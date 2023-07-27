Come on now, you know this is not the same thing, as other people commented on other strawmen, it's just conflating the whole situation and is not comparable at all.



If you don't think Hendo has not done anything wrong and you don't mind him going there that's fine, but many others do and it is a very different situation than anyone else because of who Hendo was and the pillar he put himself on, which nobody forced him to do.



Hendo, unlike Milner and others, put himself on a massive grandstand with the LGBT groups from the club and now he has gone to a country that stand against everything they do, proving it was all bollocks. Just having to explain this all again is painful as fuck as I know you know the difference but I don't understand why you and others feel the need to try and make out it is somehow hypocritical to call him out.





what is with the we, it's up to you what you think of these players now and back then.



One thing is for sure - theres been a LOT of education available to people in the past few years, especially in the past 6/7 years where sportswashing in football has come to the fore in a huge way. Yes of course it was going on before, thats what Abramovich was doing, hes the original sportswasher in the PL. But there was a lot of ignorance to it until recent years.



There is zero excuse NOW, to use whataboutery about a player like Milner who signed for Man City about 14 years ago, is quite the look.



Ive never thought it was a great look for Milner as I dont for any player who is good enough to have gone to a lot of good clubs, but like Ive said here more than once, generally players dont give a shit. But they really should. And moving to Saudi to become a sportswasher is a massive step even further into the wrong.



How is it not at all comparable? People are saying that Henderson has destroyed his legacy, openly calling him a c*nt, unchallenged, for joining a club owned by the Saudi state as part of their sportswashing project. The only difference between that and signing for City is that for Hendo it means moving away, although you could argue City are doing far more for sportswashing by bringing it to the UK and winning the major european honours.The only difference remaining is that Henderson has stood up for, and done a lot for, LGBTQ people and charities in the past. I can agree it's not a good look for him, and I would've loved for it to end differently. Ideally with him not signing for a club in a nation trying to sportswash away their image. No arguments from me. What I disagree on is that this decision now wipes out every bit of good he has ever done in the past. It's the danger of speaking out for a cause- your every other move is going to come under extra scrutiny. But he still did a lot of positive things, we have got to know something of the man over the ten years plus he has been at the club and he is clearly a very likable bloke who has often used his position for the greater good, going above and beyond.I mention Benitez and Milner because I do believe that, as hypocritical as you can accuse Henderson of being, it's equally hypocritical to worship other people who have made very similar career choices while slamming a club legend.What makes you think I'm not? Do you have an argument or are you just here to act the nobhead for no reason? What do you disagree with in my post? Do China have major human rights issues or not? Do amnesty international deem them to be involved in sportswashing or not? Did the state wish to use the likes of Benitez and other massive names from European Football to help clean their name and become a footballing superpower or not? Did Benitez know where Abramovich's money came from before he joined them or not?I'm not even saying I think any less of Rafa. I loved him and I still wish him all the best. He has a history of making somewhat bewildering choices over which jobs to take on. What pissed me off more was him going to Chelsea after being here during a time when the rivalry was at its peak. But again, worshipping the ground he walks on while Henderson becomes fair game is, to me at least, hypocritical.I'm saying "we" because the overwhelming response on this forum has been to absolutely slam a club legend and call him all names under the sun, which IMO is too drastic and absolutely wrong. Everybody knew what City's owners were all about the moment they arrived, and Abramovich too for that matter.