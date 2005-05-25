« previous next »
Dominik Szoboszlai

mullyred94

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3720 on: Today at 04:02:41 am
Thought he was honestly pretty good, not amazing but was good.

Would like him to stop those half volley cushion passes in traffic but you can never fault his effort, hopefully gained some confidence in his attacking play showed some touches that you know he is capable of doing regular - little combo with Macca that hit the post
Last Edit: Today at 04:04:48 am by mullyred94
Jookie

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3721 on: Today at 07:32:46 am
I thought Szoboszlai was decent last night.

Think hes been fine most of the season. You can see the for hes playing for the team and its pretty selfless at times.

Like the team, I think he can improve as the season goes on but no alarm bells from me for the 1st part of the seasons performances from Szoboszlai
CHOPPER

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3722 on: Today at 08:28:55 am
The puzzle I have is, Slot wants a more controlled and measured approach, yet plays this lad regularly, yet our most controlled, skilled and accurate midfield, would consist of Mac, Grav and Curtis. Im not sure if Slot is trying another wine out of water piece, as he has quite tellingly done with Grav.
jepovic

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3723 on: Today at 08:38:58 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:28:55 am
The puzzle I have is, Slot wants a more controlled and measured approach, yet plays this lad regularly, yet our most controlled, skilled and accurate midfield, would consist of Mac, Grav and Curtis. Im not sure if Slot is trying another wine out of water piece, as he has quite tellingly done with Grav.
Youre too focused on the ball stuff. The answer to your puzzle is that Szobos work rate and physique is the best of those four, and Jones is the worst. Szobo is quicker, more agile and can run for 90 minutes.
CHOPPER

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3724 on: Today at 08:42:17 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:38:58 am
Youre too focused on the ball stuff. The answer to your puzzle is that Szobos work rate and physique is the best of those four, and Jones is the worst. Szobo is quicker, more agile and can run for 90 minutes.
How silly of me, its athletics I should be watching. Mary Rand lots and Ann Packer dmidfield, come on down!
Draex

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3725 on: Today at 08:46:06 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:42:17 am
How silly of me, its athletics I should be watching. Mary Rand lots and Ann Packer dmidfield, come on down!

Jones was injured which forced Slot into the players he could use, I think youre right Szobo will need to improve on the ball to keep his place, the off the ball stuff is great.
RedG13

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3726 on: Today at 09:16:41 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:46:06 am
Jones was injured which forced Slot into the players he could use, I think youre right Szobo will need to improve on the ball to keep his place, the off the ball stuff is great.
Dom on the ball underlying numbers are still pretty good for  a Midfielder even if he had some up or downs. He basically right about where he was last year numbers wise(a little lower in PL but overall the attack numbers for everybody as the attack been a little worse(1.95 XG per game this season so far(I expect it to improve(it should be over 2 like where somewhere btw 2 and like 2.3) it was 2.31 last season(idk if I can expect that right now)
Yes he can still improve but Him and Elliott are the best players in the half space connecting the midfield and attack with being goal threat(Dom athletic gifts are just better then Elliott(He really good at pressing and will run all day, he cant do some of the recovery stuff like Dom). Jones and Mac Allister are really good deeper and do that part also but not as consistently well plus their Ball Progression is better so value better deeper.
Coolie High

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3727 on: Today at 09:17:52 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:38:58 am
Youre too focused on the ball stuff. The answer to your puzzle is that Szobos work rate and physique is the best of those four, and Jones is the worst. Szobo is quicker, more agile and can run for 90 minutes.

Thats wrong Jones doesnt have the worst physique or work rate.
AndyMuller

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3728 on: Today at 09:22:52 am
He just isn't cutting it for me. His passing is shite.
SerbianScouser

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3729 on: Today at 09:24:39 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:17:52 am
Thats wrong Jones doesnt have the worst physique or work rate.
Yeah it's a silly shout, he was leading our pressing last season.
JP!

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3730 on: Today at 09:37:16 am
For all the conjecture, generally if he plays well, we do too. 
mickeydocs

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3731 on: Today at 09:45:24 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:17:52 am
Thats wrong Jones doesnt have the worst physique or work rate.

Exactly, hes 185cm with decent pace, strength and skill.
Based off some of the comments I must have imagined that Jones got man of the match against Chelsea, must have been some one else.
We have 4 tremendous midfielders with age on their side. Add another quality midfielder and well be set  with the ability to rotate regularly without a drop in quality.
joezydudek

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3732 on: Today at 10:16:28 am
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 03:48:14 am
He made a lovely disguised pass for Gakpo in the first half. I'd like to see more of that!

The sort of thing people were insisting he didn't have in his locker because he hasn't done a lot of it lately.
With his nice flick for the Mac effort that hit the bar too, he could've had a couple of assists tonight through really nice pieces of play with a bit more luck.
Still think I'd opt for Jones, Mac and Gravenberch against Arsenal, but it's nice to have the choice.
Red Wanderer

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3733 on: Today at 10:30:57 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:28:55 am
The puzzle I have is, Slot wants a more controlled and measured approach, yet plays this lad regularly, yet our most controlled, skilled and accurate midfield, would consist of Mac, Grav and Curtis. Im not sure if Slot is trying another wine out of water piece, as he has quite tellingly done with Grav.

Its even more puzzling that hes so reluctant to take him off. How many games has he looked absolutely goosed after 65/70 mins (understandably, considering the shift he puts in), then spends the last 15 minutes unable to make a pass.

Hes repeatedly put us under pressure with loose passes straight to the opposition while defending a narrow lead, and its baffling when Slot could bring him off for any number of others.

 Think Lallana in the early days of Klopp. Dragged off after running his nuts off, big ovation, get some fresh legs on.
Knight

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3734 on: Today at 10:33:56 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:38:58 am
Youre too focused on the ball stuff. The answer to your puzzle is that Szobos work rate and physique is the best of those four, and Jones is the worst. Szobo is quicker, more agile and can run for 90 minutes.

Theres absolutely no way that Jones is a worse athlete than Mac.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3735 on: Today at 11:03:36 am
Some nicer touches last night but still a couple of looser ones. Our second best midfielder on the night.
the_red_pill

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3736 on: Today at 11:21:36 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 08:28:55 am
The puzzle I have is, Slot wants a more controlled and measured approach, yet plays this lad regularly, yet our most controlled, skilled and accurate midfield, would consist of Mac, Grav and Curtis. Im not sure if Slot is trying another wine out of water piece, as he has quite tellingly done with Grav.
Yeah I think it's about improving the player.
Remember when Szoboszlai wasn't shy to shoot? He'd attempt a rocket whenever he got the space.

Now it seems his under instruction (it can only be instruction), to keep posession around the edge of the box, to pass it around and not shoot until he's got a clear path, even when the crowd is begging for a shot- and you can see he's starting to attempt threaded short passes. Others can shoot from the edge... but not him... for now.

For me, this looks like instruction and an attempt to improve his impact around the box, and for us to retain posession in an around the box - minimizing risk.
You can see he wants to let fly... but then drops a shoulder, or turns and passes it to the next player, then runs into space to receive it again...
I dunno how this translate to Harvey, but his incisive passing around the box is obviously better than Szoboszlai(and so is Jones'), and he's generally making good decisions and gets the timing right with his shooting from distance.

Sure, we're all seeing the obvious- Curtis in for Szoboszlai, but Slot sees something unique in Dom. That's my only conclusions.
Schmidt

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3737 on: Today at 11:25:58 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:21:36 am
Yeah I think it's about improving the player.
Remember when Szoboszlai wasn't shy to shoot? He'd attempt a rocket whenever he got the space.

Now it seems his under instruction (it can only be instruction), to keep posession around the edge of the box, to pass it around and not shoot until he's got a clear path, even when the crowd is begging for a shot- and you can see he's starting to attempt threaded short passes. Others can shoot from the edge... but not him... for now.

For me, this looks like instruction and an attempt to improve his impact arouund the box, and for us to retain posession in an around the box - minimizing risk.
I dunno how this translate to Harvey, but his incisive passing around the box is better, and he's generally got good decision-making with his shooting from distance.

Sure, we're all seeing the obvious- Curtis in for Szoboszlai, but Slot sees something unique in Dom. That's my only conclusions.

I think Curtis is also a victim of his own flexibility, starting him as a 10 means not having anyone reliable to come off the bench into the double pivot positions, whereas if he starts on the bench he can replace any one of the three. Injuries probably haven't helped either.
Red Wanderer

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3738 on: Today at 11:26:19 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:33:56 am
Theres absolutely no way that Jones is a worse athlete than Mac.

Absolutely not. If Jones can stay fit, his athleticism is well above Mac's. Love Mac to bits, but I don't think people realise how slow he really is.

If a midfielder gets away from him, he's rarely catching them. Even Casemiro did a knock-and-go past him at OT in the last match there.
the_red_pill

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3739 on: Today at 11:30:24 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:25:58 am
I think Curtis is also a victim of his own flexibility, starting him as a 10 means not having anyone reliable to come off the bench into the double pivot positions, whereas if he starts on the bench he can replace any one of the three. Injuries probably haven't helped either.
Yeah I agree.. although I think that can sometimes be solved by a position change- sub either of Grav/Macca, move Jones in there- from the 10, bring on Szoboszlai up front.
I think Slot though, doesn't like to easily switch a player in-game... unless there is a good tactical reason for it.
We haven't seen him do this ... yet.
the_red_pill

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3740 on: Today at 11:35:35 am
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Today at 11:26:19 am
Absolutely not. If Jones can stay fit, his athleticism is well above Mac's. Love Mac to bits, but I don't think people realise how slow he really is.

If a midfielder gets away from him, he's rarely catching them. Even Casemiro did a knock-and-go past him at OT in the last match there.
Yeah-no, I think people don't realize that Mac is not really a physical specimen. He's a bit like Lucas- not particularly athletic, but he has attributes to offset that.. and one thing they both share- Endurance.

He has street smarts in abundance though, and he can read a game, a player, and smell a pass. He also has a little of that bulldog build.

The fact that no one ever even talks about his pace, is a testament to the man. Wonderful player. Makes everyone around him, excel.
JC the Messiah

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3741 on: Today at 11:36:37 am
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 10:16:28 am
The sort of thing people were insisting he didn't have in his locker because he hasn't done a lot of it lately.
With his nice flick for the Mac effort that hit the bar too, he could've had a couple of assists tonight through really nice pieces of play with a bit more luck.
Still think I'd opt for Jones, Mac and Gravenberch against Arsenal, but it's nice to have the choice.

Can't see Slot not including Szoboszlai against Arsenal, unless he's injured/not fit.

Going to need his industry. But you can also put a case for Jones starting, especially after the Chelsea performance. Gravenberch and Mac Allister are arguably certain starters, so that means...
