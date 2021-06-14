Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
Author
Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread (Read 1073 times)
Blundellsands Clink

RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 105,177

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 12:41:28 am »
Kevin De Bruyne
(1) Same height (1.81m)
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,558

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 08:28:22 am »
Liam Brady (national side inspiration)
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,619

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #42 on:
Yesterday
at 09:01:15 am »
Alessandro Nesta
Cat 2
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,717
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #43 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:52 am »
Samuel Eto'o
Cat 11, played in cup final
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,697

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #44 on:
Yesterday
at 10:56:04 am »
Claude Makélélé - Has the same Birthday
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,094

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #45 on:
Yesterday
at 02:54:33 pm »
Diego Maradona - Same Height - Marco Verratti
Draex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,807
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #46 on:
Yesterday
at 03:07:19 pm »
Ronaldo - 5. Top 25 Opponents - Buffon
vivabobbygraham

RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,919

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #47 on:
Yesterday
at 03:40:53 pm »
Antoine Griezmann 6. Same academy
Samie

RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 60,048
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #48 on:
Yesterday
at 03:45:13 pm »
Kylian Mbappe
Someone of the same height as your inspiration pick.
Samie

RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 60,048
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #49 on:
Yesterday
at 03:48:04 pm »
Emlyn Hughes
Someone born in the same year as your inspiration pick.
vivabobbygraham

RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,919

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 04:19:24 pm »
Thiago Silva 1. Same height - 1.83
Draex
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,807
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 05:00:19 pm »
Ronaldo - 10. Final International cap - Neymar
Drinks Sangria
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,094

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 12:22:53 am »
Diego Maradona - Top Teammates - Ciro Ferrara
mikey_LFC
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,697

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 08:05:15 am »
Marcelo - Same Height 1.74m
red1977
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,717
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 09:37:30 am »
Dennis Bergkamp
Cat 4. 25 team mates played with.
RobbieRedman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,619

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 10:08:43 am »
Javier Zanetti
Cat 5
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 21,558

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 10:25:46 am »
Gerrard (born same year)
Blundellsands Clink

RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 105,177

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 10:37:52 am »
Guiseppe Bergomi
Born in the same year
