Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3960 on: November 27, 2024, 10:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on November 27, 2024, 10:11:39 pm
Weve just beat Real Madrid: I know, rather than enjoy the win Ill try and confirm my bias

Who said I didn't enjoy ? that's why it's my 5th post after the game.

Quote from: tubby on November 27, 2024, 10:11:13 pm

Fucking hell just shut up.

Cant after seeing how dominant Jones was. This position should be his domicile.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3961 on: November 27, 2024, 10:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November 27, 2024, 10:18:53 pm
Who said I didn't enjoy ? that's why it's my 5th post after the game.

Cant after seeing how dominant Jones was. This position should be his domicile.

Salah missed a peno. Fuck him off next game.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3962 on: November 28, 2024, 01:04:06 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November 27, 2024, 10:18:53 pm
Who said I didn't enjoy ? that's why it's my 5th post after the game.

Cant after seeing how dominant Jones was. This position should be his domicile.
Jones had an .17 XG and .11 Xa with 4 shots. Dom last start he put .23 XG and .42 XA with 5 shots.
Jones is fine as the #10 but it going be Dom/Elliott there much more. Jones is the best player on the team at keeping the ball
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3963 on: November 28, 2024, 01:42:36 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on November 28, 2024, 01:04:06 am
Jones had an .17 XG and .11 Xa with 4 shots. Dom last start he put .23 XG and .42 XA with 5 shots.
Jones is fine as the #10 but it going be Dom/Elliott there much more. Jones is the best player on the team at keeping the ball

What does that matter? Jones performance tonight was better than Doms last start thats evident, you dont need Xg and XA to infer the opposite.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3964 on: November 28, 2024, 03:34:46 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on November 28, 2024, 01:42:36 am
What does that matter? Jones performance tonight was better than Doms last start thats evident, you dont need Xg and XA to infer the opposite.
Dom was very good vs Southampton.
Both are good enough to be starters.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 04:51:48 pm »
I get the feeling that our Dom is heading towards the beast mode he displayed when he first got here. Playing very well again today.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 04:52:43 pm »
Roaring today.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 04:52:58 pm »
Brilliant today.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 04:56:31 pm »
Quality first half from him.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 04:56:54 pm »
Best half he's ever played for us.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 04:57:57 pm »
The handsome mofo is having a great game again  :wellin
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 04:58:31 pm »
He will only be back if he scores a 25 yard screamer...
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 04:59:07 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 04:57:57 pm
The handsome mofo is having a great game again  :wellin
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 05:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:56:54 pm
Best half he's ever played for us.

fully agree, tremendous half from the hairy one
