Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
I had a quick look to see if there was a dedicated topic, sorry if I missed it.

Assuming my internet connection ever works properly again, Im definitely gonna jump into this. I played Elder Scrolls Online a lot, but getting into something from the start is quite attractive.

It looks beautiful.

https://www.pcgamer.com/starfield-release-date-trailer-2022/

Did someone post this? Theres a long video in that article.
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
I done the whole Gold /Game Pass trick just to keep my Xbox sub for this game, the main campaign can be beaten in 30-40 hours which doesn't sound 'mammoth' but Skyrim can be beaten in around 24 hours and look how long you can play that for.  Not sure I'll touch a game in any serious way until it's released.
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
Lack of co-op/pvp is disappointing, but it is what it is.
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
Lack of co-op/pvp is disappointing, but it is what it is.

Has that ever been in a mainline Bethesda game? Not sure why this would be any different, it's a Fallout and Elder Scrolls type game, not a live service game like ESO or Fallout 76

If this delivers on what has been shown then we could be looking at something very, very special. That direct after the Xbox one was so good
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
I sub on and off to Gamepass so I'll give this a go.
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
Yes, its on the list for sure.
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
Locked at 30fps on console which is very disappointing.
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
the main campaign can be beaten in 30-40 hours which doesn't sound 'mammoth' but Skyrim can be beaten in around 24 hours and look how long you can play that for. 

Exactly... I've racked up some serious hours in various Fallout games, and when it comes to 4 I don't think I ever got close to completing the campaign, I got way too sidetracked with the settlement creation.

I'll be waiting a little bit, these mega titles these days always seem to launch with bugs, and it'll give me a chance to get that new PC at the end of the year. Between this, Jedi Survivor and a couple of other big releases in the pipeline, I think my 7700K & GTX 1070 are finally up for retirement.
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
I'll be waiting a little bit, these mega titles these days always seem to launch with bugs, and it'll give me a chance to get that new PC at the end of the year. Between this, Jedi Survivor and a couple of other big releases in the pipeline, I think my 7700K & GTX 1070 are finally up for retirement.

Besides big titles tending to launch with bugs anyway, this is Bethesda who usually take that to a whole new level anyway.
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
Besides big titles tending to launch with bugs anyway, this is Bethesda who usually take that to a whole new level anyway.
It's going to be a critical and technical bloodbath on release, Bethesda just don't release games in a finished state.
Re: Starfield: PC & Xbox Series X|S
It's going to be a critical and technical bloodbath on release, Bethesda just don't release games in a finished state.
Compared to Bioware they are almost professional ;D ;D ;D

Recall Fallout 4 shipped with a few fairly big bugs around the armour suits, but nothing game breaking, the performance was shit on PC, barely optimised at all, but it was all there. The experience made me hang back on getting Fallout 76 on release, then the response to it being buggy and empty made me leave it alone for good.

I wouldn't really say that was a track record though? The way Bioware screwed Anthem and Mass Effect Andromeda, is an example of a company releasing really unfinished, rushed, empty, repetitive, broken games.

Unless I'm forgetting a big release they absolutely fucked (I'm thinking of other studios they own and publish but stuff like DOOM and Wolfenstein shipped in tact as far as I can recall), I'm not sure Bethesda deserves the bolded title ;D
