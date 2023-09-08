Exactly. My biggest "mistake" was taking some time away from it. Now it almost feels like a chore getting back into it, as I've got to try and pick up on my trail of thought for all the open quest lines





That's how most of those games end for me. I play them a lot when I get them, but there just comes a point when you get sick of running from place to place to finish a quest that stretches further and further with misson after mission slapped on. It's not enough you go to some place, fight a bunch of dudes and retrieve an item, when you get back to the person who gave you the quest, they then tell you that the item is broken or not enough or whatever other thing you need to do with it. Then you bring it to some other person who needs you to do five million other things before they help you and so on. I'm okay with stuff like that, if the thing you want to get from the initial quest is something big (or even the whole overarching storyline), but after a while I can't be arsed being sent on the same merry-go-round for some sidequest I will have forgotten five minutes after I've finished it.When I reach the point of not being arsed I need to take a break (or I need to take a break in general after playing too much) and too often when I fire the game back up after a bit I have no clue of what I'm supposed to do and then just can't be arsed in general...