Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Print
Author
Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread (Read 2146 times)
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,722
At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #80 on:
July 10, 2023, 03:36:47 pm
Raúl - Played in their Last International Appearance
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,724
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #81 on:
July 10, 2023, 04:31:01 pm
Rafa Marquez
Cat 10, Players who played in last international game (France v Mexico)
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,586
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #82 on:
July 10, 2023, 04:47:58 pm
Son (shares birthday)
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,632
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #83 on:
July 10, 2023, 04:49:02 pm
Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, commonly known as
Kaká
Cat 4
Crosby Nick
He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 105,276
Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #84 on:
July 10, 2023, 04:52:09 pm
Stuart Pearce
(11) Player in the 1998 FA Cup Final with Barnes
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Wullie160975
Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,429
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #85 on:
July 10, 2023, 07:48:07 pm
Bixente Lizarazu - 9. International Team debut match
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,620
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #86 on:
July 10, 2023, 07:50:58 pm
Dejan Stankovic
Same Birthday as Franz Beckenbauer
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,034
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #87 on:
July 10, 2023, 08:49:55 pm
Sergio Ramos
5. One of the top 25 opponents who your inspiration pick played most against
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
1. Someone of the same height as your inspiration pick
Wullie160975
Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,429
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #88 on:
July 10, 2023, 08:56:48 pm
Emmanuel Petit - 1. Same height as Zidane
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,620
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #89 on:
July 10, 2023, 09:07:56 pm
Tommy "The Anfield Iron" Smith
Born same year as Beckenbauer
Crosby Nick
He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 105,276
Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #90 on:
July 10, 2023, 10:05:19 pm
Steve McManaman
(10) Played in Barnes final international
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,586
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #91 on:
July 10, 2023, 10:11:08 pm
Ivan Cordoba (same domestic cup final)
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,632
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #92 on:
July 10, 2023, 10:18:18 pm
Joshua Kimmich
Cat 1
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,724
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #93 on:
Yesterday
at 06:28:55 am
image sharing
Casemiro
Cat 1, same hight.
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,722
At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #94 on:
Yesterday
at 06:45:21 am
Gianni Rivera - Played for National Team when Inspiration was aged between 0 and 10
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,722
At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #95 on:
Yesterday
at 06:49:11 am
Drink Sangrias pick:
Silvio Marzolini - Played for National Team when Inspiration was aged between 0 and 10
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,518
JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #96 on:
Yesterday
at 09:26:49 am
Jurgen Kohler
- is the same height as Maldini (1.86m)
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Draex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,840
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #97 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:10 am
Ronado - 3. Same birthday (18/09) - Sol Campbell
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,947
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #98 on:
Yesterday
at 11:00:47 am
Luca Modric 11. Cup Final
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,947
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #99 on:
Yesterday
at 01:30:11 pm
Jordi Alba 10. Last international game
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Draex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,840
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #100 on:
Yesterday
at 01:49:11 pm
Ronaldo - 11. Cup Final - Stoichkov
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,518
JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #101 on:
Yesterday
at 01:52:22 pm
Demetrio Albertini
- came through the same academy as Maldini
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 60,123
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #102 on:
Yesterday
at 02:08:19 pm
Rinus Israel
Played in their first international appearance.
[/img]]https://www.11v11.com/matches/netherlands-v-hungary-07-september-1966-229517/
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 60,123
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #103 on:
Yesterday
at 02:12:33 pm
Jean-Marie Pfaff
Played in last appearance.
https://www.11v11.com/matches/netherlands-v-belgium-26-october-1977-234478/
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,722
At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #104 on:
Yesterday
at 02:15:30 pm
Drink Sangria's Pick:
Ossie Ardiles - Played on International debut
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,722
At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #105 on:
Yesterday
at 02:18:07 pm
Didier Deschamps - Appeared together in a Club Cup Final
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,724
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #106 on:
Yesterday
at 03:20:37 pm
Paul Scholes
Cat 5: Top 25 opponents.
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,632
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #107 on:
Yesterday
at 03:48:42 pm
Frank De Boer
Cat 9
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,586
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #108 on:
Yesterday
at 03:51:20 pm »
Ledley King (top 25 played with)
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Crosby Nick
He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 105,276
Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #109 on:
Yesterday
at 05:14:17 pm »
Kevin Keegan
[8] Played for England when Barnes was between 0-10 (capped in 1972)
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,620
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #110 on:
Yesterday
at 06:48:24 pm »
Berti Vogts
Top 25 opponent of Beckenbauer
Wullie160975
Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,429
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #111 on:
Yesterday
at 06:51:04 pm »
Ivan Helguera - 4. Top 25 teammate of Zidane
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,034
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #112 on:
Yesterday
at 08:16:13 pm »
9 (Debut cap) ZE ROBERTO
6 (Same academy) MAICON
Wullie160975
Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,429
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #113 on:
Yesterday
at 08:22:58 pm »
Michel Salgado - 11. Club cup final colleague
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,620
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #114 on:
Yesterday
at 08:56:21 pm »
Karl-Heinz Schnellinger
Played in first international cap with Beckenbauer:
https://www.transfermarkt.us/spielbericht/index/spielbericht/1089491
Crosby Nick
He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 105,276
Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #115 on:
Yesterday
at 09:26:08 pm »
Paul Ince
(5) Top 25 opponents
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/john-barnes/spieleGegeneinander/spieler/87436
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,586
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #116 on:
Yesterday
at 09:54:05 pm »
Damien Duff (debut international)
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,632
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #117 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:03 pm »
Ferenc Puskás
Cat 3
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,724
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #118 on:
Today
at 05:44:16 am »
Kingsley Coman
Cat 6, came through same accademy.
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,722
At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #119 on:
Today
at 07:02:27 am »
Andreas Möller - Born in the same year
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
