There's loads of residential parking around the ground all within 10-15 mins. Just check it's not permit only as some are (although that might not count in the evening in some cases, I'm not sure). There's also a Sainsbury's close by but not sure what their parking restrictions are like.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."