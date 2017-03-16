« previous next »
Author Topic: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston  (Read 498 times)

SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« on: Yesterday at 11:00:01 am »
PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY

LIVERPOOL FC V SV DARMSTADT

Location:    Deepdale Stadium, Preston
Date:             Monday August 7
Kick-off:          19:00
Disabled allocation:   150 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.
Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Ticket Prices:       Adults   £28
Over 65s £21
Young Adults (aged 17-21) £14
Juniors (aged 16 and under) £5 - tickets can be purchased at a ratio of 3:1 with at least one accompanying adult.

Ticket Sales:    The below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.

First sale:    Season Ticket Holders and Official members: Buy online from 10am Thursday 6 July until 7.30am Monday 10 July.

First sale status:   Not guaranteed, first come first served, two tickets per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of ten tickets per booking, subject to availability.

General sale:   A general sale will take place ONLY IF tickets remain following the above sale.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:07:16 pm »
Fuck that, should have done £10-£15 and filled the ground.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:41:43 pm »
Any advice on car parking? 

Are bags allowed? 
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:49:53 am »
Quote from: whitelightning on Yesterday at 11:41:43 pm
Any advice on car parking? 

Are bags allowed? 

There's loads of residential parking around the ground all within 10-15 mins. Just check it's not permit only as some are (although that might not count in the evening in some cases, I'm not sure). There's also a Sainsbury's close by but not sure what their parking restrictions are like.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:19:24 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 01:07:16 pm
Fuck that, should have done £10-£15 and filled the ground.

They'll easily fill the ground at this price, especially when you consider how many kids will go at £5 a pop.
Re: SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:19:35 am »
£28 for a friendly at Preston against a newly promoted Bundesliga side feels fucking steep.
