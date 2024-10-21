« previous next »
Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 21, 2024, 07:03:17 pm
Quote from: Giono on October 21, 2024, 06:51:18 pm
There's no comparison between Gini and Dom. None.


Well, there is in the way the original posted intended.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 21, 2024, 07:04:08 pm
No one was making a direct comparison between the two for fucks sake :D
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 21, 2024, 07:19:24 pm
He's good at the things he's good at, but he's not good enough in the things he's not so good at.

Absolutely love the work rate but at this level you need to be able to pass a ball. Henderson and Gini kept it simple for the most part, Szoboszlai tries things he has no right to and we get caught out or lose momentum.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 21, 2024, 07:56:05 pm
Quote from: joezydudek on October 21, 2024, 12:04:31 pm
Quite possibly yes, he was renowned for doing so at Leipzig and for his country.
Being good on the ball doesn't necessarily just mean making killer passes though, it's clear to anyone with half a brain that he's better at shooting when on top of his game than he is showing at the moment.
You're telling me you didn't actually watch him at Leipzig and country. You're just assuming so because he was good for Leipzig and Hungary and he is an AM.

Go through all his available highlights for Leipzig and you can see he's definitely not the vision+killer passes type of AM. His chance creation comes from deadballs, crosses, and running with the ball. He does play some throughballs here and there but definitely not often. And in a Liverpool shirt we can definitely say his passing is worse than Henderson who is not even a creative passer.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 21, 2024, 08:14:29 pm
Quote from: JP! on October 21, 2024, 07:04:08 pm
No one was making a direct comparison between the two for fucks sake :D

A bunch of rebuttals to a point that was never actually made. Classic internet.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 21, 2024, 10:38:46 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on October 21, 2024, 07:56:05 pm
You're telling me you didn't actually watch him at Leipzig and country. You're just assuming so because he was good for Leipzig and Hungary and he is an AM.

Go through all his available highlights for Leipzig and you can see he's definitely not the vision+killer passes type of AM. His chance creation comes from deadballs, crosses, and running with the ball. He does play some throughballs here and there but definitely not often. And in a Liverpool shirt we can definitely say his passing is worse than Henderson who is not even a creative passer.

I'm not claiming to have watched him on a regular basis before he came, but I'd seen him enough to know he was a good all-round player and I researched him enough to know that through balls was seen as one of his strengths.
I'm not going to sit through masses of highlights to see if that was justified or not, but I did say that being good on the ball didn't just mean killer passes, and all of the strengths you listed take a certain level of technique too. He's not some pub player with a good engine like some would have you believe.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 12:33:51 am
Quote from: JP! on October 21, 2024, 07:04:08 pm
No one was making a direct comparison between the two for fucks sake :D

The only comparison I made between the two of them is you don't fully grasp what they provide until you play without them.

They are not similar players except for the fact that some (different) things they do are easily overlooked but vital
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 01:03:12 am
"You're a worse passer than Henderson and not as creative"

  :lmao   thats gonna leave a mark  Probably doesn't even run as well for that matter Hendo was damn good for a time
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 02:56:16 am
Quote from: SamLad on October 21, 2024, 02:04:19 pm
maybe if - instead of a classic 10 - ppl start thinking of Dom as a defender who plays high up the pitch, but covers every blade of grass each game doing his job, he wouldn't get so much over the top criticism.

Wow. This is actual parody. ("Don't think of him as a classic number 10, think of him as a defender who occupies the number 10 position").   This is what the discussion has come to!

I wonder if we play Alison up front, could we convince the ref to "think of him as a GK occupying the number 9 position", and allow him to punch the ball in the opposition box!?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 04:19:04 am
This forum always needs a scapegoat to pile on, even when were top of the league.

Gini, Milner, Rise et al
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 05:07:36 am
If Harvey gets in to the team at 10, Szoboszlai is going to find it hard to keep it. Maybe it is tiredness. But, I just think he panics when he has to make a cutting pass in space. He has had in these first 8 games several opportunities where he is in space in the middle of the opposition half, with Diaz, and Salah on either side with Jota or Nunez occupying defenders and every time he has made the absolute wrong choice. We would have had at least 5 more goals if we had Mane, Coutinho or Firmino in that exact position in those exact moments.

I just don't think he is a very good 10 in the attack. Slot had no option with Harvey and Curtis both being injured. But, we will see how long Slot persists with Szoboszlai.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 05:26:46 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on October 21, 2024, 01:45:21 pm
Disagree with almost all that except for the part where you said he was like Keita and you're quite right. Which is a terrible thing, for us.

Yes he has work rate and apart from yesterday he did his defensive duties well. But he is our No.10, not our No.6 or No.8. We have Grav and Mac - when both are fit - who are both better at that job.

So he has intangibles in the 10 with his energy and running. However let's look at the tangibles. Passing, decision making, shooting, movement. All terrible and not just terrible for a game or two. Or a week or two. Or a month or two. It's almost a year of this after a good month or two in his career with us, for almost the past year those tangibles have been terrible.

If he doesn't improve that aspect of his game and/or show more consistency like he did in Aug-Oct 2023, then he has to move on in the summer.

Fucking hell, you're a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day ain't yer? Was you saying the same about Grav last season? I bet you were.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 06:31:35 am
Lol, as ever what DomGinigate has shown is that so many people don't actually read and try to understand a post, they see what they want to see and reply to that, probably while fewming ;D
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 06:32:12 am
Quote from: daveymac_4 on October 21, 2024, 11:01:45 am
I guess the good thing is, when a player is working so hard off the ball, both the manager and the fans will give him time and every opportunity to "get it right" on the ball. Nobody has turned on Szob, or Nunez yet, because as someone said before, even on their shite days they help... But we are going to need to see a few more regular "good days".

You're new here, look closer!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 06:33:35 am
Quote from: killer-heels on October 21, 2024, 03:42:25 pm
Slot has said a player in Szobozslais position should be scoring more goals.
But he didn't say that if he doesn't score more goals in the next few games he should be written off. Slot will give him time to improve his game and so should we
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 07:53:37 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 22, 2024, 06:33:35 am
But he didn't say that if he doesn't score more goals in the next few games he should be written off. Slot will give him time to improve his game and so should we

Indeed. Its just obviously to challenge any belief that our number 10 player is given a role different to other number 10s. Ultimately his time here will be defined what he does with the ball than without.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 08:31:13 am
Quote from: harleydanger on October 22, 2024, 04:19:04 am
This forum always needs a scapegoat to pile on, even when were top of the league.

Gini, Milner, Rise et al
yup, that's part of the reason. The other is that fans always want the more attacking option. Skills beat work rate, always.
Fans obsess about on the ball stuff, although thats a small part of the job. Managers see it differently

There's one reason we are on top: Only 3 goals conceded.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 08:44:57 am
Not comparing Gini to Dom quality wise but I will compare that they have different roles for the club than they did for their country. Dom can pretty much go where he wants for Hungary but has a very structured role for Liverpool.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 01:14:18 pm
A lot of mention about his work rate on here but too often he runs arounds like headless chicken or has to run back to recover the ball back after he has given it away cheaply. Szobolai should be our 3rd choice number 10 behind MacAllister and Harvey
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 02:48:21 pm
Some days the title of this thread looks like a big mistake.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 03:02:45 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October 22, 2024, 02:48:21 pm
Some days the title of this thread looks like a big mistake.

Agreed - who the hell knows how to pronounce Szoboszlai? 
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 03:32:16 pm
Quote from: newterp on October 22, 2024, 03:02:45 pm
Agreed - who the hell knows how to pronounce Szoboszlai?

Szobo for ever more.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 03:34:03 pm
I thought Dom was like Kuyt, not Gini or Henderson? In fact I liken him to Patrik Berger. Both damn fine looking men.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 04:18:15 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on October 22, 2024, 05:07:36 am
If Harvey gets in to the team at 10, Szoboszlai is going to find it hard to keep it. Maybe it is tiredness. But, I just think he panics when he has to make a cutting pass in space. He has had in these first 8 games several opportunities where he is in space in the middle of the opposition half, with Diaz, and Salah on either side with Jota or Nunez occupying defenders and every time he has made the absolute wrong choice. We would have had at least 5 more goals if we had Mane, Coutinho or Firmino in that exact position in those exact moments.

I just don't think he is a very good 10 in the attack. Slot had no option with Harvey and Curtis both being injured. But, we will see how long Slot persists with Szoboszlai.

I doubt he's been tired for the past year.

I think Elliot will struggle to get in ahead of him still though, he's tall, quick and strong with great stamina, I think Slot likes those attributes and that's why he starts often. If anyone gets in ahead of him it's Curtis, although I think the latter might be forced to remain more of a utility player covering all three midfield roles as we don't have much else.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 04:20:04 pm
Quote from: Draex on October 22, 2024, 03:32:16 pm
Szobo for ever more.

Quoth David Raven...
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 05:39:32 pm
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 05:49:35 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on October 22, 2024, 03:34:03 pm
I thought Dom was like Kuyt, not Gini or Henderson? In fact I liken him to Patrik Berger. Both damn fine looking men.
Yeah he reminds me of Berger, but without the chips
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 07:12:23 pm
Quote from: ac on October 22, 2024, 01:14:18 pm
A lot of mention about his work rate on here but too often he runs arounds like headless chicken or has to run back to recover the ball back after he has given it away cheaply. Szobolai should be our 3rd choice number 10 behind MacAllister and Harvey

Consider the start of this season. Elliot (and Jones I believe?) were available most of the summer. Elliot played a lot in preseason and unlike Szoboszlai had a full preseason. But as soon as the season starts Slot plays Szoboszlai - and keeps playing him. It will be good to have Elliot back but I firmly believe that he will be the backup or rotation option if you like.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 07:30:00 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on October 22, 2024, 04:20:04 pm
Quoth David Raven...

More of an Eminem fan.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
October 22, 2024, 08:34:17 pm
Quote from: Draex on October 22, 2024, 07:30:00 pm
More of an Eminem fan.

Eat my shorts...
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 09:57:49 pm
Enjoyed him in possession a lot more today. The interplay between him and Macca that led to Macca hitting the crossbar was lovely, and he played a lovely pass into Gakpo in the first half that he hit into the side netting. On another day, he has 2 assists.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:02:34 pm
He had a good game, was very good in the first half, gave away the ball a little too easily in the second half. He wasnt the only one.

Much more encouraging performance from him today.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:02:43 pm
His passing and ball progression were a lot better. The trick is for him to pretend as if every team we play against is his former club.

Played like he had something to prove.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:12:10 pm
Had a few nice bits of play but he didn't really have a good game at all.

- Under and over weighting simple passes.
- Wrong pass choices.
- Attempting to blindly turn and play without knowing two lads are behind him, with plenty of safe options on.

The whole Sboz menu was on show, was pulling my hair out first half.

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:12:10 pm
Had a few nice bits of play but he didn't really have a good game at all.

- Under and over weighting simple passes.
- Wrong pass choices.
- Attempting to blindly turn and play without knowing two lads are behind him, with plenty of safe options on.

The whole Sboz menu was on show, was pulling my hair out first half.

That's just watching through a lens of expecting/wanting him to not be good. He played really well today and didn't do any of the things you listed any more than any other attacking player on the pitch.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:30:24 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:12:10 pm
Had a few nice bits of play but he didn't really have a good game at all.

- Under and over weighting simple passes.
- Wrong pass choices.
- Attempting to blindly turn and play without knowing two lads are behind him, with plenty of safe options on.

The whole Sboz menu was on show, was pulling my hair out first half.
god almighty.  he was excellent.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 10:33:13 pm
Definitely looks more comfortable in the European games recently where the pace of the game is slightly slower. Hoping he can start replicating it in the league.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Yesterday at 11:00:20 pm
Mr Average some good and some poor decisions.
Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 03:41:37 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm
That's just watching through a lens of expecting/wanting him to not be good. He played really well today and didn't do any of the things you listed any more than any other attacking player on the pitch.

Trent and Salah were equally awful in their own ways, especially early in the match. Trent in particular was attempting, quick, lazy long balls which weren't on.

The issue is they have credit in the bank and Szoboszlai has issues that are apparent in most matches he plays. He's clearly a hard worker but it's been a season and his passing and decision making has not really improved at all.

There are glimpses there if he can nail any sort of consistency, the through-ball to Gakpo near the end was spot on, not to mention his link-up play with MacAllister.

Re: Dominik Szoboszlai
Today at 03:48:14 am
He made a lovely disguised pass for Gakpo in the first half. I'd like to see more of that!
