PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY
LIVERPOOL FC V SV DARMSTADT
Location: Deepdale Stadium, Preston
Date: Monday August 7
Kick-off: 19:00
Disabled allocation: 150 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.
Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.
Ticket Prices: Adults £28
Over 65s £21
Young Adults (aged 17-21) £14
Juniors (aged 16 and under) £5 - tickets can be purchased at a ratio of 3:1 with at least one accompanying adult.
Ticket Sales: The below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.
First sale: Season Ticket Holders and Official members: Buy online from 10am Thursday 6 July until 7.30am Monday 10 July.
First sale status: Not guaranteed, first come first served, two tickets per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of ten tickets per booking, subject to availability.
General sale: A general sale will take place ONLY IF tickets remain following the above sale.
