« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia  (Read 1496 times)

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,356
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:13:17 pm »
people will most probably jump on me now - i'm used to it so...

but when you play in the 'saudi' league or for a 'saudi' team you have to adhere to their strict laws of islam

if you play in the US soccer leagues do you have to adhere strictly to christian laws? no

it's kind of accepting islamic law by the back door

as the saudis eat up all the other sports and get stronger and stronger then will this mean that sport would soon be under a lot more islamic laws eating away at democracy?

the players, the clubs, the managers, the boards, THE FANS adhering to rules and regulations that are dictated to by religious beliefs?

and before anyone thinks i'm anti-muslim - no, i couldn't give 2 fucks if you were a jedi - it is your morals that i would solely judge you on

lest we forget the world cup
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,544
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:27:43 pm »
Its all about money and power.
If you are rich enough you just don't have to abide by any of it.
That's been the way of most religion and the world for centuries.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 