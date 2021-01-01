« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread  (Read 233 times)

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,660
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« on: Yesterday at 08:25:21 am »

Welcome to the Built in their image draft, or the We all dream of a team of .s as Im sure itll informally grow to be known as.

Pick a player, any player who you'd like to be the inspiration for your team in this draft. Once you've all picked your moulds, I will reveal the categories for the rest of the draft, but they will not be in your XIs.

The draft will then follow standard rules, whereby you can pick any player in the world who has not been picked previously in the draft, including those in the first round (i.e. you can't pick somebody else's inspiration, which also means any inspirations picked are ruled out of contention for being picked to play in the draft). By the end of the draft you must have picked your XI with players who fill the categories, with only one category crossed off per player (please say which category they fulfill and post evidence where necessary).

Draft Order:

Samie (Team Johan Cruyff):
VivaBobbyGraham (Team Xabi Alonso):
Draex (Team Ronaldo):
PoetryInMotion (Team Paolo Maldini):
Drinks Sangria (Team Diego Maradona):
Mikey (Team Roberto Baggio):
Red1977 (Team Nicolas Anelka):
Robbie (Team Clarence Seedorf):
Tubby (Team Robbie Keane):
Nick (Team John Barnes):
Max_Powers (Team Frank Beckenbauer):
Wullie
Nicholls

First Round: Pick your inspiration for the rest of your team. This pick will decide what the categories of the future rounds mean for you, so choose carefully. They won't be in your team, and they won't be able to be in any other team as well.

Once the first round is done, I'll publish the categories and then we can begin.

The selections will be in snake order, so Samie with the first pick in this round, then Nicholls with the first pick in the next.

Best of luck! Please message the person after you when you've made your pick!

Well do four hours per pick first and second rounds, two hours thereafter and maybe reducing it to one hour for the rest if its taking too long.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:20:26 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,951
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:54:42 pm »
Johan Cruyff

Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,872
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:03:29 pm »
Xabi Alonso

Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,768
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:36:26 pm »
Nicknamed O Fenômeno ('The Phenomenon') and R9.. The only Ronaldo worth typing. Ronaldo.

Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,686
  • YNWA
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:51:51 pm »
Paolo Maldini

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:54:17 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,082
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:09:34 pm »
Diego Maradona
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,660
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:27:22 pm »


Roberto Baggio
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:15:14 pm »


Nicolas Anelka


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:37:17 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,612
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm »
Clarence Seedorf


Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,504
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:16:20 pm »
Robbie Keane.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:24:02 am by tubby »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,040
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:38:43 pm »
John Barnes

Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 'Built in their Image' Football Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:09:39 pm »
Franz Beckenbauer

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 