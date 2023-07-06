« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S  (Read 574 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,777
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« on: July 6, 2023, 10:30:46 am »
I had a quick look to see if there was a dedicated topic, sorry if I missed it.

Assuming my internet connection ever works properly again, Im definitely gonna jump into this. I played Elder Scrolls Online a lot, but getting into something from the start is quite attractive.

It looks beautiful.

https://www.pcgamer.com/starfield-release-date-trailer-2022/

Did someone post this? Theres a long video in that article.
« Last Edit: July 6, 2023, 10:32:36 am by KillieRed »
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #1 on: July 6, 2023, 01:14:06 pm »
I done the whole Gold /Game Pass trick just to keep my Xbox sub for this game, the main campaign can be beaten in 30-40 hours which doesn't sound 'mammoth' but Skyrim can be beaten in around 24 hours and look how long you can play that for.  Not sure I'll touch a game in any serious way until it's released.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,777
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #2 on: July 6, 2023, 01:25:11 pm »
Lack of co-op/pvp is disappointing, but it is what it is.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,981
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #3 on: July 6, 2023, 04:08:23 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July  6, 2023, 01:25:11 pm
Lack of co-op/pvp is disappointing, but it is what it is.

Has that ever been in a mainline Bethesda game? Not sure why this would be any different, it's a Fallout and Elder Scrolls type game, not a live service game like ESO or Fallout 76

If this delivers on what has been shown then we could be looking at something very, very special. That direct after the Xbox one was so good
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #4 on: July 6, 2023, 07:14:00 pm »
I sub on and off to Gamepass so I'll give this a go.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,753
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #5 on: July 6, 2023, 09:42:55 pm »
Yes, its on the list for sure.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,569
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #6 on: July 6, 2023, 10:49:54 pm »
Locked at 30fps on console which is very disappointing.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,380
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #7 on: July 7, 2023, 12:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July  6, 2023, 01:14:06 pm
the main campaign can be beaten in 30-40 hours which doesn't sound 'mammoth' but Skyrim can be beaten in around 24 hours and look how long you can play that for. 

Exactly... I've racked up some serious hours in various Fallout games, and when it comes to 4 I don't think I ever got close to completing the campaign, I got way too sidetracked with the settlement creation.

I'll be waiting a little bit, these mega titles these days always seem to launch with bugs, and it'll give me a chance to get that new PC at the end of the year. Between this, Jedi Survivor and a couple of other big releases in the pipeline, I think my 7700K & GTX 1070 are finally up for retirement.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,999
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #8 on: July 14, 2023, 01:29:52 am »
Quote from: Riquende on July  7, 2023, 12:18:10 pm
I'll be waiting a little bit, these mega titles these days always seem to launch with bugs, and it'll give me a chance to get that new PC at the end of the year. Between this, Jedi Survivor and a couple of other big releases in the pipeline, I think my 7700K & GTX 1070 are finally up for retirement.

Besides big titles tending to launch with bugs anyway, this is Bethesda who usually take that to a whole new level anyway.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,569
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #9 on: July 23, 2023, 01:40:17 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on July 14, 2023, 01:29:52 am
Besides big titles tending to launch with bugs anyway, this is Bethesda who usually take that to a whole new level anyway.
It's going to be a critical and technical bloodbath on release, Bethesda just don't release games in a finished state.
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,915
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #10 on: July 23, 2023, 02:58:33 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 23, 2023, 01:40:17 am
It's going to be a critical and technical bloodbath on release, Bethesda just don't release games in a finished state.
Compared to Bioware they are almost professional ;D ;D ;D

Recall Fallout 4 shipped with a few fairly big bugs around the armour suits, but nothing game breaking, the performance was shit on PC, barely optimised at all, but it was all there. The experience made me hang back on getting Fallout 76 on release, then the response to it being buggy and empty made me leave it alone for good.

I wouldn't really say that was a track record though? The way Bioware screwed Anthem and Mass Effect Andromeda, is an example of a company releasing really unfinished, rushed, empty, repetitive, broken games.

Unless I'm forgetting a big release they absolutely fucked (I'm thinking of other studios they own and publish but stuff like DOOM and Wolfenstein shipped in tact as far as I can recall), I'm not sure Bethesda deserves the bolded title ;D
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,569
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #11 on: July 23, 2023, 06:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 23, 2023, 02:58:33 am
Compared to Bioware they are almost professional ;D ;D ;D

Recall Fallout 4 shipped with a few fairly big bugs around the armour suits, but nothing game breaking, the performance was shit on PC, barely optimised at all, but it was all there. The experience made me hang back on getting Fallout 76 on release, then the response to it being buggy and empty made me leave it alone for good.

I wouldn't really say that was a track record though? The way Bioware screwed Anthem and Mass Effect Andromeda, is an example of a company releasing really unfinished, rushed, empty, repetitive, broken games.

Unless I'm forgetting a big release they absolutely fucked (I'm thinking of other studios they own and publish but stuff like DOOM and Wolfenstein shipped in tact as far as I can recall), I'm not sure Bethesda deserves the bolded title ;D
Yeah Doom was ID, and Wolfenstein was Machine Games, two sub studios under the Bethesda/Zenimax umbrella, Bethesda as a studio have released their last few games in a shocking state, they're like pre Alpha test builds.
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #12 on: July 31, 2023, 10:51:12 am »
Elder Scrolls but with a sci fi theme, yes please!

Think this is going to be epic, by the looks and sounds of it, the ship designer looks amazing to.

First game in a long long time that has piqued my interest.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:18:38 pm »
Preinstall is up, mine just finished downloading, just over 100gb on Series X.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,700
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm »
Seems pretty early as release is in September, but no complaints from me...
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
  • Well Red.
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm »
Yeah I saw that too. I'll see what the first round of reviews are like before installing it. I'm tremendously excited and will defo play it, but just want to make sure it's not a bug fest!
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,777
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:18:38 pm
Preinstall is up, mine just finished downloading, just over 100gb on Series X.

Eek. Lots of deleting required.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,700
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:21:54 am »
If only there was a device that lets you have as much usable storage as you want... ;)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 