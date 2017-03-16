PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY LIVERPOOL FC V SV DARMSTADTLocation: Deepdale Stadium, PrestonDate: Monday August 7Kick-off: 19:00Disabled allocation: 150 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Ticket Prices: Adults £28Over 65s £21Young Adults (aged 17-21) £14Juniors (aged 16 and under) £5 - tickets can be purchased at a ratio of 3:1 with at least one accompanying adult.
Ticket Sales: The below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.First sale: Season Ticket Holders and Official members: Buy online from 10am Thursday 6 July until 7.30am Monday 10 July.First sale status: Not guaranteed, first come first served, two tickets per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of ten tickets per booking, subject to availability.General sale: A general sale will take place ONLY IF tickets remain following the above sale.
Any advice on car parking? Are bags allowed?
Fuck that, should have done £10-£15 and filled the ground.
