.

More insights to follow




That's up there with that Ian Rush quote about Italy being foreign (or whatever it was)
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,503
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Today at 12:12:30 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:09:30 am
The stadium was less than half full according to the Guardian. And the majority of locals were supporting the away team because Ronaldo plays for them.
I shouldn't laugh at the death of the game, but that's hilarious.

It's like a trigi-comedy.
