Welcome to the Built in their image draft, or the We all dream of a team of .s as Im sure itll informally grow to be known as.Pick a player, any player who you'd like to be the inspiration for your team in this draft. Once you've all picked your moulds, I will reveal the categories for the rest of the draft, but they will not be in your XIs.The draft will then follow standard rules, whereby you can pick any player in the world who has not been picked previously in the draft, including those in the first round (i.e. you can't pick somebody else's inspiration, which also means any inspirations picked are ruled out of contention for being picked to play in the draft). By the end of the draft you must have picked your XI with players who fill the categories, with only one category crossed off per player (please say which category they fulfill and post evidence where necessary).Draft Order:Samie (Team Johan Cruyff):VivaBobbyGraham (Team Xabi Alonso):Draex (Team Ronaldo):PoetryInMotion (Team Paolo Maldini):Drinks Sangria (Team Diego Maradona):Mikey (Team Roberto Baggio):Red1977 (Team Nicolas Anelka):Robbie (Team Clarence Seedorf):Tubby (Team Robbie Keane):Nick (Team John Barnes):Max_Powers (Team Frank Beckenbauer):WullieNichollsFirst Round: Pick your inspiration for the rest of your team. This pick will decide what the categories of the future rounds mean for you, so choose carefully. They won't be in your team, and they won't be able to be in any other team as well.Once the first round is done, I'll publish the categories and then we can begin.The selections will be in snake order, so Samie with the first pick in this round, then Nicholls with the first pick in the next.Best of luck! Please message the person after you when you've made your pick!Well do four hours per pick first and second rounds, two hours thereafter and maybe reducing it to one hour for the rest if its taking too long.