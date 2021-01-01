« previous next »
Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S

Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
Yesterday at 11:52:31 pm
Picked it up Wednesday finished it Friday. It was a decent game but I expected it to take longer. I got to level 25 doing the main missions and then it just finished. Was quite surprised that was the end.

Now Im bored with it.

Sucks.
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
Today at 12:02:52 am
Bethesda games normally pull me in, Elder Scrolls, Fallout, but not Starfield, I'm not saying it's a bad game, it's fairly good, maybe the 30fps on Xbox is breaking the immersion for me, low frame rates give me a headache now.
