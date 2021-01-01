Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S (Read 2316 times)
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 89,017
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
«
Reply #80 on:
Yesterday
at 11:52:31 pm »
Picked it up Wednesday finished it Friday. It was a decent game but I expected it to take longer. I got to level 25 doing the main missions and then it just finished. Was quite surprised that was the end.
Now Im bored with it.
Sucks.
Logged
Flaccido Dongingo
Dont swing at the king!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,831
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
«
Reply #81 on:
Today
at 12:02:52 am »
Bethesda games normally pull me in, Elder Scrolls, Fallout, but not Starfield, I'm not saying it's a bad game, it's fairly good, maybe the 30fps on Xbox is breaking the immersion for me, low frame rates give me a headache now.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 26 queries.
[Server Load: 1.98]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2