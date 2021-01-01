If Harvey gets in to the team at 10, Szoboszlai is going to find it hard to keep it. Maybe it is tiredness. But, I just think he panics when he has to make a cutting pass in space. He has had in these first 8 games several opportunities where he is in space in the middle of the opposition half, with Diaz, and Salah on either side with Jota or Nunez occupying defenders and every time he has made the absolute wrong choice. We would have had at least 5 more goals if we had Mane, Coutinho or Firmino in that exact position in those exact moments.



I just don't think he is a very good 10 in the attack. Slot had no option with Harvey and Curtis both being injured. But, we will see how long Slot persists with Szoboszlai.