Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: bornandbRED on October  7, 2024, 02:14:45 pm
Am I alone in thinking hes had a really good season so far? Rusty in the final 3rd but his energy and industry puts out so many fires for us. Its invaluable.
No, I honestly think this thread is bizarre.
Is he misunderstood? Maybe people expect him to be creative star, but hes a midfielder in a 2-1 midfield.

When Jones is playing safe hes "controlling the ball under pressure", but when Szobo does the same hes being indecisive or not skilled.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: jepovic on October  7, 2024, 07:47:20 pm
No, I honestly think this thread is bizarre.
Is he misunderstood? Maybe people expect him to be creative star, but hes a midfielder in a 2-1 midfield.

When Jones is playing safe hes "controlling the ball under pressure", but when Szobo does the same hes being indecisive or not skilled.

Thats not what people are saying though are they. 
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: jepovic on October  7, 2024, 07:47:20 pm
No, I honestly think this thread is bizarre.
Is he misunderstood? Maybe people expect him to be creative star, but hes a midfielder in a 2-1 midfield.

When Jones is playing safe hes "controlling the ball under pressure", but when Szobo does the same hes being indecisive or not skilled.

A lot of people say the same about Jones though that he is indecisive takes too long to make decisions and takes too long on the ball. One thing I know though is the midfield performance with Jones Macallister and Gravenberch was probably the best performance weve seen passing wise, a lot of that being down to how well the likes of Jones and Gravenberch protect the ball, I think its definitely an area where they better Szoboszlai.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: jepovic on October  7, 2024, 07:47:20 pm
No, I honestly think this thread is bizarre.
Is he misunderstood? Maybe people expect him to be creative star, but hes a midfielder in a 2-1 midfield.

When Jones is playing safe hes "controlling the ball under pressure", but when Szobo does the same hes being indecisive or not skilled.

How is he misunderstood. If a striker is a bad finisher he is considered average. If a defender can't intercept he is considered average etc

Dom plays as our most advanced midfielder,  thr closest to our attack. He can't finish. Can't assist. Never seen him play a good through ball.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October  8, 2024, 02:32:43 pm
How is he misunderstood. If a striker is a bad finisher he is considered average. If a defender can't intercept he is considered average etc

Dom plays as our most advanced midfielder,  thr closest to our attack. He can't finish. Can't assist. Never seen him play a good through ball.

'Can't finish' - Milan away (goal)
'Never seen him play a good through ball' - Manu away (assist for Mo)
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Coolie High on October  7, 2024, 09:13:24 pm
A lot of people say the same about Jones though that he is indecisive takes too long to make decisions and takes too long on the ball. One thing I know though is the midfield performance with Jones Macallister and Gravenberch was probably the best performance weve seen passing wise, a lot of that being down to how well the likes of Jones and Gravenberch protect the ball, I think its definitely an area where they better Szoboszlai.
Curtis Jones had 1 goal 1 assist in PL last year. He's on 7+5 in 90 PL games. Szoboszlai has 3+4 in 40 games, so slightly better average.
Yet Jones is described as more creative.
Defensively Jones is nowhere near Szobo
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Think the Arsenal game will cement for a lot of people whether they see him as a good player or not. It was the league game we struggled most in last season. He will be pressed a lot and will be our main link of attack to midfield seeing as Arsenals defenders will be aggressive on our front three.

If he can put in a solid performance in that game then it will help a lot because if he struggles then its a worry as those are the games you think he would thrive in most.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: killer-heels on October  9, 2024, 09:15:05 am
Think the Arsenal game will cement for a lot of people whether they see him as a good player or not. It was the league game we struggled most in last season. He will be pressed a lot and will be our main link of attack to midfield seeing as Arsenals defenders will be aggressive on our front three.

If he can put in a solid performance in that game then it will help a lot because if he struggles then its a worry as those are the games you think he would thrive in most.
Our problem against Arsenal and ManC were that we had a very weak press ourselves, letting them roam freely. Thats where I think Szobo will make the biggest impact. It's the off-ball stuff that is the big improvement with Slot's Liverpool in general, but in particular with Szobo
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: spider-neil on October  9, 2024, 07:36:04 am
'Can't finish' - Milan away (goal)
'Never seen him play a good through ball' - Manu away (assist for Mo)

Scoring one and wasting five chances doesn't make him a good finisher. Same with assisting. He needs to do it constantly.

Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October 29, 2023, 08:12:58 pm
I think today showed how good he is attacking wise. We need a DM to give him more freedom.

Was just having a look through old comments in the thread from the time everyone loved him and came across that.
Why did you think he was good attacking wise if he's NEVER made a good through ball and can't finish?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: joezydudek on October  9, 2024, 03:55:51 pm
Was just having a look through old comments in the thread from the time everyone loved him and came across that.
Why did you think he was good attacking wise if he's NEVER made a good through ball and can't finish?

Thank you. Proves it's not hate.
Simply because he played well. He assisted two goals. With more games played he failed to deliver.

If a striker scored three goals in a game then 10 games without scoring does this means he is great ?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
You would be better off asking if his task in the team is providing the goals and assists or facilitating others to get goals and assists. He does have several hockey assists as well, does he not?
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Egyptian36 on October  9, 2024, 07:32:08 pm
Thank you. Proves it's not hate.
Simply because he played well. He assisted two goals. With more games played he failed to deliver.

If a striker scored three goals in a game then 10 games without scoring does this means he is great ?

You make out that he can barely kick a ball though.
If hes played well in the past then it shows hes got some ability. No one would say hes in great attacking form at the moment, but saying things like hes never played a good through ball is obviously a ludicrous exaggeration.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: joezydudek on October  9, 2024, 10:47:17 pm
You make out that he can barely kick a ball though.
If hes played well in the past then it shows hes got some ability. No one would say hes in great attacking form at the moment, but saying things like hes never played a good through ball is obviously a ludicrous exaggeration.

Exactly I wonder why Egyptian36 isnt applying his forensic every mistake level analysis on Salah, who missplaces easily as many easy passes as Szobo a game.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
We saw the attacking threat of Dom when he first arrived. I think he is slowly but surely working his way back to that level.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:29:13 am
Exactly I wonder why Egyptian36 isnt applying his forensic every mistake level analysis on Salah, who missplaces easily as many easy passes as Szobo a game.
Salah is special. Never seen a player that simultaneously makes some of the most brilliant and some of the worst passes.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:47:10 am
Salah is special. Never seen a player that simultaneously makes some of the most brilliant and some of the worst passes.

:D and Szobo is 23, so much growing for him to do yet.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:29:13 am
Exactly I wonder why Egyptian36 isnt applying his forensic every mistake level analysis on Salah, who missplaces easily as many easy passes as Szobo a game.


Salah isnt a midfielder though.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: jepovic on October  9, 2024, 08:36:12 am
Curtis Jones had 1 goal 1 assist in PL last year. He's on 7+5 in 90 PL games. Szoboszlai has 3+4 in 40 games, so slightly better average.
Yet Jones is described as more creative.
Defensively Jones is nowhere near Szobo

Youre just making things up, I havent seen anybody on here describe Jonss as more creative. Defensively theyre pretty similar, both press good without winning the ball too much, Dom is better at creating and Jones is better at retaining the ball and facilitating play.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:20:31 pm


Salah isnt a midfielder though.

But both players have had a few games where they've not been perfect, position on the field is irrelevant.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:31:44 pm
But both players have had a few games where they've not been perfect, position on the field is irrelevant.

Well it is relevant, Salah passing completion has been down but hes playing in apposition where he has more freedom and licence to be less sure with the ball, De Bruyne the same freedom for City and had a passing completion of mid 70s in many games, I think probably for the whole season.

It doesnt make sense to compare that with Dom, I always laugh when people use Salah has an example, hes best just left alone, hes started the season again has one of the best forwards in the league, Dom cant say the same ion regards to beat performing midfielders.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:29:13 am
Exactly I wonder why Egyptian36 isnt applying his forensic every mistake level analysis on Salah, who missplaces easily as many easy passes as Szobo a game.

This is one of the worst posts I have ever seen in here.
If Dom numbers are amongst the best on the leauge or the best he will be praised as Salah.
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 04:23:50 pm
This is one of the worst posts I have ever seen in here.
If Dom numbers are amongst the best on the leauge or the best he will be praised as Salah.
Haha considering the last 20 of yours in this thread I love the lack of self awareness :D
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xhs4gNbWWlo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xhs4gNbWWlo</a>

He can't even draw the liver bird
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
Grav is the maestro in the studio as well as on the field.

Was hoping Alisson would sign his J.P. then fall to the ground in the foetal position.
