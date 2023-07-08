Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Author
Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Blundellsands Clink
He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 105,233
Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #40 on:
July 8, 2023, 12:41:28 am »
Kevin De Bruyne
(1) Same height (1.81m)
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,560
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #41 on:
July 8, 2023, 08:28:22 am »
Liam Brady (national side inspiration)
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,623
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #42 on:
July 8, 2023, 09:01:15 am »
Alessandro Nesta
Cat 2
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,718
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #43 on:
July 8, 2023, 10:05:52 am »
Samuel Eto'o
Cat 11, played in cup final
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,705
At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #44 on:
July 8, 2023, 10:56:04 am »
Claude Makélélé - Has the same Birthday
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,102
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #45 on:
July 8, 2023, 02:54:33 pm »
Diego Maradona - Same Height - Marco Verratti
Draex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,812
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #46 on:
July 8, 2023, 03:07:19 pm »
Ronaldo - 5. Top 25 Opponents - Buffon
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,927
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #47 on:
July 8, 2023, 03:40:53 pm »
Antoine Griezmann 6. Same academy
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 60,059
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #48 on:
July 8, 2023, 03:45:13 pm »
Kylian Mbappe
Someone of the same height as your inspiration pick.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 60,059
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #49 on:
July 8, 2023, 03:48:04 pm »
Emlyn Hughes
Someone born in the same year as your inspiration pick.
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,927
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #50 on:
July 8, 2023, 04:19:24 pm »
Thiago Silva 1. Same height - 1.83
Draex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,812
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #51 on:
July 8, 2023, 05:00:19 pm »
Ronaldo - 10. Final International cap - Neymar
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,102
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 12:22:53 am »
Diego Maradona - Top Teammates - Ciro Ferrara
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,705
At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 08:05:15 am »
Marcelo - Same Height 1.74m
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,718
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #54 on:
Yesterday
at 09:37:30 am »
Dennis Bergkamp
Cat 4. 25 team mates played with.
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,623
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #55 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:43 am »
Javier Zanetti
Cat 5
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,560
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #56 on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:46 am »
Gerrard (born same year)
Blundellsands Clink
He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 105,233
Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #57 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:52 am »
Guiseppe Bergomi
(2) Born in the same year
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,499
JFT96
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #58 on:
Yesterday
at 12:31:48 pm »
Pavel Nedved
- one of Maldini's top 25 opponents
https://www.transfermarkt.com/paolo-maldini/spieleGegeneinander/spieler/5803
Frank Rijkaard
- one of Maldini's top 25 teammates
https://www.transfermarkt.com/paolo-maldini/gemeinsameSpiele/spieler/5803
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,610
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #59 on:
Yesterday
at 04:06:29 pm »
Paul Brietner
Top 25 teammate for Beckenbauer
Wullie160975
Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,420
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #60 on:
Yesterday
at 04:10:28 pm »
Sebastien Frey - 6. Same academy as Zidane
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,032
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #61 on:
Yesterday
at 04:49:38 pm »
Romario
8. Anyone who played for your inspiration pick's national side when they were between the ages of 0 and 10.
NICHOLLS
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,032
Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #62 on:
Yesterday
at 06:26:59 pm »
Andres Iniesta
11. Anyone who played in a club cup final with your player
Wullie160975
Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,420
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #63 on:
Yesterday
at 06:43:54 pm »
Alessandro Del Piero - 10. International team final match
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,610
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #64 on:
Yesterday
at 06:49:07 pm »
Pele
Played in a cup final with Beckenbauer
Blundellsands Clink
He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 105,233
Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #65 on:
Yesterday
at 08:14:09 pm »
Rio Ferdinand
(3) Shares a birthday
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,623
RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #66 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:43 pm »
Edgar Davids
Cat 6
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,718
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #67 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:26 pm »
Laurent Blanc
Cat 8. Played for national side when player was 0-10.
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,705
At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #68 on:
Today
at 06:58:02 am »
Alessandro Costacurta - Top 25 most played opponents
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,102
'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #69 on:
Today
at 07:49:25 am »
Diego Maradona - Came from the same club Academy - Fernando Redondo
