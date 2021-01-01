It just feels like the floodgates are open now regarding this type of move. No point getting attached to any footballer or manager ever again. There's so much money at stake, they'll all be tempted by the move to Saudi.
There's rarely any real loyalty to local clubs these days, it's all about the highest bidder. Saudi are just taking it to the extreme and players and managers are throwing their moral compasses into the abyss while they're at.
Who knows, maybe this will lead to a generation of supporters who pack it all in and support grassroots clubs, instead of paying subscriptions to Saudi owned television networks, showing Saudi clubs while promoting the barbaric Saudi state, all with a helping hand of our club legends.