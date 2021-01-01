That performance today kind of sums up the dilemma with Dom at the moment. Ran himself to the ground so you can't fault him, but it feels like he spent most of his running chasing shadows (I swear he couldn't get anywhere near Caicedo today). And it shows in the stats as well as he had 0/6 duels, 0 tackle and only 1 interception to show for all that effort. But then all that running must be somehow important to Slot, and he also had that vital block near the end of the game.



The problem is he keeps running like this, by the second half of the season we will see.... well, the Szobo of the second half of last season. Take that energy off he has very little to offer.



Sums up my thoughts on him exactly.Love his tireless efforts and running, plus his crucial sliding block to stop what looked like a certain goal for Palmer - well it was on target but maybe Kelleher saves it.BUT, is that enough? Is that what we signed him to do and for all that money should we expect more at the other end of the field? For all the crazy hype that was around him in the Bundesliga it feels very underwhelming on the attacking side of the ball. Again, love his effort, but like you say this is a carbon copy of last season when he ran himself into the ground and he was seemingly too exhausted to muster an effort in the 2nd half of the season, even after having time off during his injury spell.For now winning will smooth over a lot of the problems in the side, but as Slot keeps saying, we have had a very kind start to the season. How good we are, how good our players are in their positions will be determined in the games and months ahead.