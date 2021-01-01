« previous next »
Author Topic: A song for Big Dom  (Read 691 times)

A song for Big Dom
« on: Yesterday at 05:08:59 pm »
Those who know, know

(those who don't need to look at the domestos advert "big dom")

(Verse 1)
In the land of Merseyside, where dreams are made,
A rising star has joined the brigade.
Dominik Szoboslai, with skills so bold,
A new hero in red, a tale to be told.

(Pre-Chorus)
He's got the touch, the vision, and the flair,
A midfield maestro with magic to spare.
From Hungary he comes, a gem we've found,
To conquer the pitch, he wears the crown.

(Chorus)
Oh, Dominik Szoboslai, you're our shining light,
Guiding us through darkness, with all your might.
With every touch, the crowd roars in awe,
Liverpool's new hero, our number ten, big Dom.

(Verse 2)
From Hungary's heart, he ventured afar,
To grace Anfield, where legends are born.
His passes, sublime, unlock the defense,
A master of precision, a true football sense.

(Pre-Chorus)
He dances through challenges, glides through the field,
A symphony of talent, a joy to behold.
With every strike, he ignites the flame,
Liverpool's new hope, we'll remember his name.

(Chorus)
Oh, Dominik Szoboslai, you're our shining light,
Guiding us through darkness, with all your might.
With every touch, the crowd roars in awe,
Liverpool's new hero, our number ten, big Dom.

(Bridge)
The Kop sings his name, a thunderous cheer,
As he weaves through defenders, conquering fear.
From box to box, he orchestrates the game,
Dominik Szoboslai, Liverpool's new flame.

(Chorus)
Oh, Dominik Szoboslai, you're our shining light,
Guiding us through darkness, with all your might.
With every touch, the crowd roars in awe,
Liverpool's new hero, our number ten, big Dom.

(Outro)
In the city of Liverpool, the fans unite,
With Dominik Szoboslai, our future is bright.
The Domestos Advert's now a football song,
For Liverpool's new signing, we all sing along.
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:14:34 pm »
To the chorus of Fleetwood Mac's Little Lies

Szoboszlai, Dominik Szoboszlai
Szoboszlai, So boss, Szoboszlai
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:18:48 pm »
That's a loooooong song.
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:30:02 pm »
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:09:47 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:14:34 pm
To the chorus of Fleetwood Mac's Little Lies

Szoboszlai, Dominik Szoboszlai
Szoboszlai, So boss, Szoboszlai
Winner
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:21:22 pm »
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:58:32 pm »
 ;D

You mad fucker.
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:02:44 pm »
I would just match szobo szobo szobo to the brother luis luis song but then that might be better for diaz.
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:12:57 pm »
The Dominic Solanke song is quick, catchy, fits and barely got an outing. Im sure thatll be the initial song, with other more ambitious ones to follow.
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:49:00 pm »
Using an old Domestos advert as the basis for this song would make it a good choice for football fans to sing because it adds a nostalgic and familiar element to the experience. Football chants often incorporate popular tunes or melodies that fans can easily recognize and join in with. By repurposing the melody of the Domestos advert, fans can quickly latch onto the tune, making it easier for them to sing along and create a unified atmosphere in the stadium. This familiarity also adds an element of fun and playfulness to the song, allowing fans to connect with the lyrics and enjoy the shared experience of supporting their team.
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:45:24 pm »
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:03:27 pm »
I think you should paste this into a Word document, with portrait orientation, then print it in full colour onto 120g uncoated A4 paper.  Then fold it half longways, roll it up tightly, coat it in a thin layer of lard, and stick it up your arse.   
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:05:05 pm »
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:31:25 pm »
How dare you... Do you know how long it took to create that lyrical masterpiece?
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm »
Hopefully not as long as it would take to sing it
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:11:55 pm »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FH2ipNVhlUg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FH2ipNVhlUg</a>
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:13:54 pm »
I thought this bit in particular was rather catchy

Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:15:01 pm »
How aren't you a music producer yet mate?
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:21:02 pm »
The original:

https://youtu.be/QIauEsaFjIc

Are we signing anyone called John?
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:21:42 pm »
Thanks mate... At least there's one person in here who can see it
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:26:42 am »
Whenever he scores just sing

"Mr Liverpool
Szobba!"

No? Please yerselves
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:11:45 am »
Can't take credit for this as I saw it on Reddit earlier, but - to the tune of Blue by Eiffel 65:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zA52uNzx7Y4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zA52uNzx7Y4</a>

He's Red
Da-ba-dee da-ba-di
Dominik Szoboszlai
Da-ba-dee da-ba-di
Dominik Szoboszlai

And so on... I'm sure some of the lines can be replaced by someone more creative to vary it as well.
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:54:15 am »
Im just thrilled its really pronounced Slobo-sly   slydrulepass slydsitin  Slythesitation before he splits the d    its dead easy!!   sobo slytofgoal   everything works   everything  what a name. spells shit. sounds out well.
Re: A song for Big Dom
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:41:32 am »
love it  :scarf :scarf :scarf
