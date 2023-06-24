Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
1 goal, 2 assists (if we're counting the ricochet for Macca, 3 if you want to be SUPER generous and include the blocked shot that rolled to Salah), high pressing, energy machine. At the heart of everything tonight, elite performance.
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.
This is the Szoboszlai we've been waiting for. So good, so dominant.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Honestly feel like the best thing to happen to him this season was Jones playing well. Seems like it lit a little fire under him
Now let's please not run him into the ground.
For those who kept saying that me and others dont understand what he brings to the team and how we would see it clearly when he is missing and how Jones should play against smaller teams and Dom against big ones. What exactly did we miss ? benched vs Leverkusen, Aston Villa and Real Madrid and we played better scoring 8 while conceding 0 goals. Actually Jones is proving what we are messing starting an average player like Dom.
Hes getting better and better.
As are his shampoo and conditioner...
