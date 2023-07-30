« previous next »
Stevie G and Saudi Arabia

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
July 30, 2023, 06:46:58 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on July 30, 2023, 06:30:38 pm
Calling Rio Ferdinand a c*nt and calling Henderson a c*nt, it's not the same.
True - it's not the same.

If you say the former, you might have intellectually dishonest posters like Ravishing Rick Dude use innuendo and 'I'm just asking questions' tactics to insinuate that you are racist (despite no evidence of it, and despite knowing nothing about those posters) to point score or close down criticism that he doesn't like
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on July 30, 2023, 06:30:38 pm
Hendo is our legend
Nah, you don't speak for me or us - he's your legend. Up to everyone else what they think, but he's not mine
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
July 30, 2023, 09:49:41 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on July 27, 2023, 08:43:41 pm
I've just put the image on the LFC Twitter page.
https://twitter.com/GHoneythunder/status/1684650112671174656

Please tell me that's not your twitter account? :o

Some truly abhorrent anti-vax nonsense on there.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
July 30, 2023, 11:22:44 pm
It's almost as if Henderson picked LGBTQ as a handy cause to hang his hat on without realising that people would become emotionally invested in his stance and have an opinion on it when he decided that something else (money) was more important to him, so he jettisoned the cause.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
July 31, 2023, 01:22:58 am
Quote from: classycarra on July 30, 2023, 06:46:58 pm
True - it's not the same.

If you say the former, you might have intellectually dishonest posters like Ravishing Rick Dude use innuendo and 'I'm just asking questions' tactics to insinuate that you are racist (despite no evidence of it, and despite knowing nothing about those posters) to point score or close down criticism that he doesn't likeNah, you don't speak for me or us - he's your legend. Up to everyone else what they think, but he's not mine

Not just for me, for Klopp as well. If the boss says he's a Liverpool legend, then he is.

So yeah, he's OUR legend. If you don't agree, you're supporting the wrong club.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
July 31, 2023, 01:50:16 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on July 31, 2023, 01:22:58 am
Not just for me, for Klopp as well. If the boss says he's a Liverpool legend, then he is.

So yeah, he's OUR legend. If you don't agree, you're supporting the wrong club.

Yeah Hendo will be a legend in so far as what he did as a club, but hell never be revered like the likes of Kenny or Barnes and many more who have achieved less. You can never take away his achievements, which are unquestioningly legend-making, but his legacy will always be tainted by being a bit of a shit c*nt human being.

My twopence on Hendo is that to me, he was always a bit of a shit footballer but a phenomenal captain. Super limited, but inspirational. I feel that his ability to inspire came from two places, his desire to constantly improve himself despite his technical limitations, but also as a leader of men and having a character that as far as professional athletes went , almost unimpeachable.

People have been pelting him for ages for being shit, and I, like many others stood by him despite his fucking limitations because he seemed to embody what the club stands for. What he has done has flown in the face of our support for him. And to call it what it is, he was absolutely shit last year. Like proper shit, and he got a go and a pass because he was Liverpool captain and he was a captain youd support because you thought he was a decent bastard. Now hes shown his true colours, people can call him out for the piece of shit footballer that he was as hes lost the protection of the armour that being a good human being gives you.

As for Stevie, said in the past that Ive always viewed him as a bit of a shithead. Steven Gerrard M.B.E. was always a thing. But at least he was a proper fucking footballer. Fuck Jordan Henderson the two faced twat. Legendary captain of a legendary football club, but a horrible human being.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
July 31, 2023, 07:32:06 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on July 31, 2023, 06:23:46 am
Snip

People are emotional and say what they think are truths. That includes you presumably. Just take a step back and let it go, theres no need to keep beating this drum which you obviously believe in 

"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
July 31, 2023, 08:55:00 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on July 31, 2023, 01:22:58 am
So yeah, he's OUR legend. If you don't agree, you're supporting the wrong club.
Nah. As I said, up to you what you think - but you definitely don't speak for LFC or our supporters ;D

At least you've given up (or tacitly accepted) that you were wrong to go round dishonestly alluding to RAWKites being racist because you didn't like their views on Henderson
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
July 31, 2023, 11:21:56 am
Quote from: classycarra on July 31, 2023, 08:55:00 am
Nah. As I said, up to you what you think - but you definitely don't speak for LFC or our supporters ;D

At least you've given up (or tacitly accepted) that you were wrong to go round dishonestly alluding to RAWKites being racist because you didn't like their views on Henderson
Correct.
He accused me of being racist yesterday via a PM and is now on my ignore list.
I suspect he's also on quite a few other posters ignore lists too.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
July 31, 2023, 12:44:26 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 31, 2023, 11:21:56 am
Correct.
He accused me of being racist yesterday via a PM and is now on my ignore list.
I suspect he's also on quite a few other posters ignore lists too.

Far from the first time he has done that - falsely accusing others on here of racism or islamophobia...

Quote from: oojason on July 28, 2023, 06:23:41 pm
Rick's a troll, mate. Lies about mod actions against him, makes knowingly false claims of "islamophobia" against other posters here, uses whataboutery to try and stir up shit amongst posters. Has a habit if stepping right up to the line of what is acceptable... then stepping back... and disappearing for a while, before starting again. Only surprised the mods haven't binned off yet.

I put him on ignore a while back - a number of others did too. Time on RAWK is far more enjoyable without reading his pathetic attempts at trolling and talking shite.

When people saw through his troll MO, and started highlighting it, he even started doing the classic troll trope of 'attempting to playing the victim' with... 'I am the one being attacked here'.

Though it still didn't stop him continuing to accuse others of racism just a few posts later.
 
He was already a fair few posters' ignore lists - probably even more so, of late.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
July 31, 2023, 02:41:52 pm
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
July 31, 2023, 03:44:31 pm
I think this might have finally killed my love for the game. Struggling to give a shite about this coming season (even though I think we'll do well). My disconnection to the sport is even now feeding into a disconnection with LFC. Even though I think we're a well run club within the modern context, and I know we're absolutely blessed to have a man like Klopp, I'm struggling to associate anything in this big money mercenary era with the past. Even the new stand - which would normally have me very excited - just has me thinking there's another 7,000 seats for a bunch of tourists half of whom would probably love it if we took Saudi gold. Maybe that's unfair, but fuck it that's how I feel.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
August 1, 2023, 08:28:49 am
Quote from: oojason on July 31, 2023, 12:44:26 pm
Far from the first time he has done that - falsely accusing others on here of racism or islamophobia...

When people saw through his troll MO, and started highlighting it, he even started doing the classic troll trope of 'attempting to playing the victim' with... 'I am the one being attacked here'.

Though it still didn't stop him continuing to accuse others of racism just a few posts later.
 
He was already a fair few posters' ignore lists - probably even more so, of late.

He's probably the worst poster on the forum. He jumped on immediately after the 2022 Champions League final to blame the loss on Salah, accused 70% of Liverpool fans of not appreciating Mané and forcing him out of the club and regularly defends sportswashing, with these pretty disgusting accusations of racism.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
August 1, 2023, 10:41:24 am
Quote from: Avens on August  1, 2023, 08:28:49 am
He's probably the worst poster on the forum. He jumped on immediately after the 2022 Champions League final to blame the loss on Salah, accused 70% of Liverpool fans of not appreciating Mané and forcing him out of the club and regularly defends sportswashing, with these pretty disgusting accusations of racism.

Well it seems like TT is watching him closely so 
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
August 1, 2023, 12:37:42 pm
Quote from: Avens on August  1, 2023, 08:28:49 am
He's probably the worst poster on the forum. He jumped on immediately after the 2022 Champions League final to blame the loss on Salah, accused 70% of Liverpool fans of not appreciating Mané and forcing him out of the club and regularly defends sportswashing, with these pretty disgusting accusations of racism.

He thankfully won't be making any more posts on here. Though let's not give him the air of any further publicity - it is likely what he was seeking for much of his time on here. :thumbup
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
August 4, 2023, 09:50:17 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 30, 2023, 09:49:41 pm
Please tell me that's not your twitter account? :o

Some truly abhorrent anti-vax nonsense on there.
Just seen this, Jesus Christ, absolute horseshit on that feed.  Should be ashamed spouting that bollocks.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 10:20:08 am
Quote from: CornerFlag on August  4, 2023, 09:50:17 am
Just seen this, Jesus Christ, absolute horseshit on that feed.  Should be ashamed spouting that bollocks.

Christ! Hate to join the pile-on, but that's some wild conspiracy stuff.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Today at 09:43:35 am
Named captain of Al-Ettifaq

This is where my heart was.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Today at 09:59:33 am
He's a blert. Stevie's a blert (thought that for the longest time tbf).  Enjoy the blood money.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Today at 10:03:46 am
So Jordan gets the wear the number 10 shirt. Is the league that poor?
