The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #120 on: Today at 09:03:14 am
Diego Maradona - Shared a Birthday - Glenn Hysen

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #121 on: Today at 09:54:08 am
Luis Arconada - shares a Birthday with Maldini (June 26)

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #122 on: Today at 09:57:24 am
Ronlado - 6. Same Academy (São Cristóvão) - Didi

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #123 on: Today at 10:44:12 am
Zlatan Ibrahimović Same birth year
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #124 on: Today at 12:49:39 pm
Alberto Lopez - 8. Debut season
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #125 on: Today at 01:09:57 pm
Ronlaldoo - 10. Final International cap - Branco

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #126 on: Today at 01:14:11 pm
Betty Blue picks;

Ruud Gullit - played in a cup final with Maldini https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1990_European_Cup_final

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #127 on: Today at 01:59:06 pm
Willem van Hanegem






Top 25 opponents who your inspiration pick played most against.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #128 on: Today at 02:02:27 pm
Sjaak Swart





Someone your inspiration pick played with in their professional debut season.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #129 on: Today at 02:14:44 pm


Christian Maggio - Came through the same academy
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #130 on: Today at 03:21:18 pm
Robin van Persie
Cat 10








Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #131 on: Today at 03:31:56 pm
Hans Segers (debut season)

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #132 on: Today at 04:03:17 pm
Ashley Young (6) Academy

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #133 on: Today at 04:04:32 pm
Diego Maradona - Born 1960 - Walter Zenga
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #134 on: Today at 04:10:34 pm


Bernard Lama

Cat 7. Played with on professional debut.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #135 on: Today at 04:36:23 pm
Toni Turek

Played for West Germany When Beckenbauer was between ages of 0 to 10

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #136 on: Today at 05:15:24 pm
Alain Giresse - 8. National side 0-10

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #137 on: Today at 05:30:56 pm


Danrlei
7. Someone your inspiration pick played with in their professional debut season




Réver
10. Anyone who played during your inspiration pick's final International cap
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #138 on: Today at 05:36:44 pm
Zlatko Vujovic - 7. Debut season teammate

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #139 on: Today at 07:19:10 pm
Mats Hummels

Came through the same academy as Franz Beckenbauer.

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #140 on: Today at 07:34:46 pm
Steve Sherwood played in debut season

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #141 on: Today at 07:55:47 pm
Edwin Van Der Sar
Cat 7


Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #142 on: Today at 08:00:49 pm




Cliff Bastin

Cat 3. Same birthday (March 14th)
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #143 on: Today at 08:10:09 pm
   

 Raffaele Di Fusco - Played with in Debut Season

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #144 on: Today at 10:27:39 pm
Diego Maradona - Played with during debut season - Humberto Minutti

