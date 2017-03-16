« previous next »
Author Topic: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston  (Read 2661 times)

SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« on: July 6, 2023, 11:00:01 am »
Quote
PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY

LIVERPOOL FC V SV DARMSTADT

Location:    Deepdale Stadium, Preston
Date:             Monday August 7
Kick-off:          19:00
Disabled allocation:   150 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.
Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Ticket Prices:       Adults   £28
Over 65s £21
Young Adults (aged 17-21) £14
Juniors (aged 16 and under) £5 - tickets can be purchased at a ratio of 3:1 with at least one accompanying adult.

Quote
Ticket Sales:    The below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.

First sale:    Season Ticket Holders and Official members: Buy online from 10am Thursday 6 July until 7.30am Monday 10 July.

First sale status:   Not guaranteed, first come first served, two tickets per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of ten tickets per booking, subject to availability.

General sale:   A general sale will take place ONLY IF tickets remain following the above sale.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #1 on: July 6, 2023, 01:07:16 pm »
Fuck that, should have done £10-£15 and filled the ground.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #2 on: July 6, 2023, 11:41:43 pm »
Any advice on car parking? 

Are bags allowed? 
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #3 on: July 7, 2023, 09:49:53 am »
Quote from: whitelightning on July  6, 2023, 11:41:43 pm
Any advice on car parking? 

Are bags allowed? 

There's loads of residential parking around the ground all within 10-15 mins. Just check it's not permit only as some are (although that might not count in the evening in some cases, I'm not sure). There's also a Sainsbury's close by but not sure what their parking restrictions are like.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #4 on: July 7, 2023, 11:19:24 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on July  6, 2023, 01:07:16 pm
Fuck that, should have done £10-£15 and filled the ground.

They'll easily fill the ground at this price, especially when you consider how many kids will go at £5 a pop.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #5 on: July 7, 2023, 11:19:35 am »
£28 for a friendly at Preston against a newly promoted Bundesliga side feels fucking steep.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #6 on: July 8, 2023, 04:56:32 pm »
Anyone struggling to get through this..... If Im understanding correctly (probably not) I can get 2 tickets with my season ticket? But even though it has 'Adult' selected I can get beyond an error saying I have to select Adult/YoungAdult/Over 65/Junior?

I still get it if I only select 1 ticket.

EDIT: I think must be Adult/Child areas..... managed to get two in a different section. I couldn't see it mentioned anywhere but hey ho.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #7 on: July 9, 2023, 11:21:34 pm »
For parking, Sainsburys down the road from Deepdale is on just park for £3.60
« Reply #8 on: July 10, 2023, 08:48:07 am »
Has this sold out?  I can't see game anymore.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #9 on: July 10, 2023, 09:00:51 am »
£28 haha. Cheeky fuckers
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #10 on: July 10, 2023, 09:09:03 am »
Quote from: rewood on July 10, 2023, 08:48:07 am
Has this sold out?  I can't see game anymore.

No, it hasn't. Still there.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #11 on: July 10, 2023, 02:29:05 pm »
This should have been kids free game
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #12 on: July 10, 2023, 02:47:07 pm »
Are members able to purchase 2 tickets, on 1 membership for this? I know that isn't usually the case however I'm sure I read that its possible for this game. Wanting to take my nephew to his first game, however I only have my membership.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #13 on: July 10, 2023, 02:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy2508 on July 10, 2023, 02:47:07 pm
Are members able to purchase 2 tickets, on 1 membership for this? I know that isn't usually the case however I'm sure I read that its possible for this game. Wanting to take my nephew to his first game, however I only have my membership.

Yes it's 2 per member.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #14 on: July 10, 2023, 03:22:34 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 10, 2023, 02:49:07 pm
Yes it's 2 per member.

Thought so! Cheers, just booked two. Bit steep for a friendly not even at Anfield but won't get another chance to take my nephew this season
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #15 on: July 10, 2023, 04:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy2508 on July 10, 2023, 03:22:34 pm
Thought so! Cheers, just booked two. Bit steep for a friendly not even at Anfield but won't get another chance to take my nephew this season
Was £27 for the friendly at Anfield against Strasbourg last year
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #16 on: July 10, 2023, 05:14:20 pm »
So their £1 per ticket increase stretches to friendlies as well

Sub par opposition as well, should be £15-£20 max
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #17 on: July 10, 2023, 07:11:54 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on July 10, 2023, 05:14:20 pm
So their £1 per ticket increase stretches to friendlies as well

Sub par opposition as well, should be £15-£20 max

Yeah especially when youre factoring in the travel expenses as were not at anfield
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #18 on: July 10, 2023, 10:23:11 pm »
anyone know when we can collect tickets bought online from Anfield.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #19 on: July 11, 2023, 12:20:33 am »
Quote from: Roy Cropper on July 10, 2023, 10:23:11 pm
anyone know when we can collect tickets bought online from Anfield.
I'm not sure this is an option for non-competitive matches.
« Reply #20 on: July 11, 2023, 09:57:14 am »
Quote from: kriss on July 11, 2023, 12:20:33 am
I'm not sure this is an option for non-competitive matches.
It was for this. You had the option for post or collect when purchasing.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #21 on: July 11, 2023, 11:33:34 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on July 10, 2023, 04:12:09 pm
Was £27 for the friendly at Anfield against Strasbourg last year

I think for Strasbourg you could get 3 free tickets for under 16s for every adult ticket bought for £27. Shame we couldn't do something similar for this game.

Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #22 on: July 11, 2023, 06:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on July 11, 2023, 11:33:34 am
I think for Strasbourg you could get 3 free tickets for under 16s for every adult ticket bought for £27. Shame we couldn't do something similar for this game.

Probably because we are renting out Prestons ground they arent giving it to us for free I would of thought
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #23 on: July 16, 2023, 09:50:15 pm »
I'm getting an exclamation point in place of the proceed button when I try and buy a ticket. Fun.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #24 on: July 17, 2023, 09:06:03 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on July 16, 2023, 09:50:15 pm
I'm getting an exclamation point in place of the proceed button when I try and buy a ticket. Fun.

Same with me. Even if I pick just 1 ticket
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #25 on: July 22, 2023, 12:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Roy Cropper on July 10, 2023, 10:23:11 pm
anyone know when we can collect tickets bought online from Anfield.

They can be collected now, ticket office is open Mon-Fri - 8.15am-4pm
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #26 on: July 22, 2023, 01:06:47 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 17, 2023, 09:06:03 pm
Same with me. Even if I pick just 1 ticket

Have you selected the delivery method? If its in the Invincibles pavilion its the family section so you need to select adult/junior combos
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #27 on: July 22, 2023, 01:23:16 pm »
Ticket came today

They used a Champions League Hospitality ticket for address. Getting rid of them as they don't need them this year :(
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:09:03 am »
Forgot to book parking at Sainsburys and now all booked up  :'(  Any ideas if the ground or local car parks will open up?
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:15:35 am »
Quote from: whitelightning on Today at 01:09:03 am
Forgot to book parking at Sainsburys and now all booked up  :'(  Any ideas if the ground or local car parks will open up?

I parked on a street near the Sainsburys for the Cup game a couple of years ago and all was fine.

Incidently Ive booked Sainsburys for this one. Whats it like for getting out afterwards does anyone know?     
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:19:36 am »
Quote from: whitelightning on Today at 01:09:03 am
Forgot to book parking at Sainsburys and now all booked up  :'(  Any ideas if the ground or local car parks will open up?

Done the same, only remembered when I saw your post  :(

Booked one a bit further away now.

Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 11:15:35 am
Incidently Ive booked Sainsburys for this one. Whats it like for getting out afterwards does anyone know?     

We were in there for the cup game and it took a while to get out
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:26:13 am »
Quote from: whitelightning on Today at 01:09:03 am
Forgot to book parking at Sainsburys and now all booked up  :'(  Any ideas if the ground or local car parks will open up?

Sainsburys is showing as available for £3.60 on Just Park when I look. That's from midday to 11pm on the 7th.

If you don't mind a 25 minute walk, I'd park on the side streets in Fulwood, just off the A6 on the right before you get to Moor Park. Straight run back to the M6 from there.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:32:46 am »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 11:26:13 am
Sainsburys is showing as available for £3.60 on Just Park when I look. That's from midday to 11pm on the 7th.

Says no longer available when you try and book it
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #33 on: Today at 11:50:42 am »
Have peoples tickets for this been turning up? Bought mine on 6th and nothing yet
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:51:12 am »
Ours came yesterday
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:54:15 am »
Thanks - will give it a bit longer before I start to worry.
