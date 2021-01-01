« previous next »
Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3600 on: Today at 08:55:12 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:54:34 pm
We won't appreciate how important he is to us off the ball until he doesn't play.

Agreed. Mad harsh from Chops I feel. Would like to see Elliott get some chances in this run though.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3601 on: Today at 09:00:59 pm
That performance today kind of sums up the dilemma with Dom at the moment. Ran himself to the ground so you can't fault him, but it feels like he spent most of his running chasing shadows (I swear he couldn't get anywhere near Caicedo today). And it shows in the stats as well as he had 0/6 duels, 0 tackle and only 1 interception to show for all that effort. But then all that running must be somehow important to Slot, and he also had that vital block near the end of the game.

The problem is he keeps running like this, by the second half of the season we will see.... well, the Szobo of the second half of last season. Take that energy off he has very little to offer.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3602 on: Today at 09:16:19 pm
He's end product and decision making is quite bad to be honest
Needs to be dropped when elliot is fully fit
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3603 on: Today at 09:18:38 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:54:34 pm
We won't appreciate how important he is to us off the ball until he doesn't play.
He didn't start against Palace and that was our most dominant performance on the ball.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3604 on: Today at 09:19:45 pm
It's strange, he seems to somehow be less than his potential. He works hard to press but can't win his duels or tackles, he's sloppy and wasteful in possession because he lacks composure. He looks like he should be strong in holding up the ball but he isn't. He drops off severely after 70 minutes. I'm not sure if he has the stamina for the speed and physicality of this league.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3605 on: Today at 09:21:34 pm
Were so weird the moment. Our 10 and our 9 are really doing very little on the ball but are, potentially, quite crucial off the ball. Our 9 definitely is (Nunez did loads of it today).
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3606 on: Today at 09:43:32 pm
I think Slot will still value his workrate highly even if it doesn't translate into tackles. I'm sure his pressure on players will still lead to them losing the ball more than the stats show, and him filling in gaps and tracking players will be one of the reasons we're able to suffocate a lot of teams.

It's just frustrating to see us work so hard so often to get the ball back and break the lines, only for it to be given away needlessly. Other players are guilty of the same but are productive enough to get away with it.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3607 on: Today at 10:03:21 pm
Needs to be dropped in favour for Jones. Play Mac in the 10 where he was so good last season. I've seen Szobozlai compared to Kuyt but at least Dirk had a football brain. Dom's decision making on the ball is abject.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3608 on: Today at 10:37:35 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 09:00:59 pm
That performance today kind of sums up the dilemma with Dom at the moment. Ran himself to the ground so you can't fault him, but it feels like he spent most of his running chasing shadows (I swear he couldn't get anywhere near Caicedo today). And it shows in the stats as well as he had 0/6 duels, 0 tackle and only 1 interception to show for all that effort. But then all that running must be somehow important to Slot, and he also had that vital block near the end of the game.

The problem is he keeps running like this, by the second half of the season we will see.... well, the Szobo of the second half of last season. Take that energy off he has very little to offer.

Sums up my thoughts on him exactly.

Love his tireless efforts and running, plus his crucial sliding block to stop what looked like a certain goal for Palmer - well it was on target but maybe Kelleher saves it.

BUT, is that enough?  Is that what we signed him to do and for all that money should we expect more at the other end of the field?  For all the crazy hype that was around him in the Bundesliga it feels very underwhelming on the attacking side of the ball.  Again, love his effort, but like you say this is a carbon copy of last season when he ran himself into the ground and he was seemingly too exhausted to muster an effort in the 2nd half of the season, even after having time off during his injury spell. 

For now winning will smooth over a lot of the problems in the side, but as Slot keeps saying, we have had a very kind start to the season.  How good we are, how good our players are in their positions will be determined in the games and months ahead.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3609 on: Today at 10:54:43 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 06:50:22 pm
His second half was village,
That's a pretty city thing to say

Young man!
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3610 on: Today at 10:56:04 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:35:50 pm
Not sure his job is supposed to be very creative. His best attribute is his work rate and harrying the opposition.

Could be. I wonder what Slott wanted out of a 10 in Holland? Defensive as well?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Reply #3611 on: Today at 10:59:06 pm
Some old fella once said:

"A football team is like a piano. You need eight men to carry it and three who can play the damn thing."

