« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 7/7 bombings.  (Read 20 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,877
The 7/7 bombings.
« on: Today at 11:22:16 am »
18 years ago today.  Hard to believe.  52 victims.

RIP to those who died.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 