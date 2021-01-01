« previous next »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:51:18 pm
There's no comparison between Gini and Dom. None.


Well, there is in the way the original posted intended.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

No one was making a direct comparison between the two for fucks sake :D
He's good at the things he's good at, but he's not good enough in the things he's not so good at.

Absolutely love the work rate but at this level you need to be able to pass a ball. Henderson and Gini kept it simple for the most part, Szoboszlai tries things he has no right to and we get caught out or lose momentum.
Quote from: joezydudek on Yesterday at 12:04:31 pm
Quite possibly yes, he was renowned for doing so at Leipzig and for his country.
Being good on the ball doesn't necessarily just mean making killer passes though, it's clear to anyone with half a brain that he's better at shooting when on top of his game than he is showing at the moment.
You're telling me you didn't actually watch him at Leipzig and country. You're just assuming so because he was good for Leipzig and Hungary and he is an AM.

Go through all his available highlights for Leipzig and you can see he's definitely not the vision+killer passes type of AM. His chance creation comes from deadballs, crosses, and running with the ball. He does play some throughballs here and there but definitely not often. And in a Liverpool shirt we can definitely say his passing is worse than Henderson who is not even a creative passer.
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 07:04:08 pm
No one was making a direct comparison between the two for fucks sake :D

A bunch of rebuttals to a point that was never actually made. Classic internet.
So Gini has gone full Terry Mac now? 😂 kids
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:56:05 pm
You're telling me you didn't actually watch him at Leipzig and country. You're just assuming so because he was good for Leipzig and Hungary and he is an AM.

Go through all his available highlights for Leipzig and you can see he's definitely not the vision+killer passes type of AM. His chance creation comes from deadballs, crosses, and running with the ball. He does play some throughballs here and there but definitely not often. And in a Liverpool shirt we can definitely say his passing is worse than Henderson who is not even a creative passer.

I'm not claiming to have watched him on a regular basis before he came, but I'd seen him enough to know he was a good all-round player and I researched him enough to know that through balls was seen as one of his strengths.
I'm not going to sit through masses of highlights to see if that was justified or not, but I did say that being good on the ball didn't just mean killer passes, and all of the strengths you listed take a certain level of technique too. He's not some pub player with a good engine like some would have you believe.
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 07:04:08 pm
No one was making a direct comparison between the two for fucks sake :D

The only comparison I made between the two of them is you don't fully grasp what they provide until you play without them.

They are not similar players except for the fact that some (different) things they do are easily overlooked but vital
"You're a worse passer than Henderson and not as creative"

  :lmao   thats gonna leave a mark  Probably doesn't even run as well for that matter Hendo was damn good for a time
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:04:19 pm
maybe if - instead of a classic 10 - ppl start thinking of Dom as a defender who plays high up the pitch, but covers every blade of grass each game doing his job, he wouldn't get so much over the top criticism.

Wow. This is actual parody. ("Don't think of him as a classic number 10, think of him as a defender who occupies the number 10 position").   This is what the discussion has come to!

I wonder if we play Alison up front, could we convince the ref to "think of him as a GK occupying the number 9 position", and allow him to punch the ball in the opposition box!?
This forum always needs a scapegoat to pile on, even when were top of the league.

Gini, Milner, Rise et al
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

If Harvey gets in to the team at 10, Szoboszlai is going to find it hard to keep it. Maybe it is tiredness. But, I just think he panics when he has to make a cutting pass in space. He has had in these first 8 games several opportunities where he is in space in the middle of the opposition half, with Diaz, and Salah on either side with Jota or Nunez occupying defenders and every time he has made the absolute wrong choice. We would have had at least 5 more goals if we had Mane, Coutinho or Firmino in that exact position in those exact moments.

I just don't think he is a very good 10 in the attack. Slot had no option with Harvey and Curtis both being injured. But, we will see how long Slot persists with Szoboszlai.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:45:21 pm
Disagree with almost all that except for the part where you said he was like Keita and you're quite right. Which is a terrible thing, for us.

Yes he has work rate and apart from yesterday he did his defensive duties well. But he is our No.10, not our No.6 or No.8. We have Grav and Mac - when both are fit - who are both better at that job.

So he has intangibles in the 10 with his energy and running. However let's look at the tangibles. Passing, decision making, shooting, movement. All terrible and not just terrible for a game or two. Or a week or two. Or a month or two. It's almost a year of this after a good month or two in his career with us, for almost the past year those tangibles have been terrible.

If he doesn't improve that aspect of his game and/or show more consistency like he did in Aug-Oct 2023, then he has to move on in the summer.

Fucking hell, you're a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day ain't yer? Was you saying the same about Grav last season? I bet you were.
