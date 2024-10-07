Think the Arsenal game will cement for a lot of people whether they see him as a good player or not. It was the league game we struggled most in last season. He will be pressed a lot and will be our main link of attack to midfield seeing as Arsenals defenders will be aggressive on our front three.



If he can put in a solid performance in that game then it will help a lot because if he struggles then its a worry as those are the games you think he would thrive in most.