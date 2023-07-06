It's going to be a critical and technical bloodbath on release, Bethesda just don't release games in a finished state.



Compared to Bioware they are almost professionalRecall Fallout 4 shipped with a few fairly big bugs around the armour suits, but nothing game breaking, the performance was shit on PC, barely optimised at all, but it was all there. The experience made me hang back on getting Fallout 76 on release, then the response to it being buggy and empty made me leave it alone for good.I wouldn't really say that was a track record though? The way Bioware screwed Anthem and Mass Effect Andromeda, is an example of a company releasing really unfinished, rushed, empty, repetitive, broken games.Unless I'm forgetting a big release they absolutely fucked (I'm thinking of other studios they own and publish but stuff like DOOM and Wolfenstein shipped in tact as far as I can recall), I'm not sure Bethesda deserves the bolded title