Author Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread  (Read 1073 times)

Online Blundellsands Clink

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 12:41:28 am »
Kevin De Bruyne (1) Same height (1.81m)

Online tubby

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:28:22 am »
Liam Brady (national side inspiration)

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:01:15 am »
Alessandro Nesta
Cat 2


Offline red1977

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:05:52 am »


Samuel Eto'o

Cat 11, played in cup final
Online mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:56:04 am »
Claude Makélélé - Has the same Birthday
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 02:54:33 pm »
Diego Maradona - Same Height - Marco Verratti
Online Draex

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 03:07:19 pm »
Ronaldo - 5. Top 25 Opponents - Buffon
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 03:40:53 pm »
Antoine Griezmann 6. Same academy

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 03:45:13 pm »
Kylian Mbappe



Someone of the same height as your inspiration pick.
Offline Samie

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 03:48:04 pm »
Emlyn Hughes




Someone born in the same year as your inspiration pick.
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 04:19:24 pm »
Thiago Silva 1. Same height - 1.83

Online Draex

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 05:00:19 pm »
Ronaldo - 10. Final International cap - Neymar

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:22:53 am »
Diego Maradona - Top Teammates - Ciro Ferrara
Online mikey_LFC

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:05:15 am »
Marcelo - Same Height 1.74m
Offline red1977

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:37:30 am »


Dennis Bergkamp

Cat 4. 25 team mates played with.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:08:43 am »
Javier Zanetti
Cat 5


Online tubby

Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:25:46 am »
Gerrard (born same year)

Online Blundellsands Clink

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:37:52 am »
Guiseppe Bergomi Born in the same year

