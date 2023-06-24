« previous next »
Author Topic: Dominik Szoboszlai  (Read 364365 times)

Our magical Magyar is amazing.

Svolazi! He loved it out there and could have had a hat trick but really encouraging performance from him.
Great again. His work off the ball is so important for us
 I think hes actually a bit unlucky not to get more goals and assists.
His work rate was brilliant and played really well. Hell be annoyed with himself that he didnt get a couple more. Hes definitely getting back into the form that he was showing when he first signed. Hell be very important for us in the second half of the season.
What a performance from Dom, seemed tailor-made for him today in the same way the City game was at home. Spurs couldnt live with him.

He's stepped it up since the International Break.

Another brilliant performance.
This is the Szoboszlai we've been waiting for. So good, so dominant.
Having more rotation and competition for his place has really helped I reckon. He was starting to get gassed this time last year. And hes stopped shooting which is really improving our play.
Outstanding.
Top game from Szobo again!
Top, top game from the lad today. He looks full of confidence once again.
Played well.. They all did though .

Nice to see him score
Man of the match for me today. His work rate was phenomenal.
Superb today. Everywhere, should have scored more. Playing his best stuff for us right now
1 goal, 2 assists (if we're counting the ricochet for Macca, 3 if you want to be SUPER generous and include the blocked shot that rolled to Salah), high pressing, energy machine. At the heart of everything tonight, elite performance.
Quote from: Bread on Today at 07:15:20 pm
1 goal, 2 assists (if we're counting the ricochet for Macca, 3 if you want to be SUPER generous and include the blocked shot that rolled to Salah), high pressing, energy machine. At the heart of everything tonight, elite performance.

Szobo frustrates me, does all the hard work, gets in the box & usually fluffs his lines. At least he got on the scoresheet today. He should be a double-figures goal-scorer. Deserves to be.
Stupid sexy Szoboszlai!
Brilliant game from Dom. Couldn't believe how many aerial balls he was winning in the middle, absolute monster. Also offensively excellent, and the legs in our team that we sorely missed when the likes of Henderson and Fabinho dropped off a cliff. Easy to see why he's in the team.
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 06:40:53 pm
This is the Szoboszlai we've been waiting for. So good, so dominant.

I see what you did there
Now let's please not run him into the ground.
Szoboszlai was brilliant today, brilliant.
 Honestly feel like the best thing to happen to him this season was Jones playing well. Seems like it lit a little fire under him
That was an imperious performace from him today.

Deserved to be MoTM - although Lucho did play well of course, but I felt that was Dom's best game for us full stop.

More to come mehopes.
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:49:15 pm
Honestly feel like the best thing to happen to him this season was Jones playing well. Seems like it lit a little fire under him
Nah hes in love again. Been brilliant since the announcement
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:43:01 pm
Now let's please not run him into the ground.

He'll run the ground into him.
Absolute quality today, he is in great form and long may it continue.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November 27, 2024, 10:04:16 pm
For those who kept saying that me and others dont understand what he brings to the team and how we would see it clearly when he is missing and how Jones should play against smaller teams and Dom against big ones. What exactly did we miss ? benched vs Leverkusen, Aston Villa and Real Madrid and we played better scoring 8 while conceding 0 goals. Actually Jones is proving what we are messing starting an average player like Dom.

How do you think he did today pal?
Hes getting better and better.
Was excellent. Being able rotate him as been super helpful. He had this talent just playing so much and also adjusting to what Slot asking had some impact now. He putting it all together now.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:48:54 pm
Hes getting better and better.
As are his shampoo and conditioner...
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 09:59:47 pm
As are his shampoo and conditioner...

Head and shoulders above the other 10s..
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 09:59:47 pm
As are his shampoo and conditioner...
Agreed, unbelievable hair today. The bounce, the shine, the lustre. Like a New Jersey Demi-god.
