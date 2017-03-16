« previous next »
SV Darmstadt 98 - Pre-Season Friendly 7th August 2023 - Deepdale, Preston
PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY

LIVERPOOL FC V SV DARMSTADT

Location:    Deepdale Stadium, Preston
Date:             Monday August 7
Kick-off:          19:00
Disabled allocation:   150 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.
Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Ticket Prices:       Adults   £28
Over 65s £21
Young Adults (aged 17-21) £14
Juniors (aged 16 and under) £5 - tickets can be purchased at a ratio of 3:1 with at least one accompanying adult.

Quote
Ticket Sales:    The below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.

First sale:    Season Ticket Holders and Official members: Buy online from 10am Thursday 6 July until 7.30am Monday 10 July.

First sale status:   Not guaranteed, first come first served, two tickets per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of ten tickets per booking, subject to availability.

General sale:   A general sale will take place ONLY IF tickets remain following the above sale.
