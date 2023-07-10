« previous next »
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread

mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #80 on: July 10, 2023, 03:36:47 pm


Raúl - Played in their Last International Appearance
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

red1977

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #81 on: July 10, 2023, 04:31:01 pm


Rafa Marquez

Cat 10, Players who played in last international game (France v Mexico)
Last Edit: July 10, 2023, 04:35:18 pm by red1977
tubby

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #82 on: July 10, 2023, 04:47:58 pm
Son (shares birthday)

Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #83 on: July 10, 2023, 04:49:02 pm
Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, commonly known as Kaká
Cat 4








Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #84 on: July 10, 2023, 04:52:09 pm
Stuart Pearce (11) Player in the 1998 FA Cup Final with Barnes

Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #85 on: July 10, 2023, 07:48:07 pm
Bixente Lizarazu - 9. International Team debut match

Max_powers

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #86 on: July 10, 2023, 07:50:58 pm
Dejan Stankovic

Same Birthday as Franz Beckenbauer

NICHOLLS

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #87 on: July 10, 2023, 08:49:55 pm


Sergio Ramos
5. One of the top 25 opponents who your inspiration pick played most against




Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
1. Someone of the same height as your inspiration pick
Last Edit: July 10, 2023, 10:50:09 pm by NICHOLLS
Wullie160975

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #88 on: July 10, 2023, 08:56:48 pm
Emmanuel Petit - 1. Same height as Zidane



Max_powers

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #89 on: July 10, 2023, 09:07:56 pm
Tommy "The Anfield Iron" Smith

Born same year as Beckenbauer

Crosby Nick

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #90 on: July 10, 2023, 10:05:19 pm
Steve McManaman (10) Played in Barnes final international

tubby

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #91 on: July 10, 2023, 10:11:08 pm
Ivan Cordoba (same domestic cup final)

Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:07:45 am by tubby
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #92 on: July 10, 2023, 10:18:18 pm
Joshua Kimmich
Cat 1


red1977

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 06:28:55 am
image sharing

Casemiro

Cat 1, same hight.
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 06:45:21 am


Gianni Rivera - Played for National Team when Inspiration was aged between 0 and 10 
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 06:49:11 am
Drink Sangrias pick:



Silvio Marzolini - Played for National Team when Inspiration was aged between 0 and 10 
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Betty Blue

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:26:49 am
Jurgen Kohler - is the same height as Maldini (1.86m)

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Draex

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:29:10 am
Ronado - 3. Same birthday (18/09) - Sol Campbell

Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:13:08 am by Draex
vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:00:47 am
Luca Modric 11. Cup Final

Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:43:08 pm by vivabobbygraham
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 01:30:11 pm
Jordi Alba 10. Last international game

Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:49:03 pm by vivabobbygraham
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Draex

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 01:49:11 pm
Ronaldo - 11. Cup Final - Stoichkov

Betty Blue

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 01:52:22 pm
Demetrio Albertini - came through the same academy as Maldini


"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 02:08:19 pm
Rinus Israel




Played in their first international appearance. [/img]]https://www.11v11.com/matches/netherlands-v-hungary-07-september-1966-229517/
Samie

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 02:12:33 pm
mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 02:15:30 pm
Drink Sangria's Pick:



Ossie Ardiles - Played on International debut
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 02:18:07 pm


Didier Deschamps - Appeared together in a Club Cup Final
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

red1977

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 03:20:37 pm


Paul Scholes

Cat 5: Top 25 opponents.
RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 03:48:42 pm
Frank De Boer
Cat 9


tubby

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 03:51:20 pm
Ledley King (top 25 played with)

Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 05:14:17 pm
Kevin Keegan [8] Played for England when Barnes was between 0-10 (capped in 1972)

Max_powers

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 06:48:24 pm
Berti Vogts

Top 25 opponent of Beckenbauer

Wullie160975

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 06:51:04 pm
Ivan Helguera - 4. Top 25 teammate of Zidane

NICHOLLS

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 08:16:13 pm
9 (Debut cap) ZE ROBERTO



6 (Same academy) MAICON

Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:25:43 pm by NICHOLLS
Wullie160975

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 08:22:58 pm
Michel Salgado - 11. Club cup final colleague

Max_powers

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 08:56:21 pm
Karl-Heinz Schnellinger

Played in first international cap with Beckenbauer: https://www.transfermarkt.us/spielbericht/index/spielbericht/1089491

Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 09:26:08 pm
tubby

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 09:54:05 pm
Damien Duff (debut international)
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply
Ferenc Puskás
Cat 3


Online red1977

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #118 on: Today at 05:44:16 am »


Kingsley Coman

Cat 6, came through same accademy.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #119 on: Today at 07:02:27 am »
   

Andreas Möller - Born in the same year
 
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
