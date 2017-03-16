PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY LIVERPOOL FC V SV DARMSTADTLocation: Deepdale Stadium, PrestonDate: Monday August 7Kick-off: 19:00Disabled allocation: 150 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Ticket Prices: Adults £28Over 65s £21Young Adults (aged 17-21) £14Juniors (aged 16 and under) £5 - tickets can be purchased at a ratio of 3:1 with at least one accompanying adult.
Ticket Sales: The below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.First sale: Season Ticket Holders and Official members: Buy online from 10am Thursday 6 July until 7.30am Monday 10 July.First sale status: Not guaranteed, first come first served, two tickets per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of ten tickets per booking, subject to availability.General sale: A general sale will take place ONLY IF tickets remain following the above sale.
Any advice on car parking? Are bags allowed?
Fuck that, should have done £10-£15 and filled the ground.
Has this sold out? I can't see game anymore.
Are members able to purchase 2 tickets, on 1 membership for this? I know that isn't usually the case however I'm sure I read that its possible for this game. Wanting to take my nephew to his first game, however I only have my membership.
Yes it's 2 per member.
Thought so! Cheers, just booked two. Bit steep for a friendly not even at Anfield but won't get another chance to take my nephew this season
So their £1 per ticket increase stretches to friendlies as wellSub par opposition as well, should be £15-£20 max
anyone know when we can collect tickets bought online from Anfield.
I'm not sure this is an option for non-competitive matches.
Was £27 for the friendly at Anfield against Strasbourg last year
I think for Strasbourg you could get 3 free tickets for under 16s for every adult ticket bought for £27. Shame we couldn't do something similar for this game.
I'm getting an exclamation point in place of the proceed button when I try and buy a ticket. Fun.
Same with me. Even if I pick just 1 ticket
Forgot to book parking at Sainsburys and now all booked up :'( Any ideas if the ground or local car parks will open up?
Incidently Ive booked Sainsburys for this one. Whats it like for getting out afterwards does anyone know?
Sainsburys is showing as available for £3.60 on Just Park when I look. That's from midday to 11pm on the 7th.
