The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread

Blundellsands Clink

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #40 on: July 8, 2023, 12:41:28 am
Kevin De Bruyne (1) Same height (1.81m)

tubby

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #41 on: July 8, 2023, 08:28:22 am
Liam Brady (national side inspiration)



RobbieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #42 on: July 8, 2023, 09:01:15 am
Alessandro Nesta
Cat 2


red1977

  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #43 on: July 8, 2023, 10:05:52 am


Samuel Eto'o

Cat 11, played in cup final
mikey_LFC

  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #44 on: July 8, 2023, 10:56:04 am
Claude Makélélé - Has the same Birthday



Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #45 on: July 8, 2023, 02:54:33 pm
Diego Maradona - Same Height - Marco Verratti


Draex

  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #46 on: July 8, 2023, 03:07:19 pm
Ronaldo - 5. Top 25 Opponents - Buffon
vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #47 on: July 8, 2023, 03:40:53 pm
Antoine Griezmann 6. Same academy




Samie

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #48 on: July 8, 2023, 03:45:13 pm
Kylian Mbappe



Someone of the same height as your inspiration pick.
Samie

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #49 on: July 8, 2023, 03:48:04 pm
Emlyn Hughes




Someone born in the same year as your inspiration pick.
vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #50 on: July 8, 2023, 04:19:24 pm
Thiago Silva 1. Same height - 1.83




Draex

  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #51 on: July 8, 2023, 05:00:19 pm
Ronaldo - 10. Final International cap - Neymar

Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 12:22:53 am
Diego Maradona - Top Teammates - Ciro Ferrara


mikey_LFC

  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:05:15 am
Marcelo - Same Height 1.74m



red1977

  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:37:30 am


Dennis Bergkamp

Cat 4. 25 team mates played with.

RobbieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 10:08:43 am
Javier Zanetti
Cat 5


tubby

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:25:46 am
Gerrard (born same year)



Blundellsands Clink

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:37:52 am
Guiseppe Bergomi (2) Born in the same year


Betty Blue

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 12:31:48 pm


Max_powers

  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 04:06:29 pm
Paul Brietner

Top 25 teammate for Beckenbauer

Wullie160975

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 04:10:28 pm
Sebastien Frey - 6. Same academy as Zidane


NICHOLLS

  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 04:49:38 pm


Romario
8. Anyone who played for your inspiration pick's national side when they were between the ages of 0 and 10.

NICHOLLS

  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 06:26:59 pm


Andres Iniesta
11. Anyone who played in a club cup final with your player

Wullie160975

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 06:43:54 pm
Alessandro Del Piero - 10. International team final match

Max_powers

  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:49:07 pm
Pele

Played in a cup final with Beckenbauer
Spoiler
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soccer_Bowl_%2777
[close]

Blundellsands Clink

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 08:14:09 pm
Rio Ferdinand (3) Shares a birthday

RobbieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 09:22:43 pm
Edgar Davids
Cat 6


red1977

  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 09:58:26 pm


Laurent Blanc

Cat 8. Played for national side when player was 0-10.
mikey_LFC

  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #68 on: Today at 06:58:02 am

Alessandro Costacurta - Top 25 most played opponents


Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Reply #69 on: Today at 07:49:25 am
Diego Maradona - Came from the same club Academy - Fernando Redondo

