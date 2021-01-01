Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Author
Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Drinks Sangria
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Diego Maradona - Shared a Birthday - Glenn Hysen
Logged
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Luis Arconada
- shares a Birthday with Maldini (June 26)
Logged
Draex
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Ronlado - 6. Same Academy (São Cristóvão) - Didi
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Zlatan Ibrahimović Same birth year
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Alberto Lopez - 8. Debut season
Logged
Draex
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Ronlaldoo - 10. Final International cap - Branco
Logged
Draex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,859
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #126 on:
Today
at 01:14:11 pm »
Betty Blue picks;
Ruud Gullit
- played in a cup final with Maldini
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1990_European_Cup_final
Logged
Samie
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Willem van Hanegem
Top 25 opponents who your inspiration pick played most against.
Logged
Samie
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Sjaak Swart
Someone your inspiration pick played with in their professional debut season.
Logged
mikey_LFC
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Christian Maggio - Came through the same academy
Logged
RobbieRedman
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Robin van Persie
Cat 10
Logged
tubby
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Hans Segers (debut season)
Logged
Crosby Nick
He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Ashley Young
(6) Academy
Logged
Drinks Sangria
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Diego Maradona - Born 1960 - Walter Zenga
Logged
red1977
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Bernard Lama
Cat 7. Played with on professional debut.
Logged
Max_powers
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Toni Turek
Played for West Germany When Beckenbauer was between ages of 0 to 10
Logged
Wullie160975
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Alain Giresse - 8. National side 0-10
Logged
NICHOLLS
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Danrlei
7. Someone your inspiration pick played with in their professional debut season
Réver
10. Anyone who played during your inspiration pick's final International cap
Logged
Wullie160975
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Zlatko Vujovic - 7. Debut season teammate
Logged
Max_powers
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Mats Hummels
Came through the same academy as Franz Beckenbauer.
Logged
Crosby Nick
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Steve Sherwood
played in debut season
Logged
RobbieRedman
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Edwin Van Der Sar
Cat 7
Logged
red1977
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Cliff Bastin
Cat 3. Same birthday (March 14th)
Logged
mikey_LFC
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Raffaele Di Fusco - Played with in Debut Season
Logged
Drinks Sangria
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Diego Maradona - Played with during debut season - Humberto Minutti
Logged
