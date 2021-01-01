« previous next »
Dominik Szoboszlai

Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3920 on: Yesterday at 05:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:04:09 pm
Don't think he was but took his goal well and was decent I thought. Never understand why some of our fans just constantly post about players (or anything in fact) just to be critical.

He was good, but the weakass attempt at a tackle for their 2nd was shite ;)
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3921 on: Yesterday at 05:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:05:00 pm
He was good, but the weakass attempt at a tackle for their 2nd was shite ;)

Need to watch the goals again. His overall performance seemed fine.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3922 on: Yesterday at 05:07:40 pm »
better than fine imo - damn good.

great finish as well.  made up for him.
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3923 on: Yesterday at 05:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:04:09 pm
Don't think he was but took his goal well and was decent I thought. Never understand why some of our fans just constantly post about players (or anything in fact) just to be critical.

exactly this.

Certain players get picked on for sure. Szobo is one that is on the list at the moment!

Today was a mess of a game, not good weather conditions, a lot of mistakes - from a lot of players on both teams. Liverpool still created a lot and should have made it more comfortable with better finishing.  A type of win youll take anytime away fron home, after an international break!
JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3924 on: Yesterday at 05:08:26 pm »
Inverted Szob today for me - good in attack, crap in defence.
PEG2K

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3925 on: Yesterday at 05:09:03 pm »
He has a good game stats wise. A goal. 3 key passes. All passing metrics good. 6/9 duels. 5 interception + tackles.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3926 on: Yesterday at 05:13:36 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:08:26 pm
Inverted Szob today for me - good in attack, crap in defence.
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 05:09:03 pm
He has a good game stats wise. A goal. 3 key passes. All passing metrics good. 6/9 duels. 5 interception + tackles.

and there ya go .....
JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3927 on: Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:13:36 pm
and there ya go .....

Eye doesn't always show what stats do I guess...thought he was poor personally but hey...it's an opinion :D
In the Name of Klopp

  
  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3928 on: Yesterday at 05:16:40 pm »
The handsome Mofo had a good game.
mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3929 on: Yesterday at 05:17:04 pm »
Nah he HAS to do win the ball or foul him on the second goal
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3930 on: Yesterday at 05:19:01 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm
Eye doesn't always show what stats do I guess...thought he was poor personally but hey...it's an opinion :D

timing's everything though, eh?   :)
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3931 on: Yesterday at 05:20:30 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 05:02:00 pm
MOTM according to WhoScored
Maybe they asked WhoScored "Who scored?"
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3932 on: Yesterday at 05:49:04 pm »
He had a good game and the relentlessness and intensity of his pressing made him a passenger in the last ten minutes, but he lead the press today and was our most effective midfielder for the first 60, after which Gravenberch started to dominate.

Took his goal well, but today was a microcosm of Szobos issues since hes been a Liverpool player; poor decision making or indecisiveness when on the ball in really dangerous attacking situations. Twice today he made decisions on the ball in a counter attack that were hard to understand, such as the reverse to try and find Diaz who was at a difficult angle, rather than slipping Nunez in whod timed his run perfectly and had acres in the middle of the box as the perpetually crap Stephens had decided to vacate that space to double-mark Salah.

Better from him, needs to find that decisiveness and swagger he has when playing for Hungary. Hes good enough.
RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3933 on: Yesterday at 08:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:07:50 pm
He was alright but still doesnt do enough creatively for me, doesnt get found in pockets, isnt really cute with the ball or decisive in his actions either.
His XAG was higher then his XG this game.... He created an XAG of .42 this game
RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3934 on: Yesterday at 08:41:32 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:17:04 pm
Nah he HAS to do win the ball or foul him on the second goal
No he doesnt. He legit delayed the attack to let others get back. The issue was Bradley and Konate both went to the same guy and still didnt even up has a super high % chance. It was a really good finish. Stats have XG of .18 on that chance. Xgot of .63.
Darren G

  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3935 on: Today at 12:31:03 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:49:04 pm
He had a good game and the relentlessness and intensity of his pressing made him a passenger in the last ten minutes, but he lead the press today and was our most effective midfielder for the first 60, after which Gravenberch started to dominate.

Took his goal well, but today was a microcosm of Szobos issues since hes been a Liverpool player; poor decision making or indecisiveness when on the ball in really dangerous attacking situations. Twice today he made decisions on the ball in a counter attack that were hard to understand, such as the reverse to try and find Diaz who was at a difficult angle, rather than slipping Nunez in whod timed his run perfectly and had acres in the middle of the box as the perpetually crap Stephens had decided to vacate that space to double-mark Salah.

Better from him, needs to find that decisiveness and swagger he has when playing for Hungary. Hes good enough.

Solid post. Accurate assessment in my opinion.
mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #3936 on: Today at 02:41:57 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:41:32 pm
No he doesnt. He legit delayed the attack to let others get back. The issue was Bradley and Konate both went to the same guy and still didnt even up has a super high % chance. It was a really good finish. Stats have XG of .18 on that chance. Xgot of .63.

Mate I love XG but he has to make a fucken tackle or foul him
