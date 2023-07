Lack of co-op/pvp is disappointing, but it is what it is.



Has that ever been in a mainline Bethesda game? Not sure why this would be any different, it's a Fallout and Elder Scrolls type game, not a live service game like ESO or Fallout 76If this delivers on what has been shown then we could be looking at something very, very special. That direct after the Xbox one was so good