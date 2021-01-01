Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,713
At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #80 on:
Yesterday
at 03:36:47 pm »
Raúl - Played in their Last International Appearance
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,721
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #81 on:
Yesterday
at 04:31:01 pm »
Rafa Marquez
Cat 10, Players who played in last international game (France v Mexico)
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 04:35:18 pm by red1977
»
Logged
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,572
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #82 on:
Yesterday
at 04:47:58 pm »
Son (shares birthday)
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,629
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #83 on:
Yesterday
at 04:49:02 pm »
Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, commonly known as Kaká
Cat 4
Kaká
Cat 4
Logged
Crosby Nick
He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 105,262
Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #84 on:
Yesterday
at 04:52:09 pm »
Stuart Pearce
(11) Player in the 1998 FA Cup Final with Barnes
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Wullie160975
Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,424
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #85 on:
Yesterday
at 07:48:07 pm »
Bixente Lizarazu - 9. International Team debut match
Logged
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,613
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #86 on:
Yesterday
at 07:50:58 pm »
Dejan Stankovic
Same Birthday as Franz Beckenbauer
Logged
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,033
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #87 on:
Yesterday
at 08:49:55 pm »
Sergio Ramos
5. One of the top 25 opponents who your inspiration pick played most against
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
1. Someone of the same height as your inspiration pick
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:50:09 pm by NICHOLLS
»
Logged
Wullie160975
Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,424
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #88 on:
Yesterday
at 08:56:48 pm »
Emmanuel Petit - 1. Same height as Zidane
Logged
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,613
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #89 on:
Yesterday
at 09:07:56 pm »
Tommy "The Anfield Iron" Smith
Born same year as Beckenbauer
Logged
Crosby Nick
He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 105,262
Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #90 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:19 pm »
Steve McManaman
(10) Played in Barnes final international
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,572
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #91 on:
Yesterday
at 10:11:08 pm »
Cordoba (same domestic cup final)
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,629
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #92 on:
Yesterday
at 10:18:18 pm »
Joshua Kimmich
Cat 1
Cat 1
Logged
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,721
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #93 on:
Today
at 06:28:55 am »
image sharing
Casemiro
Cat 1, same hight.
Logged
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,713
At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #94 on:
Today
at 06:45:21 am »
Gianni Rivera - Played for National Team when Inspiration was aged between 0 and 10
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,713
At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #95 on:
Today
at 06:49:11 am »
Drink Sangrias pick:
Silvio Marzolini - Played for National Team when Inspiration was aged between 0 and 10
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
