The puzzle I have is, Slot wants a more controlled and measured approach, yet plays this lad regularly, yet our most controlled, skilled and accurate midfield, would consist of Mac, Grav and Curtis. Im not sure if Slot is trying another wine out of water piece, as he has quite tellingly done with Grav.



Yeah I think it's about improving the player.Remember when Szoboszlai wasn't shy to shoot? He'd attempt a rocket whenever he got the space.Now it seems his under instruction (it can only be instruction), to keep posession around the edge of the box, to pass it around and not shoot until he's got a clear path, even when the crowd is begging for a shot- and you can see he's starting to attempt threaded short passes. Others can shoot from the edge... but not him... for now.For me, this looks like instruction and an attempt to improve his impact around the box, and for us to retain posession in an around the box - minimizing risk.You can see he wants to let fly... but then drops a shoulder, or turns and passes it to the next player, then runs into space to receive it again...I dunno how this translate to Harvey, but his incisive passing around the box is obviously better than Szoboszlai(and so is Jones'), and he's generally making good decisions and gets the timing right with his shooting from distance.Sure, we're all seeing the obvious- Curtis in for Szoboszlai, but Slot sees something unique in Dom. That's my only conclusions.