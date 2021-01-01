Nothing surprises me anymore.



There seem to be so few people who are prepared to stand up for anything. Taking the money, "for my family" has become the acceptable norm. The hard news of the way the regime acts seems a long way from the Sports pages.



The only people I can think of at the moment are Rory McElroy and Jordan Speith who turned the money down, then sadly the whole of professional golf gets bought by Saudi anyway.



I just hope they can take the money and do some good with it rather than just grinning and banking it.



There will be a lot more turning down the money, and very likely more than those that are accepting it. We just don't hear about it, mostly because I imagine the sportsmen don't want the aggro. If you take golf as the example, then pretty much every top 100 golfer that didn't join LIV would have turned them down because you can guarantee that they all will have been approached. Tiger Woods as well turned down a shit ton.It's the same in football as well. There's no way the Saudi clubs are signing players like Ruben Neves and not trying for many more around his level and better. Son is on record as turning them down, and there's been strong rumours about the likes of Messi, Thiago, Vardy, Lukaku, Modric, Mahrez and Marco Silva too. There will be hundreds that have said no, it's that eventually they get far enough down their list and someone like Brozovic says yes.