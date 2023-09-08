« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S  (Read 3070 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,249
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #80 on: September 8, 2023, 11:52:31 pm »
Picked it up Wednesday finished it Friday. It was a decent game but I expected it to take longer. I got to level 25 doing the main missions and then it just finished. Was quite surprised that was the end.

Now Im bored with it.

Sucks.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,037
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #81 on: September 9, 2023, 12:02:52 am »
Bethesda games normally pull me in, Elder Scrolls, Fallout, but not Starfield, I'm not saying it's a bad game, it's fairly good, maybe the 30fps on Xbox is breaking the immersion for me, low frame rates give me a headache now.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,372
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #82 on: September 9, 2023, 09:32:22 am »
I'm in the camp of it's what you make of it really, yes the ui and inventory etc. are a bit pants and buying/selling is clunky..

But there are little nuggets of great joy to be found.

I decided when I arrived on Mars to sneak into the UC secuirty office and open the case next to them, got myself a lovely legendary rifle..

Also got arrested, chose to fight, got jumped by 6+ UC security, died a few times

Then managed to get to my ship, got attacked by level 32 cruisers, died some more, then managed to boost out of combat and grav jump to my next mission planet, found that was also UC and got killed a few more times..

So grav jumped to a random planet, found an outpost with a bounty board which was 15k credits (which I didn't have), so explored the planet and found an abounded research facility with pirates all over, cleared the place, looted it all, went back to the outpost, sold my loot, paid off my bounty..

Back to Mars and I'm now a clean and lovely citizen on re-entry despite killing several UC secuirty 3 hours earlier :D

Now that to me was intense great fun.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,736
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #83 on: September 9, 2023, 01:35:13 pm »
Played this for a bit yesterday, got to New Atlantis and was messing around there for a while. Even getting to a different district is a low-effort fade to black. Meh.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,834
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #84 on: September 9, 2023, 01:56:49 pm »
Nah, that's just the quick travel. You can actually walk from district to district as they're way smaller than they seem to be at first. Not sure whether that's also true for the district where your spaceship is parked, but the other three districts (the one with the shop, embassy district and the one with the flats) are basically one big area. The quest marker just make you use the fast travel with that subway thingy.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,249
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #85 on: September 9, 2023, 02:42:38 pm »
Decided to start over and replay it without really doing the main missions. I think I rushed them right from the start and will see what the game really has to offer.
Logged

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,897
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #86 on: September 10, 2023, 07:34:17 am »
Quote from: Chakan on September  9, 2023, 02:42:38 pm
Decided to start over and replay it without really doing the main missions. I think I rushed them right from the start and will see what the game really has to offer.
I got to one of the first main missions (go to Mars) and intended on doing it but got sidetracked by some random quest which led to another and so on and it's been 10 hours and I still haven't travelled to Sol yet. I was pleasantly surprised as I didn't expect the random exploration to be as rewarding as in ES and Fallout
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #87 on: September 10, 2023, 07:25:44 pm »
Happy I continued past New Atlantis, which is the worst looking game city I've seen for the past 20 years. Looks like a placeholder. PS2 graphics.

Playing on Xbox X with Motion Blur off and it really aint too bad. I like the stories so far and am quite immersed.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,834
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #88 on: September 10, 2023, 10:46:09 pm »
New Atlantis is basically the worst case scenario for the engine. Huge squares with loads of those non-name awful looking NPCs and when there's no big square, there's loads of foliage which also looks horrible in the game. And if there's none of that stuff, there's water, which also looks bad. Haven't been to Neon or whatever it's called, but visited Akila City and none of the bad stuff stands out there like it does in New Atlantis.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,736
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #89 on: September 11, 2023, 09:27:26 am »
New Atlantis is awful, I put the game down there and Ill pick it back up at some point. Probably. Theres better games to play.
Logged

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,897
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #90 on: September 11, 2023, 02:23:20 pm »
New Atlantis and the game itself started clicking for me once I went down into The Well.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,897
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #91 on: September 16, 2023, 05:34:06 am »
The Faction quests (UC Vanguard, Crimson Fleet , Ryujin) are fantastic, much better than the main quest.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,736
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 03:09:27 pm »
Its quite telling how dead this thread is.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,372
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 04:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 03:09:27 pm
Its quite telling how dead this thread is.

Haha I'm still enjoying it but I play maybe an hour a night if I'm lucky so only level 22.

I have realised I have zero interest in crafting, outposts and ship building so I expect there will be little to no end game for me, which is fine the core game is good fun.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,498
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 04:35:00 pm »
It's a good game, that has some flaws. I'm still very much enjoying it. I've barely played it in the last couple of weeks after playing far too many hours in the first week it was out, needed a break from it and been mad with work.

the inventory management and outpost system are really frustrating though.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,037
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 06:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 03:09:27 pm
Its quite telling how dead this thread is.
I literally can't play it while it's capped at 30fps on Series X, makes me feel seasick.
Logged

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,897
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #96 on: Today at 05:28:31 am »
I think it's fantastic and I've put in about 3 days playing time so far, but I can't imagine playing it on console and/or without mods.

The POI proc gen repetition is starting to irk me though, especially when smaller titles like Remnant 2 do it much better.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 