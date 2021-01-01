Those who know, know



(those who don't need to look at the domestos advert "big dom")



(Verse 1)

In the land of Merseyside, where dreams are made,

A rising star has joined the brigade.

Dominik Szoboslai, with skills so bold,

A new hero in red, a tale to be told.



(Pre-Chorus)

He's got the touch, the vision, and the flair,

A midfield maestro with magic to spare.

From Hungary he comes, a gem we've found,

To conquer the pitch, he wears the crown.



(Chorus)

Oh, Dominik Szoboslai, you're our shining light,

Guiding us through darkness, with all your might.

With every touch, the crowd roars in awe,

Liverpool's new hero, our number ten, big Dom.



(Verse 2)

From Hungary's heart, he ventured afar,

To grace Anfield, where legends are born.

His passes, sublime, unlock the defense,

A master of precision, a true football sense.



(Pre-Chorus)

He dances through challenges, glides through the field,

A symphony of talent, a joy to behold.

With every strike, he ignites the flame,

Liverpool's new hope, we'll remember his name.



(Chorus)

Oh, Dominik Szoboslai, you're our shining light,

Guiding us through darkness, with all your might.

With every touch, the crowd roars in awe,

Liverpool's new hero, our number ten, big Dom.



(Bridge)

The Kop sings his name, a thunderous cheer,

As he weaves through defenders, conquering fear.

From box to box, he orchestrates the game,

Dominik Szoboslai, Liverpool's new flame.



(Chorus)

Oh, Dominik Szoboslai, you're our shining light,

Guiding us through darkness, with all your might.

With every touch, the crowd roars in awe,

Liverpool's new hero, our number ten, big Dom.



(Outro)

In the city of Liverpool, the fans unite,

With Dominik Szoboslai, our future is bright.

The Domestos Advert's now a football song,

For Liverpool's new signing, we all sing along.