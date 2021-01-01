« previous next »
people will most probably jump on me now - i'm used to it so...

but when you play in the 'saudi' league or for a 'saudi' team you have to adhere to their strict laws of islam

if you play in the US soccer leagues do you have to adhere strictly to christian laws? no

it's kind of accepting islamic law by the back door

as the saudis eat up all the other sports and get stronger and stronger then will this mean that sport would soon be under a lot more islamic laws eating away at democracy?

the players, the clubs, the managers, the boards, THE FANS adhering to rules and regulations that are dictated to by religious beliefs?

and before anyone thinks i'm anti-muslim - no, i couldn't give 2 fucks if you were a jedi - it is your morals that i would solely judge you on

lest we forget the world cup
Its all about money and power.
If you are rich enough you just don't have to abide by any of it.
That's been the way of most religion and the world for centuries.
Very politely...

What a load of waffle.

It's all about money and power, like lobsterboy says. Nowt to do with religion.

But you carry on...
Very politely...

What a load of waffle.

It's all about money and power, like lobsterboy says. Nowt to do with religion.

But you carry on...

i will...
When he gets sacked, a lot of us can expect a "I left because I had to do to provide for my family but my heart never left Liverpool" video/post
When he gets sacked, a lot of us can expect a "I left because I had to do to provide for my family but my heart never left Liverpool" video/post

No idea how good or bad his team is on the pitch, but if they can chuck enough dosh to tempt him Id guess theres enough money there to hold their own in their league.  Even if everything is relative and the competition wont exactly be skint.  So doubt hell be for the chop, especially as hes high profile in UK/Europe.
No idea how good or bad his team is on the pitch, but if they can chuck enough dosh to tempt him Id guess theres enough money there to hold their own in their league.  Even if everything is relative and the competition wont exactly be skint.  So doubt hell be for the chop, especially as hes high profile in UK/Europe.

Let's hope he's not given "the chop" in the Saudi embassy.
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:56:07 am
Nothing surprises me anymore.

There seem to be so few people who are prepared to stand up for anything. Taking the money, "for my family" has become the acceptable norm. The hard news of the way the regime acts seems a long way from the Sports pages.

The only people I can think of at the moment are Rory McElroy and Jordan Speith who turned the money down, then sadly the whole of professional golf gets bought by Saudi anyway.

I just hope they can take the money and do some good with it rather than just grinning and banking it.

There will be a lot more turning down the money, and very likely more than those that are accepting it. We just don't hear about it, mostly because I imagine the sportsmen don't want the aggro. If you take golf as the example, then pretty much every top 100 golfer that didn't join LIV would have turned them down because you can guarantee that they all will have been approached. Tiger Woods as well turned down a shit ton.

It's the same in football as well. There's no way the Saudi clubs are signing players like Ruben Neves and not trying for many more around his level and better. Son is on record as turning them down, and there's been strong rumours about the likes of Messi, Thiago, Vardy, Lukaku, Modric, Mahrez and Marco Silva too. There will be hundreds that have said no, it's that eventually they get far enough down their list and someone like Brozovic says yes.

