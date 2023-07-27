« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia  (Read 9380 times)

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #200 on: Today at 11:49:53 am »
What do we think of Milner? Signed for Man City, a state owned club. Automatic c*nt I presume? Someone should've let us know and we could've made a stand against him.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,825
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #201 on: Today at 12:11:22 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:49:53 am
What do we think of Milner? Signed for Man City, a state owned club. Automatic c*nt I presume? Someone should've let us know and we could've made a stand against him.

Come on now, you know this is not the same thing, as other people commented on other strawmen, it's just conflating the whole situation and is not comparable at all.

If you don't think Hendo has not done anything wrong and you don't mind him going there that's fine, but many others do and it is a very different situation than anyone else because of who Hendo was and the pillar he put himself on, which nobody forced him to do.

Hendo, unlike Milner and others, put himself on a massive grandstand with the LGBT groups from the club and now he has gone to a country that stand against everything they do, proving it was all bollocks. Just having to explain this all again is painful as fuck as I know you know the difference but I don't understand why you and others feel the need to try and make out it is somehow hypocritical to call him out.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,467
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #202 on: Today at 12:15:27 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:41:04 am
Yep, understood on the "state run" difference. Although, and I'm not an expert, my understanding was that the sudden emergence of the Chinese league was basically down to the President wanting them to be the new footballing superpower , and a number of the teams were state owned. I just find it incredible that people are openly calling the likes of Hendo and Gerrard 'c*nts' and all kind of other names, but the same people have Benitez down as untouchable. The Chinese league, Abramovich...

You poor thing. Are you okay?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,426
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #203 on: Today at 12:20:21 pm »
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,113
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #204 on: Today at 12:29:46 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:49:53 am
What do we think of Milner? Signed for Man City, a state owned club. Automatic c*nt I presume? Someone should've let us know and we could've made a stand against him.

what is with the we, it's up to you what you think of these players now and back then.

One thing is for sure - theres been a LOT of education available to people in the past few years, especially in the past 6/7 years where sportswashing in football has come to the fore in a huge way. Yes of course it was going on before, thats what Abramovich was doing, hes the original sportswasher in the PL. But there was a lot of ignorance to it until recent years.

There is zero excuse NOW, to use whataboutery about a player like Milner who signed for Man City about 14 years ago, is quite the look.

Ive never thought it was a great look for Milner as I dont for any player who is good enough to have gone to a lot of good clubs, but like Ive said here more than once, generally players dont give a shit.  But they really should. And moving to Saudi to become a sportswasher is a massive step even further into the wrong.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #205 on: Today at 01:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:11:22 pm
Come on now, you know this is not the same thing, as other people commented on other strawmen, it's just conflating the whole situation and is not comparable at all.

If you don't think Hendo has not done anything wrong and you don't mind him going there that's fine, but many others do and it is a very different situation than anyone else because of who Hendo was and the pillar he put himself on, which nobody forced him to do.

Hendo, unlike Milner and others, put himself on a massive grandstand with the LGBT groups from the club and now he has gone to a country that stand against everything they do, proving it was all bollocks. Just having to explain this all again is painful as fuck as I know you know the difference but I don't understand why you and others feel the need to try and make out it is somehow hypocritical to call him out.
How is it not at all comparable? People are saying that Henderson has destroyed his legacy, openly calling him a c*nt, unchallenged, for joining a club owned by the Saudi state as part of their sportswashing project. The only difference between that and signing for City is that for Hendo it means moving away, although you could argue City are doing far more for sportswashing by bringing it to the UK and winning the major european honours.

The only difference remaining is that Henderson has stood up for, and done a lot for, LGBTQ people and charities in the past. I can agree it's not a good look for him, and I would've loved for it to end differently. Ideally with him not signing for a club in a nation trying to sportswash away their image. No arguments from me. What I disagree on is that this decision now wipes out every bit of good he has ever done in the past. It's the danger of speaking out for a cause- your every other move is going to come under extra scrutiny. But he still did a lot of positive things, we have got to know something of the man over the ten years plus he has been at the club and he is clearly a very likable bloke who has often used his position for the greater good, going above and beyond.

I mention Benitez and Milner because I do believe that, as hypocritical as you can accuse Henderson of being, it's equally hypocritical to worship other people who have made very similar career choices while slamming a club legend.

Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:15:27 pm

You poor thing. Are you okay?
What makes you think I'm not? Do you have an argument or are you just here to act the nobhead for no reason? What do you disagree with in my post? Do China have major human rights issues or not? Do amnesty international deem them to be involved in sportswashing or not? Did the state wish to use the likes of Benitez and other massive names from European Football to help clean their name and become a footballing superpower or not? Did Benitez know where Abramovich's money came from before he joined them or not?

I'm not even saying I think any less of Rafa. I loved him and I still wish him all the best. He has a history of making somewhat bewildering choices over which jobs to take on. What pissed me off more was him going to Chelsea after being here during a time when the rivalry was at its peak. But again, worshipping the ground he walks on while Henderson becomes fair game is, to me at least, hypocritical.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:29:46 pm
what is with the we, it's up to you what you think of these players now and back then.

One thing is for sure - theres been a LOT of education available to people in the past few years, especially in the past 6/7 years where sportswashing in football has come to the fore in a huge way. Yes of course it was going on before, thats what Abramovich was doing, hes the original sportswasher in the PL. But there was a lot of ignorance to it until recent years.

There is zero excuse NOW, to use whataboutery about a player like Milner who signed for Man City about 14 years ago, is quite the look.

Ive never thought it was a great look for Milner as I dont for any player who is good enough to have gone to a lot of good clubs, but like Ive said here more than once, generally players dont give a shit.  But they really should. And moving to Saudi to become a sportswasher is a massive step even further into the wrong.
I'm saying "we" because the overwhelming response on this forum has been to absolutely slam a club legend and call him all names under the sun, which IMO is too drastic and absolutely wrong. Everybody knew what City's owners were all about the moment they arrived, and Abramovich too for that matter.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,093
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #206 on: Today at 01:09:39 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:49:53 am
What do we think of Milner? Signed for Man City, a state owned club. Automatic c*nt I presume? Someone should've let us know and we could've made a stand against him.

People are a lot more educated now than they where back then, even from the Sterling sale time. Look i want my club to have nothing to do with these sportwashing enterprises but that's just me. Other's could care less and that's their prerogative but make no mistake by partaking in the sale or buying from these regime teams we are part of the problem and until that day LFC the club will not be getting a single cent of my hard earned.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Aldo1988

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,125
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #207 on: Today at 01:11:32 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 01:01:03 pm
How is it not at all comparable? People are saying that Henderson has destroyed his legacy, openly calling him a c*nt, unchallenged, for joining a club owned by the Saudi state as part of their sportswashing project. The only difference between that and signing for City is that for Hendo it means moving away, although you could argue City are doing far more for sportswashing by bringing it to the UK and winning the major european honours.

The only difference remaining is that Henderson has stood up for, and done a lot for, LGBTQ people and charities in the past. I can agree it's not a good look for him, and I would've loved for it to end differently. Ideally with him not signing for a club in a nation trying to sportswash away their image. No arguments from me. What I disagree on is that this decision now wipes out every bit of good he has ever done in the past. It's the danger of speaking out for a cause- your every other move is going to come under extra scrutiny. But he still did a lot of positive things, we have got to know something of the man over the ten years plus he has been at the club and he is clearly a very likable bloke who has often used his position for the greater good, going above and beyond.

I mention Benitez and Milner because I do believe that, as hypocritical as you can accuse Henderson of being, it's equally hypocritical to worship other people who have made very similar career choices while slamming a club legend.
 What makes you think I'm not? Do you have an argument or are you just here to act the nobhead for no reason? What do you disagree with in my post? Do China have major human rights issues or not? Do amnesty international deem them to be involved in sportswashing or not? Did the state wish to use the likes of Benitez and other massive names from European Football to help clean their name and become a footballing superpower or not? Did Benitez know where Abramovich's money came from before he joined them or not?

I'm not even saying I think any less of Rafa. I loved him and I still wish him all the best. He has a history of making somewhat bewildering choices over which jobs to take on. What pissed me off more was him going to Chelsea after being here during a time when the rivalry was at its peak. But again, worshipping the ground he walks on while Henderson becomes fair game is, to me at least, hypocritical.
 I'm saying "we" because the overwhelming response on this forum has been to absolutely slam a club legend and call him all names under the sun, which IMO is too drastic and absolutely wrong. Everybody knew what City's owners were all about the moment they arrived, and Abramovich too for that matter.

Even the director of external affairs at Stonewall aren't calling him a c*nt...

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/07/leading-lgbtq-campaigners-speak-out-on-jordan-henderson-transfer/
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #208 on: Today at 01:24:10 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 01:01:03 pm
I'm not even saying I think any less of Rafa. I loved him and I still wish him all the best. He has a history of making somewhat bewildering choices over which jobs to take on. What pissed me off more was him going to Chelsea after being here during a time when the rivalry was at its peak. But again, worshipping the ground he walks on while Henderson becomes fair game is, to me at least, hypocritical.
 I'm saying "we" because the overwhelming response on this forum has been to absolutely slam a club legend and call him all names under the sun, which IMO is too drastic and absolutely wrong. Everybody knew what City's owners were all about the moment they arrived, and Abramovich too for that matter.

I didn't mind Rafa taking over at Chelsea, he had been out of work for 18 months and wasn't really getting many calls from how it appeared from the outside. I also didn't mind him signing for Everton, he is a stubborn man and he would have backed himself to rebuild that club. However, I lost a lot of respect for him when he chose to go to China which (however many excuses hypocritical and perhaps ignorant people on here do submit on his behalf) made him no less a greedy and self-centred idiot than the likes of Henderson, Gerrard or Fowler. I lost quite a bit of fondness for him when he made that move, and it's no different for the players that are signing to play for Saudi clubs now.

I honestly feel very uncomfortable when posters here continue to excuse Rafa while eviscerating Henderson and Gerrard, a sad part of me can't get away from the uncomfortable and distasteful suspicion that there's an element of racism involved when people are criticising the Saudi regime, whereas they don't seem to have the same distaste for the laws, for example, in Singapore (where a woman was executed this week). In fact there were a few cheering on rumours of GIC investing a stake in the club. I know the same lot will jump on this post, but I can't help stating this.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:30:51 pm by demain »
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,724
  • Truthiness
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #209 on: Today at 01:32:54 pm »
Sadio Mane is closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

The Athletic reported earlier this month that the former Liverpool forward was in talks to join Al Nassr, who have already signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana and Alex Telles over the last year.

Bayern Munich have now released Mane, 31, from his duties with the rest of the team as he completes his move to the Middle East nation.

- The Athletic
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,692
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #210 on: Today at 02:22:26 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 01:24:10 pm
I didn't mind Rafa taking over at Chelsea, he had been out of work for 18 months and wasn't really getting many calls from how it appeared from the outside. I also didn't mind him signing for Everton, he is a stubborn man and he would have backed himself to rebuild that club. However, I lost a lot of respect for him when he chose to go to China which (however many excuses hypocritical and perhaps ignorant people on here do submit on his behalf) made him no less a greedy and self-centred idiot than the likes of Henderson, Gerrard or Fowler. I lost quite a bit of fondness for him when he made that move, and it's no different for the players that are signing to play for Saudi clubs now.

I honestly feel very uncomfortable when posters here continue to excuse Rafa while eviscerating Henderson and Gerrard, a sad part of me can't get away from the uncomfortable and distasteful suspicion that there's an element of racism involved when people are criticising the Saudi regime, whereas they don't seem to have the same distaste for the laws, for example, in Singapore (where a woman was executed this week). In fact there were a few cheering on rumours of GIC investing a stake in the club. I know the same lot will jump on this post, but I can't help stating this.

Will you stop with this racism crap please? People have always made it clear its about those in charge of the state ie the royal family and not ordinary Arabs. I really feel when people like you say this you are trying to cloud everything. It's what people do when they don't want to confront the issue properly. You go on about China, but we are not allowed to mention the Saudi state despite their horrific records on all sorts of human rights.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:12:39 pm by jillcwhomever »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,987
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #211 on: Today at 02:47:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:29:46 pm
what is with the we, it's up to you what you think of these players now and back then.

One thing is for sure - theres been a LOT of education available to people in the past few years, especially in the past 6/7 years where sportswashing in football has come to the fore in a huge way. Yes of course it was going on before, thats what Abramovich was doing, hes the original sportswasher in the PL. But there was a lot of ignorance to it until recent years.

There is zero excuse NOW, to use whataboutery about a player like Milner who signed for Man City about 14 years ago, is quite the look.

Ive never thought it was a great look for Milner as I dont for any player who is good enough to have gone to a lot of good clubs, but like Ive said here more than once, generally players dont give a shit.  But they really should. And moving to Saudi to become a sportswasher is a massive step even further into the wrong.

Unfortunately, the continued use of whataboutery is all that some on here use to try and deflect criticism away from their idols / favourite players. And will attempt to bring up other Liverpool players/managers and caste them in a same negative light with false equivalencies to try and 'whataboutery' them too - even despite their being obvious disconnects between the likes of Milner & Rafa, or even the club selling Sterling to Man City... with Gerrard, Fowler and Henderson.

Alonsoisared is one of the people on here who continue to does just that, along with hyperbole, almost to the point of re-writing history...  playing down and criticising other players... from mocking fans who thought Sissoko had a good game in 06' FA Cup Final as "try hards" (because it takes away from Gerrard),  onto stating that people disappointed that Gerrard didn't speak up vs G&H "were expecting here people seemed to expect him to single handedly take them down", to posting that players who did spoke up soon moved on (not surprising given the shit show - and the silence from Gerrard & Carragher etc), that "May 25th 2005 is about as close as anyone gets to winning a trophy single handedly.", and questioning why Rafa doesn't get the criticism as Gerrard?, or "I've said it before but IMO it all goes back to the alleged split with Rafa and those who could never hear a bad word about him taking his side over Gerrard's."

Definitely a 'Gerrard was a 'one-man team' and legend so you can't criticise him - while I do can criticise everyone else using whataboutery to defend him' vibe.

^ www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330779.msg18951242#msg18951242

Sadly, happy to associate themselves with trolls like Rick too - and like Rick, happy to repeat whataboutery and false equivalency bollocks... (RAWK is a more enjoyable and better place with them being on the ignore list for a while now).



'The Danger Of 'WhatAbout-ism" arguments, by John Oliver' - a 3 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RS82JNd0YzQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RS82JNd0YzQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/RS82JNd0YzQ


'Whataboutism explained (explainity® explainer video)' - a 3 minute video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=bG5IzHQ0SMM

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bG5IzHQ0SMM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bG5IzHQ0SMM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/bG5IzHQ0SMM


Dictionary.com definition - with some chat and examples of whatabout-ism, here - www.dictionary.com/e/whataboutisms

There is a more detailed article (and also report) on it, here - www.hrw.org/news/2018/03/01/engaging-whataboutery-instead-protecting-rights


more in: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354341.40

« Last Edit: Today at 03:46:46 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,113
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #212 on: Today at 02:49:37 pm »
Nice work as always Jason!

I would say he is Gerrard FC rather than Liverpool FC then! Not worth engaging with in that case.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,191
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #213 on: Today at 03:06:47 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 01:24:10 pm
I honestly feel very uncomfortable when posters here continue to excuse Rafa while eviscerating Henderson and Gerrard, a sad part of me can't get away from the uncomfortable and distasteful suspicion that there's an element of racism involved when people are criticising the Saudi regime, whereas they don't seem to have the same distaste for the laws, for example, in Singapore (where a woman was executed this week). In fact there were a few cheering on rumours of GIC investing a stake in the club. I know the same lot will jump on this post, but I can't help stating this.
Absolute 100% bullshit.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:22:26 pm
Will stop with this racism crap please? People have always made it clear its about those in charge of the state ie the royal family and not ordinary Arabs. I really feel when people like you say this you are trying to cloud everything. It's what people do when they don't want to confront the issue properly. You go on about China, but we are not allowed to mention Saudi state despite their horrific records on all sorts of human rights.
Spot on.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #214 on: Today at 03:33:12 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:22:26 pm
Will you stop with this racism crap please? People have always made it clear its about those in charge of the state ie the royal family and not ordinary Arabs. I really feel when people like you say this you are trying to cloud everything. It's what people do when they don't want to confront the issue properly. You go on about China, but we are not allowed to mention the Saudi state despite their horrific records on all sorts of human rights.

It's the aggressive, vulgar and rude behavior and stance of some fans in here that is making me believe there's some sort of racism beneath.

Calling Gerrard, Bobby and Henderson, pricks, c*nts and what else not just because they went to Arabia and because they have different opinion from you?

It's not "whatabouttery", i really want to understand why in the past, nobody never called Rafa a c*nt and a prick for going to China?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,426
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #215 on: Today at 03:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 03:33:12 pm
It's the aggressive, vulgar and rude behavior and stance of some fans in here that is making me believe there's some sort of racism beneath.

Calling Gerrard, Bobby and Henderson, pricks, c*nts and what else not just because they went to Arabia and because they have different opinion from you?

It's not "whatabouttery", i really want to understand why in the past, nobody never called Rafa a c*nt and a prick for going to China?

Look, these governments actually use the same argument

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/sep/25/saudi-arabia-accuses-australia-of-racism-in-extraordinary-un-broadside

Wheel it back, pal. Dial it down a touch. And don't have a go at me before you start let's play the ball here. Your argument is invalid

Racism is a tactic they use as defense as an obfuscating tactic - it is to misdirect - it does not solve anything, to accuse of racism, look at merit, I say this as the Saudis refuse to, the merit, who benefits...

If that's the best you can do, it's already discredited

I also specifically remember posts here decrying Rafa for China and also Chelsea

You blood money defenders keep using the "everyone / nobody" thing - this is not an absolute

It's touching our club so we notice and react

Don't excuse horrific crimes I reckon
And certainly don't use the arguments of the perpetrator to do so

In law as in life as in here your argument would be thrown out

It isn't rational.

And nothing personal mate
« Last Edit: Today at 03:46:56 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #216 on: Today at 03:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:49:37 pm
Nice work as always Jason!

I would say he is Gerrard FC rather than Liverpool FC then! Not worth engaging with in that case.
Nice work? I politely disagreed with him a couple of weeks ago and again today so I'm best put on the ignore list. Attack the man not the argument, standard. I'm "Gerrard FC"...are we 10 year olds here or what? I'll defend most of our club legends when I feel they deserve defending, hence why I feel it's disgusting that I keep reading that Jordan Henderson and Steven Gerrard are c*nts and nobody gets pulled up for it.

Jason, you can't hide behind the word whataboutery every single time you are challenged on your hypocrisy. The only actual point I can see you've made is that people didn't know that human rights in China was bad until after Benitez left? It's no wonder you just ignore the argument instead of trying to put across a viewpoint if that's your stance on it. You're in one thread slamming Henderson for moving to a country with an appalling human rights record for money, while opening another thread wishing all the best to a man who moved to a country with an appalling human rights record for money.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:49:49 pm by alonsoisared »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,987
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #217 on: Today at 03:47:16 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 01:24:10 pm
a sad part of me can't get away from the uncomfortable and distasteful suspicion that there's an element of racism involved when people are criticising the Saudi regime, whereas they don't seem to have the same distaste for the laws, for example, in Singapore (where a woman was executed this week).

Well, like others... I think that's rubbish, mate. However, I would remind you that although most general football forums are in English... a number of posters critical of the Saudi and Qatar regimes are not just 'Westerners' with some sort of racist agenda against Qatar, Saudi, Arabs, the Gulf or Islam (or anything like that)... but people from Nepal, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Philippines and African countries who have first hand knowledge, experience and have suffered whilst working for such regimes. Also, along with their friends , families, countrymen (and women) etc.

The PR playbook for the 2022 Qatari World Cup was to accuse those criticising Qatar of racism... "the West did this", you are "Islamophobic", "Western Colonialism", "Western values" the "US and allies...", or "the UK did this... " and it backfired spectacularly when those criticising pointed out they were from these counties listed above - or from Qatari exiles themselves.

Or the many people from South America, and Central America, Oceania, and Asia, also critical of Qatar too.

And other muslins criticising the treatment of others by those in charge of Qatar (and now Saudi).

Not to mention a number of people actually from the US, UK, and Europe pointing out the whataboutery of the Qatari defenders - to which there was little effective comeback from the PR companies and pro-Qatar 'fans'.


Those expensive PR firms (hello Portland) were not bafflingly unprepared for that - had no prepared 'plan B' or fallback - and looked like the highly overpriced, self-important, arrogant idiots they are. A quick look in the various Sportwashing threads, and the 2020 Qatar World Cup threads on here demonstrate this throughout, as well as reddits, and other social media platforms. Even the PR-organised belated block 'downvoting' of anyone who spoke out against Qatar only really served to magnify what was going on.


So no, there is likely far less perceived 'racism' than you may believe there to be... when you see others speaking out online vs Saudi and Qatar etc.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:04:50 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,426
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #218 on: Today at 03:47:59 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 03:44:41 pm
Nice work? I politely disagreed with him a couple of weeks ago and again today so I'm best put on the ignore list. Attack the man not the argument, standard. I'm "Gerrard FC"...are we 10 year olds here or what? I'll defend most of our club legends when I feel they deserve defending, hence why I feel it's disgusting that I keep reading that Jordan Henderson and Steven Gerrard are c*nts and nobody gets pulled up for it.

Jason, you can't hide behind the word whataboutery every single time you are challenged on your hypocrisy. The only actual point I can see you've made is that people didn't know that human rights in China was bad until after Benitez left? It's no wonder you just ignore the argument instead of trying to put across a viewpoint if that's your stance on it. You're in one thread slamming Henderson for moving to a country with an appalling human rights record for money, while opening other thread wishing all the best to a man who moved to a country with an appalling human rights record for money.

You missed my reply if you want to address it seeing as you're fired up.

You dropped a clanger top of the page - here you are doing ad homimen

Let's not.

Hindsight mate. Wasn't the same back then. Not much to it. Feels like an argument you found to suit your mood, rather the opposite to be quite honest.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:51:07 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #219 on: Today at 03:55:58 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 03:47:59 pm
You missed my reply if you want to address it seeing as you're fired up.

You dropped a clanger top of the page - here you are doing ad homimen

Let's not.

Hindsight mate. Wasn't the same back then. Not much to it. Feels like an argument you found to suit your mood, rather the opposite to be quite honest.
Unfortunately I'm not enough of an intellectual to get into a debate with you Tone.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,426
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #220 on: Today at 04:02:31 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 03:55:58 pm
Unfortunately I'm not enough of an intellectual to get into a debate with you Tone.

 ;D I'll take the compliment

I have to be serious about this, put it this way, last week I asked the leadership in my job about some potential Saudi Arabia links

I don't mind being wallpaper, see me as jury, I post honestly

It fuckin kills me haha

Carry on.

I... LIKE this being a debate

I can't find it anywhere else. Mainstream press, barely touches the sides. Other clubs? Happy to bend over from my dull light research

But yeah. Thanks for being straight with me mate. If I do post points on this topic I would like them taken seriously.. Just cause not everyone has told their boss their thoughts, it is in my life a wee bit and like it's make a stand or get off the pot
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,377
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #221 on: Today at 04:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:23:34 am
I said this myself.  Messi levels of money without the Messi. I'm all for feeling deserving and entitled to have something better for myself, but I also know it has to be at a level I can psychologically manage. If Henderson doesn't experience some form of imposter syndrome, I can only assume it's because he's too dense to know what it is.
I'd normally agree, but maybe not in these circumstances. Henderson, I'm pretty sure, knows he's not being employed out there for his extraordinary skill. The whole thing is a tinpot league in a footballing wasteland. He's being bought for propaganda/political purposes, not his footballing prowess. I simply can't believe he doesn't know this.

In such circumstances he doesn't have to be like Messi to get Messi money. He's doing his job perfectly as far as his new employers are concerned. If he'd gone to another top league for that kind of money (which, of course would never happen) then I do think the old imposter syndrome would be kicking in.

Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,467
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #222 on: Today at 04:06:51 pm »
If Rafa had publicly aligned himself with the Uyghurs and then went to China he hadn't been roundly castigated.

Like it or not, there has been a much greater focus on human rights in recent years.

Henderson has been pilloried because of how outspoken he has been on the LGBTQ+ rights and many believe his move completely undermines his support and efforts to highlight issues faced by these communities.

Furthermore, the level of the KSA sports washing is unparalleled which has brought heightened scrutiny.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 